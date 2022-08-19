ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

NBCMontana

Parkland shooter sentencing trial set to resume

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WPEC) — After a two week recess, the jury in the Parkland school shooter sentencing trial will return to the Broward County Courthouse. On Monday morning, the defense team for convicted mass-murderer Nikalos Cruz is set to present its case starting with opening statements. Up until...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
NBCMontana

Testimony: Parkland school shooter was intellectually slow

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz as a toddler was intellectually and physically behind other children, which caused him to isolate himself and hit and bite to get what he wanted, a daycare administrator and former neighbor testified Tuesday at his penalty trial for mass murder.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

