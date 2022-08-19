ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

House Oversight Democrats demand answers from social media executives on threats to law enforcement

By Andrew Feinberg
 4 days ago

The chairs of the powerful House Oversight Committee and its national security subcommittee are demanding answers on what social media platforms popular with far-right extremists are doing to address a spate of threats against law enforcement in the wake of the FBI search of former president Donald Trump ’s Florida home.

In a letter sent to top executives at Meta, Twitter and TikTok, as well as far-right platforms Gettr, Rumble, Telegram, Gab, and Mr Trump’s own Truth Social, oversight committee chair Carolyn Maloney and national security subcommittee chair Stephen Lynch wrote to inquire about each company’s response to a “surge of online threats against law enforcement”. The increase in violent rhetoric follows the search of Mr Trump’s home and office at Mar-a-Lago, the Palm Beach mansion turned private club where he maintains his primary residence.

“We are concerned that reckless statements by the former President and Republican Members of Congress have unleashed a flood of violent threats on social media that have already led to at least one death and pose a danger to law enforcement officers across the United States,” they said, adding that they “urge” the executives to “take immediate action to address any threats of violence against law enforcement” on their respective platforms.

Ms Maloney and Mr Lynch cited two specific examples of the “flood” of threats that FBI agents have faced since executing a lawful search warrant on Mr Trump’s home that were posted on Truth Social (by the Ohio man who was shot and killed by police after trying to attack a Cincinnati, Ohio FBI field office) and on Gab (by a Pennsylvania man who wrote on Gab that “every single piece of s*** who works for the FBI in any capacity ... deserves to die”), as well as an example of a former Trump White House aide who posted personal information about the two agents named on the warrant for Mr Trump’s home to Telegram.

And while the two House Democrats stressed that the committee “strongly supports the First Amendment rights of all Americans to speak out about the actions of their government and law enforcement matters, including on social media platforms,” they said the threats of “deadly violence” are both “unacceptable and against the law”.

Continuing, Ms Maloney and Mr Lynch wrote that the oversight committee is “seeking to understand” how each company “responds when users post threats against law enforcement” and how each company plans to keep its’ platform from being used to “incite violence against law enforcement personnel”.

They asked each executive to respond to a series of questions , including details on how many threats against law enforcement have been identified on each platform since the 8 August search of Mr Trump’s home, how many of those threats were removed or reported to law enforcement, and how many of the threats identified “were related to the search warrant executed on former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, to the FBI, or to the Department of Homeland Security”.

Responses to the letter are due from each company by by 2 September.

It’s unclear whether executives with the platforms most favoured by Mr Trump and his supporters will comply with the voluntary request.

Mr Trump’s platform, Truth Social, is run by former California congressman Devin Nunes, while Gettr is run by Jason Miller, a former campaign aide to the ex-president.

Gab, the oldest of the alternative social media platforms, is owned and operated by Andrew Torba, a self-described “Christian nationalist” who has exhibited no qualms about his site’s popularity with white nationalists and other extremists, and the video streaming site Rumble — a YouTube clone that is often a destination for people who’ve been banned from the Google-owned platform — is partly-owned by Dan Bongino, the ex-Secret Service agent and failed Maryland Senate candidate who hosts a weekend show on Fox News.

Comments / 470

Vonnee D
4d ago

DEMAND, demand... seems they are getting too big for their britches, time for EVERY AMERICAN TO CALL and DEMAND 2 TERM LIMITS, the same they imposed on the Presidency!!!

Reply(28)
150
Diana Foster
4d ago

🤣🤣🤣 so if you question the communist DOJ and FBI you suddenly hate law enforcement?? this coming from a political party that actually got law enforcement killed and assaulted all during the summer of 2020.

Reply(59)
159
Sigsafe365
4d ago

WTH is wrong with people today? Is this the way the rest of life will be for everyone? Where was this committee when cops were being targeted on the streets? The way everyone needs to react to each other using a higher level of insult and hate is really exposing the nastiness people have become... So much to be proud of! Is there any pride left anymore???🤔

Reply(15)
81
Law & Crime

Judge Removes Adam Schiff and Rod Rosenstein from Donald Trump’s $24 Million RICO Lawsuit Against Hillary Clinton and Others

A federal judge has removed Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif. 28) and former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein as defendants in a multi-million-dollar racketeering lawsuit launched by Donald Trump against Hillary Clinton and a number of his perceived political foes. U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks substituted the U.S. Government as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

GOP Sen. Chuck Grassley says a DOJ whistleblower has approached him to blow the lid on 'scheme' among FBI officials to bury negative information about Hunter Biden

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is holding the FBI and Justice Department's feet to the fire on Hunter Biden, demanding the agencies answer claims from a whistleblower they downplayed negative information on Hunter Biden in the lead up to the 2020 election. Grassley revealed on Monday that 'highly credible' whistleblowers have...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump lawyer who says Mar-a-Lago nuclear allegation is scaremongering admits she has not spoken to him

Donald Trump’s attorney Christina Bobb strongly denied that there were secret nuclear documents at Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, before admitting that she has not spoken directly to the former president about the issue. Ms Bobb blasted attorney general Merrick Garland for his press conference on the FBI’s raid of Mr Trump’s Florida residence, and subsequent reports that federal agents were looking for nuclear documents there, calling it an attempt at scaremongering.The former president’s attorney was asked by Fox News host Laura Ingraham if she knew for a fact that documents related to nuclear issues were not in Mr Trump’s possession.“Is...
POTUS
NBC News

Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search

That basically sums up how the right publicly described the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. You won’t be able to tell from their public statements, TV news hits or tweets, but the earth-shaking news that the FBI executed a search warrant likely has some Republicans smiling — maybe even high-fiving one another — albeit in private. In fact, the biggest beneficiaries of Monday’s search will be the cast of characters not named Trump looking to be the GOP presidential nominee in 2024, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took to social media to say that an operation like this would happen only in a “banana republic.”
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
POTUS
Washington Examiner

FBI boss warned by top Republican that Trump raid will 'erode confidence' in bureau

A top Senate Republican raised “concerns” with FBI Director Christopher Wray about the raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, warning the bureau chief that the search may “further erode confidence” in federal law enforcement. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) revealed he raised his concerns...
POTUS
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Trump lawyer says FBI agents who raided Mar-a-Lago should be publicly identified despite fears of retaliation

As staff at the FBI and Department of Justice face threats of violence in the wake of last week’s Mar-a-Lago search, one of Donald Trump’s lawyers has suggested releasing CCTV footage of the raid – and dismissed concerns about the consequences of revealing the identities of agents who carried it out.Appearing on pro-Trump network Newsmax, Alina Habba said she “would love” to see the footage of the raid released specifically because it should be made clear which individual agents carried the FBI operation out.“We don’t want you to see their identities,” she said, mocking the rationale for keeping the...
POTUS
Salon

Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

After Trump Raid, Mick Mulvaney tells CNN: FBI and DOJ have 'lost the benefit of the doubt' with Republicans

Former Trump White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said Thursday on CNN that the FBI and the DOJ have "lost the benefit of the doubt" with Republicans in the U.S. "There is a lack of trust on the right, right now, with the FBI. And I think the way they went about this, the fact that they went about this, and especially if the FBI did this only looking for documents, it is really going to create even deeper divisions in the country," Mulvaney said.
POTUS
Comments / 0

