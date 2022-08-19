Read full article on original website
Lemy Furniture opens showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano
Lemy Furniture carries armchairs, sofas, recliners and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lemy Furniture opened a new showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 15. The showroom has furniture on display that is designed, developed and manufactured by Lemy Furniture and exported to 10 different countries around the world. The company has several lines of sofas, sofa sets, modular sofas, armchairs and recliners in its collection. 469-487-2727. www.getlemy.com.
The Gyro Shop serves New York-style sandwiches in Plano
The combo gyro sandwich ($9.99) is served with white and hot sauces. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) The Gyro Shop started out as a food truck in New York in 2008 before growing to three brick-and-mortar restaurants in Texas. Victor Waqar, the original founder of the eatery, decided to move his...
Sweetgreen offering salads, healthy bowls in Lakewood area of Dallas
Sweetgreen opened its third Dallas-area restaurant in Lakewood off of Gaston Avenue on Aug. 23. (Courtesy Sweetgreen) Sweetgreen opened its third Dallas-area restaurant in Lakewood off of Gaston Avenue on Aug. 23. The salad restaurant is located at 6400 Gaston Ave., Dallas, and includes a large wooden patio in addition...
Riverwalk Pet Hospital & Resort now open in Grapevine
The new Grapevine clinic offers veterinary services, dog day care and pet boarding. (Courtesy Pexels) Riverwalk Pet Hospital & Resort opened July 25 at 3985 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine, according to a social media post. The clinic offers veterinary services, including preventive care; vaccinations; dentistry; surgery; and diagnostics such as bloodwork, urinalysis and radiology, according to its website. Riverwalk also offers dog day care and pet boarding. Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone. Clinic hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. 972-355-7747. www.riverwalkpet.com.
New Prosperity Bank building to be constructed in Roanoke
A new Prosperity Bank building will be constructed at 615 E. Byron Nelson Blvd. in Roanoke. (Rendering courtesy Prosperity Bank) A new Prosperity Bank building will be constructed at 615 E. Byron Nelson Blvd. in Roanoke after City Council voted unanimously at its Aug. 23 meeting to approve a site plan.
Medical City McKinney receives 2022 OB-GYN award, will start expansion in 2023
Medical City McKinney is a five-star recipient in the 2022 OB-GYN awards by Healthgrades, a leading resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. (Courtesy Medical City McKinney) Medical City McKinney, located at 4500 Medical Center Drive, is a five-star recipient in the 2022 OB-GYN awards by Healthgrade. This is...
Dallas Observer
Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above
Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
More Than 3,500 Homes Planned For Fields ‘City Within a City’ Development in Frisco
Everything’s bigger in Frisco by the looks of a 2,500-acre “developer’s dream” site off Legacy Drive that will include homes, apartments, lakes, parks, offices, and hotels. The $10 billion Fields project was announced about a year ago and developers signed Taylor Morrison Homes as its first...
Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed Temporarily After Fire
On August 15, 2022, Local Profile reported that a fire broke out in downtown McKinney, Texas. The fire started in the alley behind popular restaurants Rick’s Chophouse and Rye. “Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel,” the city of McKinney...
Hindus In Collin County Asks Schools To Declare Diwali An Official Holiday
Diwali is a festival of lights taking place on October 24, 2022 and is one of the most popular festivals celebrated by Hindus, Janis and Sikhs. In Collin County, the celebration is observed only in Farmersville and Melissa Independent School Districts, but the Hindu community is trying to change that.
Meet the Black business owners making an impact in the DFW area: Afro Soca Marketplace Event Roundup
DALLAS- This weekend, Black business owners and vendors from all across the Dallas-Fort Worth area gathered together for the Afro Soca Marketplace- a convention designed to promote and support Black-owned businesses.
Journeys store plans new location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth
Journeys is known to carry brands such as Converse, Vans and Ugg. The location will look different in Fort Worth because Tanger Outlets is an outdoor mall. (Courtesy Journeys) Journeys, a national shoe store chain, has plans to open a location at Tanger Outlets in Fort Worth. The company based...
Plano finishes construction on new training facility for fire department
Plano's new fire training facility allows firefighters to practice rescue operations, real emergencies and more. (Screenshot courtesy city of Plano) The Plano Fire Department now has its own training facility that will allow firefighters to mimic real emergencies, rescue operations and buildings found in the city. Firefighters will also be able to practice situations such as solar panel fires, kitchen fires, home fires, collapsed structures and more.
Grapevine-Colleyville ISD approves policies on teaching controversial topics, choosing library books and more
The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees meeting on Aug. 22 had 197 speakers signed up for public comment before the vote to adopt several policies. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Applause broke out after the 197th speaker finished out public comment at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 22 during Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s school board...
Denton nonprofits celebrate merger
The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
WFAA
Cedar Hill orchestra students stunned upon seeing 'new' teacher
CEDAR HILL, Texas — For the orchestra students at Cedar Hill High School, last year ended on a sad note. “Yeah, I definitely cried a little bit,” said senior Joshua Roberts. “I was a mess. I was bawling and everything,” said senior Ejemen Osunde. “I mean, it...
Lewisville officials seek community feedback for proposed Pier 121 Marina project
Lewisville officials are seeking public comment for a proposed project at Pier 121 Marina. (Samantha Douty/Community Impact Newspaper) Lewisville officials are seeking public comment for a proposed project at Pier 121 Marina. The Army Corps of Engineers is reviewing a proposal for land adjacent to the pier on Lewisville Lake...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opens new location in Plano
White cheddar mashed potatoes with butter-poached lobster is among the dishes patrons will have the chance to order at Eddie V's Prime Seafood. (Courtesy Eddie's V Prime Seafood) Eddie V’s Prime Seafood opened its new location Aug. 18 at the corner of Preston Road and SH 121 in Plano.
