Boxing Scene

Demetrius Andrade To Relinquish WBO Middleweight Title, Eyes Super Middleweight Run

Demetrius Andrade will revisit plans to challenge for a title in a third weight division. It will come at the expense of his current title reign ending with a whimper. BoxingScene.com has learned that Providence’s Andrade will no longer move forward with an ordered WBO middleweight title consolidation clash with interim titleholder Janibek Alimkhanuly. The sanctioning body declared in May that the fight was to take place by mid-November, re-ordering a 30-day negotiation period on July 20 for the two to work out terms.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Rematch Official: October 15 in Melbourne

America’s dream maker and Australia’s emperor are primed for a second Down Under showdown to establish ultimate supremacy at 135 pounds. Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney will defend all the belts against Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16 local time), at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast in prime time in the United States, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Team Dubois On Don King Lawsuit: We Have Settled, Will Be Paid In Full

Daniel Dubois is nearing a point where the only fighting he has to worry about will take place in the ring. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that significant progress has been made in settling an active lawsuit that the British heavyweight has filed against Don King Productions earlier this month. Dubois has yet to be paid in full for his fourth-round knockout of Trevor Bryan, which headlined a June 11 show promoted by DKP in Miami. However, recent dialogue between parties suggests the matter could be resolved in the coming days.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Manuel Gallegos Continues To Roll With Quick Stoppage of Moroyoqui

Mexican super middleweight Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (20-1, 17 KOs) showed no signs of rust last night on the “Canela Boxeo” card, presented by CANELA BOXEO, and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), at Centennial Sports Center in Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico. The 25-year-old Gallegos has been...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Navarrete-Baez Drew Peak Audience Of 494,000, Averaged 485,000 Viewers On ESPN

Nearly 500,000 viewers tuned in Saturday night to watch ESPN’s broadcast of Emanuel Navarrete’s sixth-round knockout of Eduardo Baez. Nielsen Media Research released figures Tuesday that showed an average of 485,000 viewers watched ESPN’s main event from Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Viewership for the Navarrete-Baez bout peaked at 494,000.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Otto Wallin Very Eager To Face Anthony Joshua in December

Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua in the month of December. This past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was outboxed by Oleksandr Usyk over twelve rounds. Usyk, who decisioned Joshua in their first encounter last September, retained the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Lomachenko-Ortiz To Headline ESPN+ Show October 29 At MSG’s Hulu Theater

The site has been solidified for what will be Vasiliy Lomachenko’s first fight in 10 months. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz will meet in a lightweight fight October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The bout between Lomachenko and Ortiz will be the main event of a card ESPN+ will stream from the venue downstairs from the main arena where the Knicks and Rangers play their home games.
TV & VIDEOS
Boxing Scene

Juan Macias Montiel: When I Hurt Carlos Adames - I'm Putting Him To Sleep!

On October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, top middleweights Carlos Adames and Juan Macias Montiel will square off for the interim-WBC middleweight title in a Showtime televised co-main event. The card will be headlined by a junior middleweight clash between Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora and...
CARSON, CA
Boxing Scene

Kenneth Sims Dominates, Stops Cristian Mino in Five Rounds

Kenneth Sims Jr. captured the WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight championship with a dominant fifth round stoppage of Cristian Mino Sunday, August 21 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Headlining EntroBox: Championship Boxing presented by Bally Sports Network and the Bally App, Sims Jr. showed he was the superior boxer...
ORLANDO, FL
Boxing Scene

Brandun Lee On Knockdown: I Lost Focus & Overlooked Madera For That Split Second

HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Brandun Lee learned an invaluable, nearly costly lesson Saturday night. Lee blamed a momentary lapse in concentration for allowing Will Madera to blast him with a right hand that caused the first knockdown of Lee’s career in the third round of their welterweight fight. That picturesque shot sent Lee to the canvas awkwardly, but the unbeaten boxer answered referee Christopher Young’s count pretty quickly and survived the final 15 seconds of that round once the action resumed.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Boxing Scene

Ruben Torres Takes Down Cristian Baez in Seven Rounds

This past Saturday night at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, Thompson Boxing held it’s popular “Path To Glory” event in front of a sold out crowd. Ruben “Ace” Torres (19-0, 16 KOs) defeated Cristian Baez (18-2, 17 KOs) in their scheduled 10-round lightweight main event.
CORONA, CA
Boxing Scene

Andrade-Parker Interim Super Middleweight Title Fight Approved, Ordered By WBO

Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker are back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBO has approved a request by Andrade for an interim super middleweight title to be at stake in his targeted fight with England’s Parker. The fight will be formally ordered by the sanctioning body on Tuesday, which will come with a ten-day negotiation period to reach terms. In the event that a deal is not secured in that time, the ordered fight will then head to a purse hid hearing.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Connor Coyle To Face Silverio Ortiz on September 17 in Tampa

NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle will face rugged veteran Silverio Ortiz Saturday, September 17 at the Alessi Gym in Tampa, FL. Rated 10th by the World Boxing Association (WBA), Coyle is 16-0 with 7 KO’s. A native of Northern Ireland, Coyle lives part time in Pinellas Park, FL, where he trains under Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Jim McLaughlin. In his most recent bout, Coyle defeated crafty contender Antonio Todd to capture the NABA belt.
TAMPA, FL
Boxing Scene

Cornflake LaManna Drops, Decisions Saul Roman in Atlantic City

After a year layoff, Millville, New Jersey's Thomas "Cornflake" LaManna (32-5-1, 13 KOs returned to the ring scoring a unanimous decision (2x 77-74, 78-73) over tough veteran Saul Roman (46-15, 38 KOs) in the Main Event of Rising Star Promotion’s Boardwalk Boxing held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday night.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Boxing Scene

Cassius Chaney Bounces Back From Defeat With First Round Stoppage

Heavyweights Cassius Chaney and Juiseppe Cusumano continued their climb to the top of the division Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena with knockout victories in the main and co-main events of Summer Heat, presented by CES Boxing. The New London, CT, veteran Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) made quick work of...
NEW LONDON, CT
Boxing Scene

Usyk Showcases What 'Rise To The Occasion' Means in Tenth Round

In the ninth round of his heavyweight title rematch against Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looked like he was headed toward a heartbreaking ending. After 21 rounds of fighting, the hulking Joshua had finally been able to impose his physical strength on Usyk and was grinding him down with a sustained body attack. For the first time in their pair of fights, Usyk didn’t have any answer other than to retreat and cover up.
