ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Frank Fritz’s Friend Speaks Out About His Reaction to Stroke Going Public

By Megan Molseed
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u1WZg_0hNyKhw600

Former American Pickers star Frank Fritz has been facing a long road of recovery after suffering a stroke earlier this summer. Now, the former History channel star is delivering a message to fans. He spoke out via a longtime friend who revealed that he is continuing to get better each day.

In this recently released statement, the friend – who wishes to remain anonymous – notes that the 58-year-old Iowa native is very determined on his road to recovery. A road, the source notes, that remains a challenging one for the Davenport Iowa native.

“He would like everyone to know he continues to get better every day,” the source reveals. The release notes that Fritz is “very determined,” in his healing process.

“He really is getting better every single day,” the statement adds.

American Picker Star Mike Wolfe Reveals Fritz’s Health Concerns In July

News that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke was revealed this summer when his former American Pickers cohost, Mike Wolfe shared the news on social media. Fritz and Wolfe had cohosted the hit History Channel series for over a decade. However, Fritz exited the series last fall.

In the statement, the source close to Frank Fritz notes the former American Pickers host is still not prepared to get candid about his condition. However, the source notes that he is “grateful for all the prayers and well wishes.”

And, the statement notes that Fritz has a suggestion for anyone hoping to help on his road to recovery. This suggestion? Donating to – or adopting from – his local Scott County Iowa Humane Society. In fact, the TV star is hoping to adopt a furry buddy in the future himself.

“On his road to recovery, he is asking (fans) to donate or to adopt a pet from our local Humane Society of Scott County,” the statement notes.

“As he is planning on adopting a cat in the near future,” the friend adds. “This is an organization that he is very passionate about.”

Frank Fritz Has Long Had A Passion For Helping His Local Humane Society

Frank Fritz has long shared his love for cats. And, he is now hoping this health crisis that has thrust him back into the spotlight will inspire people to donate to the local Humane Society. His goal is to turn this crisis into “something positive.” Those hoping to donate can visit https://hssc.us/ways-to-give.

“Again,” the friend adds in the release, “Thank you for all the prayers.”

Comments / 2

Related
rcreader.com

REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy, September 6

Tuesday, September 6, 6:45 p.m. Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL. With its first major engagement following its name change from the TaxSlayer Center to the Vibrant Arena at the MARK, Moline's amphitheater will host three of the most successful and enduring acts in the history of rock on September 6, a night boasting the iconic, chart-topping talents of REO Speedwagon, Styx, and Loverboy.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Rock Island announces Citizen of the Year winners

The City of Rock Island announced the annual Citizen of the Year award winners during the city council meeting on August 22. Awards were given in the categories of business, professional, organization, individual, youth, veteran, honorary citizen (non-resident of Rock Island) and overall citizen of the year. “We obviously have a great city with very […]
ROCK ISLAND, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Pickers#Stroke#American Picker Star#Health Concerns
97X

The 97X Studio May Be Empty, But We’re Still Here

This week starts a long and exciting process for all of us here at 97X. A few weeks ago, we found out that corporate is building us a new studio after dealing with tech gremlins within the setup we had for so long. Power outages, buttons randomly not working, screens turning on and off on their own. It's a relief, but it also causes some logistic issues.
MOLINE, IL
Local 4 WHBF

Trudy Appleby vigil tonight

August 21 marks the 26th anniversary of Trudy Appleby’s disappearance and her family will hold their annual candlelight vigil to remember missing and exploited people, especially from the local area, tonight at 6:30 p.m. This year, they ask that the public focus not just on Trudy, but on anyone who has a long-term missing loved […]
EAST MOLINE, IL
tspr.org

Galesburg breaks ground on Symphony Center

After 75 years of performing classical music for the region, the Galesburg Symphony Society and Knox-Galesburg Symphony are composing a new chapter. Galesburg officials and supporters of the arts broke ground Friday on a new Symphony Center. It’s on a bustling block of North Seminary Street across the street from...
GALESBURG, IL
ourquadcities.com

Davenport Southeast asking for help

There’s a price to pay for making it to the Little League World Series. Parents in Davenport are finding that out this week. It took 47 years for the Davenport Southeast Little League team to make it to the Little League World Series. Now the team is asking for...
DAVENPORT, IA
aledotimesrecord.com

Gone with the wind — death and destruction in the village of Ellison

Near the western edge of Warren County, between Smithshire and Roseville, lies a quiet rural cemetery. Visitors are few, except on Memorial Day, when members of Monmouth American Legion Post No. 136 decorate the grave of their post’s namesake, Marion Brent Fletcher—the first Warren County soldier killed in World War I. Fletcher was the great-grandson of Kenner Brent, who deeded the land for the cemetery in 1855, and the Brents are one of only a handful of families represented in six-acre burying ground.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
98.1 KHAK

Our Drunkest County May Surprise You (It’s in Eastern Iowa)

If you or someone you know has a problem with alcohol, please visit Your Life Iowa or you can call (855) 581-8111 or text (855) 895-8398. The COVID-19 pandemic definitely did not do wonders for our stress levels. It did, however, do wonders for alcohol sales nationwide. That is not something to celebrate and, drinking to excess is most certainly not something to celebrate either.
IOWA STATE
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

1 injured in Davenport accident

One person was sent to a local hospital after a car overturned near the intersection of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street in Davenport. No further information is available from Davenport Police at this time but we’ll bring you more details as they become available.
DAVENPORT, IA
US 104.9

New Grocery Store Opening in Bettendorf Next Week

A new grocery store is gearing up to open in Bettendorf on September 1st. ALDI will be opening at the corner of Devils Glen Rd & Belmont Rd. in Bettendorf at the start of September. WHBF reports that it's the 6th QC ALDI location. Here's a look at the renderings...
BETTENDORF, IA
aroundptown.com

Missing Cat In Prophetstown

A cat, who is the extremely missed by his owner, decided he did not want to go see the Vet recently and ran off from the Prophetstown Veterinary Clinic parking lot. Please contact the numbers below if you know of his whereabouts. Reward is being offered.
PROPHETSTOWN, IL
Western Iowa Today

Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring

(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
BURLINGTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

$134M Davenport facility to have groundbreaking soon

Fair Oaks Foods will host a groundbreaking ceremony at 2951 Enterprise Way, in northwest Davenport, on Thursday, Sept. 1st at 1 p.m. Headquartered in Pleasant Prairie, Wis., the firm is a family-owned meat processing company and the 11th largest Black-owned business in the United States, according to a Quad Cities Chamber release Monday.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Chiropractor Sentenced For Insurance Fraud

(Des Moines, IA) — An Iowa chiropractor has been ordered to pay a 22-thousand dollar judgment after pleading guilty to insurance fraud. Forty-one-year-old Joshua David Blunt of Bettendorf admitted submitting false insurance claims for chiropractic care that was never provided. Blunt was arrested last year in Scott County. He has received a deferred judgment and been placed on two years of probation. The case was investigated by the Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau.
WHO 13

Pedestrian killed in Muscatine train accident

MUSCATINE, IOWA — A 41-year-old man was killed Sunday in Muscatine after being struck by a train. On Aug. 21, 2022 at approximately 12:38 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department and Muscatine Fire Department responded to the area of Sampson Street and Grandview Avenue for a report of a pedestrian who was hit by a train, […]
MUSCATINE, IA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

549K+
Followers
58K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy