Read full article on original website
Related
Carter Bradley named South Alabama’s starting quarterback for season-opener vs. Nicholls
Carter Bradley will start at quarterback for South Alabama in its Sept. 3 season-opener vs. Nicholls State, head coach Kane Wommack said Monday. Bradley, a Toledo transfer, beat out Desmond Trotter for the starting nod. Trotter, a redshirt junior from Birmingham, has started 16 games (including two last season) in his South Alabama career.
Palmer’s Toyota Coach of the Week: Antonio Coleman, Williamson Lions
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Williamson High School head football coach Antonio Coleman is this week’s Palmer’s Toyota Superstore Coach of the Week. The Lions won their season opener in overtime against Mary G. Montgomery last week, marking Coleman’s first win as the Williamson head coach. Coleman is a graduate and former football standout of Williamson […]
utv44.com
1st Black Female Eagle Scout in Alabama: "If I can do it, you can do it."
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Eagle is the highest rank that Boy Scouts can achieve. Only about 5% of all scouts ever make it to that rank, a very prestigious accomplishment. That number is even smaller for female Eagle Scouts. Girls weren't allowed to join the Boy Scouts until 2019, but since then nearly 1,000 girls have earned the rank. Jakayla Armstrong is one of them, becoming the first black female Eagle Scout in Alabama, and she's from right here in Mobile. She’s a recent graduate from Murphy High School and a freshman at the University of Alabama. She says her accomplishments won’t stop at the boy scouts.
Pensacola, August 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Pensacola. The Fort Walton Beach High School football team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
City of Mobile approves over $1 million for turf at local park; honing in on youth sports
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Mobile says they are revamping athletic facilities so kids have a great place to play come game time. Matthews Park on Michael Boulevard is one of those projects. Synthetic turf will eventually replace the grass. “The pros to having a turf field is...
utv44.com
MCPSS school board approves deal with Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — As we first reported last week, high school football is returning to Ladd-Peebles Stadium. The Mobile County School Board signed a deal with Ladd Monday, less than a year after the school system cancelled all remaining games there in the wake of a shooting last October.
utv44.com
Scholastic Athlete 2022- Week #1
Congratulations to our scholastic athletes for week #1 for the 2022 high school football season, Saraland's Baxter Turner and Daphne's Will Stephens. Baxter Turner is a senior at Saraland High School with a 4.5 GPA. He plays football, basketball and baseball for the Spartans. His honors include Mu Alpha Theta, Technology Students of America, participating in advanced honors classes, being in the top 5% of his class, and receiving the Special Teams Player of the Year Award. As he looks to his future, he would like to play football at the collegiate level and obtain a college degree in forestry for land/timber management.
Pensacola morning radio anchor has passed away
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — On Monday, Cat Country 98.7/NewsRadio 92.3’s beloved morning anchor, Mark Jacobs, passed away after several months of battling pancreatitis. Jacobs started with the Cat Pak Morning Show in 2018. For his coverage of the terrorist attack aboard NAS Pensacola and Hurricane Sally, Mark received recognition from the Florida Broadcasters Association and […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WALA-TV FOX10
What’s driving the heavy rain?
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Why do we keep getting so much rain?. It comes down to two main ingredients. Number one, are systems coming down from the north, stalling out, with areas of low pressure creating lift. That lift is picking up the second main ingredient, moisture. That moisture keeps getting pumped in from the Gulf. Right now, above your head, there’s 2″ to 2.5″ of water vapor that can be condensed into rain. This high level of moisture keeps getting replenished over and over again.
Krispy Kreme’s doughnut-flavored ice cream hits the Gulf Coast
After a tease a couple of months ago, Krispy Kreme’s Original Glazed Soft Serve ice cream has finally hit the Gulf Coast. The hot-now doughnut chain announced Tuesday that the frozen treat can now be had at select stores from Destin to Mobile. No mystery here, it is what...
Remembering Hurricane Fredric and the impact on Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Hurricane Fredric was one of the strongest storms to hit the Alabama Gulf Coast, according to the National Weather Service. Fredric hit on Sept. 12, 1979, near the Bayou La Batre area. Hurricane Fredric Facts Hurricane Fredric formed on Aug. 29, 1979, as a tropical depression in the eastern Atlantic sea. […]
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Comes to Pensacola, Florida
The Pensacola community is about to have another go-to destination for cheering on their favorite teams when Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux makes its debut on Monday, Aug. 29. Located at 1240 Airport Blvd., the new restaurant will kick off its grand opening celebration with an official ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Pensacola partners and Walk-On’s executive team at 10 a.m. To add to the excitement, the first 100 guests in line will have a chance to win free Walk-On’s for a year. The winner will be selected at random and announced on opening day.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
New Orange Beach coffee shop in hot water over name controversy
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — A new coffee shop is causing quite a ‘stir’ in the Orange Beach community and the controversy is brewing from its name. The coffee chain is set to open in mid-September but Mayor Tony Kennon says, “not in my backyard.” Mayor Kennon doesn’t want the donkey namesake hanging on a shingle in his hometown.
utv44.com
"Beach Safe" campaign paying off in Baldwin County
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Summer may be over, but the work to improve beach safety continues in Baldwin County. The new "Beach Safe" campaign in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach wrapped up a successful first year in 2022, and lifeguards and tourism officials hope to use its lessons to help prevent drownings.
City of Gulf Shores continues plans for ICW bridge
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores move another step forward with its plans to build a third bridge. In a council meeting on Aug. 22, the city would soon be drafting a letter laying out its case for ALDOT to move forward with plans to build a third bridge over the […]
Police officer killed in wreck in south Alabama
UPDATE (11:09 p.m.) State representative Shane Stringer posted a message on his Facebook page identifying the police officer killed as a Mount Vernon Police officer. He also went on to say he is praying for the Mount Vernon community during this time of loss. UPDATE (10:16 p.m.): Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock confirmed that a police […]
5 arrested following ‘disturbance’ at Foley High School Friday night
FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department confirmed five teens were arrested for “disorderly conduct” and one teenager was taken to juvenile detention at Foley High School Friday night. According to FPD Chief Thurston Bullock, there was a “disturbance” at the high school ending with “five students being arrested.” Bullock said two 16-year-olds and […]
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Alabama
Eat This, Not That has ranked the best chicken tenders in each state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
WKRG
Storms increasing by the afternoon, More rain this week
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Good Sunday morning, Gulf Coast!. We start this morning with a few showers and mild, humid conditions across the region. Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid-80’s by the afternoon, but some places could stay cooler with rain possible throughout the day. There is a 50 percent chance that you could see showers and storms with the bulk of the activity coming in the afternoon. Storms will wind down into the later evening with overnight lows dropping into the mid-70’s. Tomorrow will bring higher rain chances up to 70 percent with temperatures staying cooler into the mid-80’s.
2 Daphne restaurants remain closed until owner settles payment with county
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The doors remain locked Monday at two popular restaurants on the Eastern Shore until the owner pays nearly $34,000 in back taxes. That’s according to a notice posted on the doors of Cousin Vinny’s and Guido’s in Olde Towne Daphne. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office padlocked the businesses last Wednesday. A […]
Comments / 0