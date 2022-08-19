ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collin County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Lemy Furniture opens showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano

Lemy Furniture carries armchairs, sofas, recliners and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lemy Furniture opened a new showroom at The Shops at Willow Bend, 6121 W. Park Blvd., Plano, on April 15. The showroom has furniture on display that is designed, developed and manufactured by Lemy Furniture and exported to 10 different countries around the world. The company has several lines of sofas, sofa sets, modular sofas, armchairs and recliners in its collection. 469-487-2727. www.getlemy.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Riverwalk Pet Hospital & Resort now open in Grapevine

The new Grapevine clinic offers veterinary services, dog day care and pet boarding. (Courtesy Pexels) Riverwalk Pet Hospital & Resort opened July 25 at 3985 Grapevine Mills Parkway in Grapevine, according to a social media post. The clinic offers veterinary services, including preventive care; vaccinations; dentistry; surgery; and diagnostics such as bloodwork, urinalysis and radiology, according to its website. Riverwalk also offers dog day care and pet boarding. Appointments can be scheduled online or by phone. Clinic hours are 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday. 972-355-7747. www.riverwalkpet.com.
GRAPEVINE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Collin County, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Collin County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
City
Mckinney, TX
Local
Texas Restaurants
Collin County, TX
Food & Drinks
Dallas Observer

Hirsch’s Meats – An Old-School Butcher Who’s a Cut Above

Hirsch’s Meats in Plano is a throwback to an era of dedicated food shops, before the big box supermarkets took over the landscape. It’s an old-school butcher shop, but without the sawdust on the floor. The only butcher many people may be familiar with is Sam the Butcher from old Brady Brunch show, and while we have nothing against Alice’s beau and occasional bowling partner, a good butcher and meat market deserve to be more a part of consumers' lives than simply a nostalgic memory from saccharine sitcoms.
PLANO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Security#Volunteers#Dine#North Texas#Food Drink#Community Garden Kitchen#The North Texas Food Bank
Local Profile

Popular McKinney Restaurant Closed Temporarily After Fire

On August 15, 2022, Local Profile reported that a fire broke out in downtown McKinney, Texas. The fire started in the alley behind popular restaurants Rick’s Chophouse and Rye. “Firefighters arrived to find a fire in an alley courtyard between two businesses near the hotel,” the city of McKinney...
MCKINNEY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano finishes construction on new training facility for fire department

Plano's new fire training facility allows firefighters to practice rescue operations, real emergencies and more. (Screenshot courtesy city of Plano) The Plano Fire Department now has its own training facility that will allow firefighters to mimic real emergencies, rescue operations and buildings found in the city. Firefighters will also be able to practice situations such as solar panel fires, kitchen fires, home fires, collapsed structures and more.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Grapevine-Colleyville ISD approves policies on teaching controversial topics, choosing library books and more

The Grapevine-Colleyville ISD board of trustees meeting on Aug. 22 had 197 speakers signed up for public comment before the vote to adopt several policies. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact Newspaper) Applause broke out after the 197th speaker finished out public comment at 11:17 p.m. Aug. 22 during Grapevine-Colleyville ISD’s school board...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Denton nonprofits celebrate merger

The newly formed Giving Grace organization — the combined forces of Grace Like Rain and Giving Hope nonprofits — celebrated its rebranding with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday in Denton. On July 1, the two nonprofits merged “to create a stronger Continuum of Care in the fight to prevent...
DENTON, TX
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy