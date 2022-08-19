Read full article on original website
Where To Buy The Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I”
To the uniformed, the Bephie’s Beauty Supply x Air Jordan 7 “We vs. I” collaboration may seem entirely random, but it makes more sense when considering that the shop’s founder, Beth Gibbs, is wife to UNION LOS ANGELES‘ frontman, Chris Gibbs. At quick glance, the...
Chris Gibbs and his team have been dealing out coveted collaborations for as long as we can remember. Owned and operated by Chris Gibbs, Union LA is a name beloved by both newfound and longtime sneakerheads alike. And throughout their long running partnership with the Nike umbrella, the boutique has crafted a wide range of coveted collaborations. Most recently, they’ve brought their touch to iconic classics like the Air Jordan 2, the Cortez, and even the Dunk Low, weaving each a story as rich as the designs themselves are unique. In Sneaker 101, the works of Gibbs and his team are a required learning, and there’s no better way to brush up on your studies than with these very pairs, all of which can be found right now on eBay Sneakers.
The Nike Air Force 1 Next Nature “Toasty” Returns For Fall/Winter 2022
From weather-ready styles to subtle streetwear nods to full-blown collaborations, the Nike Air Force 1 has seen it all. Come the end of Summer however, The Swoosh favors flipping the extended palette of its sunnier shades for dynamic renditions anticipating the change in temperature. Marking the return of the cooler Fall climate is the quilted uppers and fuzzy fleece lining of the AF1 Next Nature “Toasty”.
Supreme x Nike Air Force 1 Low Returns For FW22 Season
Back in 2020, Supreme officially revealed their collaborative Nike Air Force 1, which first released in “Triple Black” and “Triple White.” A “Wheat” colorway brought the total to three the subsequent season, joining restocks of the aforementioned pairs. And now, for Fall/Winter ’22, the entire trio is slated to return, likely doing so during one of the first drops of the season.
Cactus Plant Flea Market Shrouds The Nike Dunk Low In Overgrown Greenery
In regards to their collaborative offerings, Cactus Plant Flea Market has only become more absurd, as Nike has indulged every idea regardless of how crazy. And with her newest concept, founder Cynthia Lu is stretching the limits of what’s possible, shrouding the ever-beloved Dunk Low in overgrown greenery. Months...
Could This Be LaMelo Ball’s Second Shoe, The PUMA MB.02?
As LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets head into the 2022-23 NBA season, the 21-year-old guard and his PUMA family have been cooking up new styles of his first signature model with the German company. Recently, however, reliable sources have teased what’s believed to be the MB.02, Ball’s second PUMA shoe.
The Latest Nike SB Ishod Comes Clad In “Triple Black”
A little less than a year removed from the debut of the famed Skater’s first signature silhouette, Ishod Wair’s basketball-infused design built for the ramps and streets has garnered both a dedicated and passioned following thanks to its distinctive streetwear and performance elements. After flowing through the entirety of the color palette, Nike SB’s newest model opts for a strictly darkened treatment evocative of Gotham City’s Dark Knight.
First Look At The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey”
Ye’s publicized criticisms of the Three Stripes have led many to believe that his departure is just around the corner. adidas Yeezy has showed no signs of slowing down, however, as new releases, such as the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “MX Grey,” are continuing to surface. The...
Spiders Crawl Onto The Nike Air Presto For Halloween
It’s never too early to start preparing for the spookiest time of the year, or at least that’s been the notion of The Swoosh over the past few months having already graced the Nike Dunk Low and Air Force 1 Mid in eerie black and neon renditions ready for the scariest holiday of the year. When it comes to the famed Nike Air Presto, the Beaverton-based brand is releasing an assembly of arachnids throughout the silhouette in line with their Halloween collection.
The adidas 4DFWD 2 Adds 23% More Cushioning Than Previous 4D Models
It’s been over a year since adidas first introduced the 4DFWD, a then brand new proposition that was touted as “the future of running.” And though still innovative for its implementation of 3D-printed cushioning, said “future” is about to be made obsolete, as the Three Stripes are ushering in the silhouette’s first sequel.
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT Gets A “Slate Bone” Makeover
Back in July, it was revealed that the adidas Yeezy Boost 350 v2 CMPCT would be dropping in a “Slate Bone” colorway. And following a few weeks after Yeezy Day 2022, more images of said pair have surfaced, suggesting its release could be just around the corner. Continuing...
Where To Buy The Patta x Nike Air Max 1 “White”
The city of Amsterdam and the Nike Air Max 1 have been synonymous for the better part of 25 years. Over that time span, the folks at Patta have lent their creative vision to Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design, with the latest result being “The Wave,” a thematic capsule touching on the act of riding societal tides.
SNS And Saucony Look To The Outdoors For Their Shadow 6000 Collaboration
Saucony may be obsessed with creating the next breakthrough silhouette within the world of modern performance-running, but it continues to revisit its past to celebrate its athletic history. Recently, the Massachusetts-based company tapped Sneakersnstuff for another take on 1991’s Shadow 6000 design. Inspired by the sneaker’s original color palette,...
A “Black/Sail” Pairing Dresses The Nike Air Max 97
Inspired by the Japanese-style bullet train, the beloved Nike Air Max 97 has continued to enjoy its 25th anniversary with an abundance of both familiar and disparate renditions. As Summer comes to a close, Nike’s esteemed silhouette is concocted in a cooler-toned combination of Black, “Sail” and white.
Exclusive Access For The Nike Dunk Low By You Goes Out At 10:45 AM ET
Arguably Nike’s most popular silhouette, the Dunk Low has amassed a sizable catalog of colorways since its return a few years ago. And though replete with many a coveted pair, the shoe’s releases are not exempt from criticism, with sneakerheads the world over often chiming in with their two cents. Today, thankfully, these aspiring sneaker designers will be able to prove their chops as Exclusive Access for the Nike Dunk Low By You will be going live at 10:45 AM ET.
A Ma Maniere’s Nike Air Ship Is Limited To 2,300 Pairs
Over the course of the last few years, Nike has spared no expense for the return of many a much-beloved sneaker, from the Air Tuned Max to the Air Kukini. And for the last half of 2022, the brand is focusing their attention on the Air Ship, which is due to return on August 26th courtesy of A Ma Maniere.
Anuel AA And Reebok Team Up For “The Sky Above The Street” Capsule
With Bad Bunny’s upcoming adidas Forum Buckle collaboration receiving plenty of acclaim, Reebok is additionally finding inspiration amongst the global rap scene, tapping Puerto Rican rapper Anuel AA for a collection gracing both the Pump Omni Zone II and Classic Leather models. “The Sky Above The Street” capsule seizes...
Multiple Swooshes Decorate The Nike Dunk Low “Metallic Silver”
With the Nike Dunk low at the height of its popularity, The Swoosh is churning out varying colorways seemingly every week to satiate the immense demand of the timeless design. Now accompanying the evidently infinite roster is a slight dichotomy from the latter being decorated in multiple swooshes that harkens the makeup of the Nike Circular Swoosh Design that centered the branding with the tips of the logos facing inwards.
Several Air Jordan 1s Restocking On SNKRS Live
A Jordan restock event is going down today during today’s schedule SNKRS Live program that is currently underway. Thus far, the “Heritage” and “Shadow 2.0” colorway have released, but several more will be available. Confirmed to release is the “Handcrafted”, “Bordeaux”, “Pollen”, and “Dark Marina Blue”.
The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 “Pirate Black” Expected To Return Spring 2023
After the return of the Yeezy Boost 350 “Turtle Dove” on the highly controversial YEEZY DAY earlier in August, it’s only a matter of time before the remaining three original colorways return. Next up: the Pirate Black Yeezys. Currently expected to release sometime in Spring 2023, the...
