Sioux City, IA

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Henry White

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — US Marshals need our help finding a man who is wanted for parole violation. Henry White is wanted by the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office for violating his parole on a second-degree burglary conviction. White is 45 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs...
Charges filed in Missouri River boating fatality

LOGAN, Iowa — Charges have been filed in a Memorial Day weekend boating fatality on the Missouri River. The Harrison County Attorney’s Office has charged 22-year-old Garret Vanderheiden, of Fremont, Neb., on Aug. 22, with involuntary manslaughter, and boating while intoxicated for the boating incident on May 29, that resulted in the death of Emma Olsen, 20, of Omaha.
Sioux City Police investigating overnight shooting that left one injured

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — One person was hurt in an early-morning shooting in Sioux City on Sunday, Aug. 21st. Sioux City Police were called to the 1500 block of Ingleside Avenue around 4:13 a.m. for reports of shots being fired in that area. Once there, officers found a man...
Tanker rolls on its side near CF Industries

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Several Siouxland fire departments responded to a tanker truck that rolled on its side Tuesday morning. The tanker carrying anhydrous ammonia rolled on 1182 260th street just before 10:00 a.m. near CF industries. The street was blocked to traffic. No injuries were reported and several...
Kansas to perform at Sioux City Orpheum in October

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Kansas will be performing at the Sioux City Orpheum Theatre on Friday, October 28th at 7:00 p.m. Fans will hear classics such as 'Carry On Wayward Son,' 'Dust in the Wind,' 'Point of Know Return, 'Fight Fire with Fire' and more. Tickets go on sale...
RSV cases rising in Siouxland among kids, elderly

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — RSV is a growing concern for healthcare experts around Sioux City, but there are a few things parents can do to help prevent it. Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is most commonly found in infants and grade school children but recently has found its way into the elderly population.
Explorers drop game 3 against Winnipeg

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Winnipeg Goldeyes took the series finale and avoided a sweep at the hands of the Sioux City Explorers, by downing the X’s 6-1. Sioux City jumped out to a first-inning lead with Danny Amaral leading the frame off with a single and advancing to third on a wild pitch and a ground out.
Former West Sioux Quarterback named Iowa State's starter

AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State Cyclones have named their successor to Brock Purdy and it's West Sioux alum Hunter Dekkers. Brock Purdy held the reins for the Cyclones the last four seasons, setting just about every career passing record for Iowa State. Since his departure to the NFL,...
Warriors working toward another successful football season

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa — After an eight-win season and a run to the Class 3A state quarterfinals, the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School are entering the upcoming football season with a locked-in mindset. Whether it's in the weight room, the film room or on the practice field, an...
