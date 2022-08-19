ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Phoenician Jeffries
4d ago

My heart and condolences out to all the families this is very sad I pray they find the person that did this

WGN News

Man charged with murder after 3 men killed in hit-and-run outside Jeffery Pub

CHICAGO — Chicago’s top cop on Tuesday announced that a man has been charged with murder after three men were killed in a hit-and-run outside a popular South Side bar. Tavis Dunbar, 34, turned himself in on Monday and was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of attempted first degree […]
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, shot while riding bike in South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 15-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike Tuesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said a car pulled up alongside the teen near 71st and Cregier around 6:15 a.m. and someone inside started shooting.The victim took off running, and lost a shoe as he fled the scene, jumping a few fences.Paramedics found him at 70th and East End, with gunshot wounds to his arm and thigh.He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.No one was in custody Tuesday morningArea One detectives were investigating.
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
#Murder#Violent Crime#71st
fox32chicago.com

'Healing circle' held for 3 men killed in hit and run at Jeffrey Pub in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - A healing circle was held Sunday in honor of three men killed outside a pub on Chicago's South Side in an intentional hit-and-run. Devonta Vivetter, 27, Donald Huey, 25, and Jaylen Ausley, 23, were killed on August 14 when a vehicle plowed through a group fighting outside Jeffrey Pub at 71st and Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. The incident was caught on horrific dashcam video.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of recent vehicle thefts on city's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred this month in Englewood. In each incident, a victim parked their vehicle, and then discovered it missing the same or following day. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 6500 block of...
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
fox32chicago.com

4 armed robberies reported within an hour on Chicago's Northwest Side: police

CHICAGO - Chicago police are investigating after four robberies were reported within an hour of each other Saturday on Chicago's Northwest Side. In each incident, the offenders drove their vehicle up to pedestrians on the sidewalk. Two or three offenders then exited the vehicle while armed with handguns, police said.
CBS Chicago

Man shot and killed in Little Village

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed Monday night in Little Village.Police said the 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a car in the 2500 block of South Karlov around 9:20 p.m., when three men walked up and fired 23 shots into the vehicle.The victim was shot in the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.The shooters fled the scene in a blue truck.No one was in custody Tuesday morning.Area Four detectives were investigating.
CBS Chicago

Police release surveillance images of suspects in murder of musician Ryan 'Tygercat' Arliskas

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The parents of a 27-year-old musician who was gunned down on the city's Southwest Side are now asking for your help in finding three people who appear in surveillance images.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported Tuesday, Ryan Arliskas' family said the push for answers has been frustrating – until a break in the case came with the new surveillance images. The family is asking anyone with information — it could be one person — to help them get justice for which they have been fighting."They're so young," said Ryan's mother, Molly Arliskas, as she looked at...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
CBS News

Shooting in Jeffrey Manor neighborhood leaves 41-year-old man dead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police are investigating a shooting leaving one man dead in the Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. It happened in the 9600 block of South Merrion around 10:58 Monday morning. Authorities said a 41-year-old man had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to University of Chicago in critical condition...
