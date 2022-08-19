Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade To Relinquish WBO Middleweight Title, Eyes Super Middleweight Run
Demetrius Andrade will revisit plans to challenge for a title in a third weight division. It will come at the expense of his current title reign ending with a whimper. BoxingScene.com has learned that Providence’s Andrade will no longer move forward with an ordered WBO middleweight title consolidation clash with interim titleholder Janibek Alimkhanuly. The sanctioning body declared in May that the fight was to take place by mid-November, re-ordering a 30-day negotiation period on July 20 for the two to work out terms.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Rematch Official: October 15 in Melbourne
America’s dream maker and Australia’s emperor are primed for a second Down Under showdown to establish ultimate supremacy at 135 pounds. Undisputed lightweight world champion Devin “The Dream” Haney will defend all the belts against Sydney native “Ferocious” George Kambosos Jr. on Saturday, Oct. 15 (Sunday afternoon, Oct. 16 local time), at Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia. Haney-Kambosos 2 will be broadcast in prime time in the United States, live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+.
Boxing Scene
Team Dubois On Don King Lawsuit: We Have Settled, Will Be Paid In Full
Daniel Dubois is nearing a point where the only fighting he has to worry about will take place in the ring. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that significant progress has been made in settling an active lawsuit that the British heavyweight has filed against Don King Productions earlier this month. Dubois has yet to be paid in full for his fourth-round knockout of Trevor Bryan, which headlined a June 11 show promoted by DKP in Miami. However, recent dialogue between parties suggests the matter could be resolved in the coming days.
Boxing Scene
Arum: I Look Forward To Matching Haney-Kambosos Winner With Lomachenko
Devin Haney began his lightweight title run in pursuit of Vasiliy Lomachenko. Such a fight is now in his sights three years later now that Haney is the division’s lone true champion, though not before handling present day business. Top Rank will serve as the lead promoter for two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boxing Scene
Manuel Gallegos Continues To Roll With Quick Stoppage of Moroyoqui
Mexican super middleweight Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (20-1, 17 KOs) showed no signs of rust last night on the “Canela Boxeo” card, presented by CANELA BOXEO, and World Cup Boxing Series (WCBS), at Centennial Sports Center in Los Mochis, Sonora, Mexico. The 25-year-old Gallegos has been...
Boxing Scene
Emanuel Navarrete: I Expected a Fight Like This, I Never Underestimated Baez
It took some time for Emanuel Navarrete to warm up. But when he did, that was all he wrote. Navarrete defended his WBO featherweight world title with a sixth-round stoppage over Eduardo Baez on Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena. Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs), from Mexicali, Mexico, appeared on his way...
Boxing Scene
Navarrete-Baez Drew Peak Audience Of 494,000, Averaged 485,000 Viewers On ESPN
Nearly 500,000 viewers tuned in Saturday night to watch ESPN’s broadcast of Emanuel Navarrete’s sixth-round knockout of Eduardo Baez. Nielsen Media Research released figures Tuesday that showed an average of 485,000 viewers watched ESPN’s main event from Pechanga Arena in San Diego. Viewership for the Navarrete-Baez bout peaked at 494,000.
Boxing Scene
Otto Wallin Very Eager To Face Anthony Joshua in December
Heavyweight contender Otto Wallin is ready and willing to face former two-time world champion Anthony Joshua in the month of December. This past Saturday in Saudi Arabia, Joshua was outboxed by Oleksandr Usyk over twelve rounds. Usyk, who decisioned Joshua in their first encounter last September, retained the IBF, IBO, WBA, WBO heavyweight titles.
RELATED PEOPLE
Boxing Scene
Lomachenko-Ortiz To Headline ESPN+ Show October 29 At MSG’s Hulu Theater
The site has been solidified for what will be Vasiliy Lomachenko’s first fight in 10 months. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that Lomachenko and Jamaine Ortiz will meet in a lightweight fight October 29 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York. The bout between Lomachenko and Ortiz will be the main event of a card ESPN+ will stream from the venue downstairs from the main arena where the Knicks and Rangers play their home games.
Boxing Scene
Juan Macias Montiel: When I Hurt Carlos Adames - I'm Putting Him To Sleep!
On October 8 from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, top middleweights Carlos Adames and Juan Macias Montiel will square off for the interim-WBC middleweight title in a Showtime televised co-main event. The card will be headlined by a junior middleweight clash between Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora and...
Boxing Scene
Kenneth Sims Dominates, Stops Cristian Mino in Five Rounds
Kenneth Sims Jr. captured the WBA Intercontinental junior welterweight championship with a dominant fifth round stoppage of Cristian Mino Sunday, August 21 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, FL. Headlining EntroBox: Championship Boxing presented by Bally Sports Network and the Bally App, Sims Jr. showed he was the superior boxer...
Boxing Scene
Brandun Lee On Knockdown: I Lost Focus & Overlooked Madera For That Split Second
HOLLYWOOD, Florida – Brandun Lee learned an invaluable, nearly costly lesson Saturday night. Lee blamed a momentary lapse in concentration for allowing Will Madera to blast him with a right hand that caused the first knockdown of Lee’s career in the third round of their welterweight fight. That picturesque shot sent Lee to the canvas awkwardly, but the unbeaten boxer answered referee Christopher Young’s count pretty quickly and survived the final 15 seconds of that round once the action resumed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Boxing Scene
Golovkin Smiles: Many Mexicans Love Me and Nobody in Kazakhstan Loves Canelo!
Gennadiy Golovkin is less than a month away from his grudge match with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. On September 17th, Golovkin will face Canelo for a third time at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. They initially fought to a controversial twelve round split draw in 2017. A year later, Canelo...
Boxing Scene
Thurman Issues Warning to Contenders: I'm a Fine Wine; You Can Only Get Me At High Level Restaurants
Keith Thurman wants to make it abundantly clear that he is not a stepping stone for up-and-coming fighters. (photo by Ryan Hafey) The 33-year-old veteran welterweight and former champion recently doubled down on remarks he made to BoxingScene.com earlier this summer regarding his status in the sport. Cognizant of the...
Boxing Scene
Ruben Torres Takes Down Cristian Baez in Seven Rounds
This past Saturday night at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, CA, Thompson Boxing held it’s popular “Path To Glory” event in front of a sold out crowd. Ruben “Ace” Torres (19-0, 16 KOs) defeated Cristian Baez (18-2, 17 KOs) in their scheduled 10-round lightweight main event.
Boxing Scene
Andrade-Parker Interim Super Middleweight Title Fight Approved, Ordered By WBO
Demetrius Andrade and Zach Parker are back at the negotiating table. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that the WBO has approved a request by Andrade for an interim super middleweight title to be at stake in his targeted fight with England’s Parker. The fight will be formally ordered by the sanctioning body on Tuesday, which will come with a ten-day negotiation period to reach terms. In the event that a deal is not secured in that time, the ordered fight will then head to a purse hid hearing.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boxing Scene
Connor Coyle To Face Silverio Ortiz on September 17 in Tampa
NABA middleweight champion Connor “The Kid” Coyle will face rugged veteran Silverio Ortiz Saturday, September 17 at the Alessi Gym in Tampa, FL. Rated 10th by the World Boxing Association (WBA), Coyle is 16-0 with 7 KO’s. A native of Northern Ireland, Coyle lives part time in Pinellas Park, FL, where he trains under Florida Boxing Hall of Famer Jim McLaughlin. In his most recent bout, Coyle defeated crafty contender Antonio Todd to capture the NABA belt.
Boxing Scene
Cornflake LaManna Drops, Decisions Saul Roman in Atlantic City
After a year layoff, Millville, New Jersey's Thomas "Cornflake" LaManna (32-5-1, 13 KOs returned to the ring scoring a unanimous decision (2x 77-74, 78-73) over tough veteran Saul Roman (46-15, 38 KOs) in the Main Event of Rising Star Promotion’s Boardwalk Boxing held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday night.
Boxing Scene
Cassius Chaney Bounces Back From Defeat With First Round Stoppage
Heavyweights Cassius Chaney and Juiseppe Cusumano continued their climb to the top of the division Saturday night at Mohegan Sun Arena with knockout victories in the main and co-main events of Summer Heat, presented by CES Boxing. The New London, CT, veteran Chaney (22-1, 15 KOs) made quick work of...
Boxing Scene
Usyk Showcases What 'Rise To The Occasion' Means in Tenth Round
In the ninth round of his heavyweight title rematch against Anthony Joshua, Oleksandr Usyk looked like he was headed toward a heartbreaking ending. After 21 rounds of fighting, the hulking Joshua had finally been able to impose his physical strength on Usyk and was grinding him down with a sustained body attack. For the first time in their pair of fights, Usyk didn’t have any answer other than to retreat and cover up.
Comments / 0