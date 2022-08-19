ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Europe

BBC

Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report

Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Daily Mail

Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show

A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Daily Mail

Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there

Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
Daily Mail

Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media

A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
The Guardian

I need to fly home from the US but can’t get my passport renewed

I am a British citizen living in the US. I applied for renewal of my British passport four months ago and HM Passport Office confirmed receipt of my old one. More than 16 weeks later, the status update merely says: “We have received your old passport.” My elderly parents live in the UK and are not in good health and I’m unable to make plans to visit them. I am getting desperate.
NBC News

Thai court suspends prime minister pending ruling on term limit

Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his legal term in office. It was not immediately announced who would assume his duties as acting prime minister. Under law, it would be Deputy Prime...
NBC News

How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks

Ukraine is preparing for its muted Independence Day celebrations, but people in Kyiv are bracing for a Russian attack on the capital as the country marks six months since Russia’s invasion began. Research director at the European Expert Association, Maria Avdeeva, breaks down what precautions Ukrainian officials are taking in the face of a possible Russian attack and how people in Kyiv are reacting to the cancellation of events. Aug. 24, 2022.
NBC News

Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion

Six months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, officials in the country have canceled the country’s Independence Day celebrations and have imposed a ban on public gatherings over fears of a particularly cruel Russian attack. Ukrainian mother of two, Zee Gimon, who is still living in Kyiv, joins News NOW to share how her family is coping with the war and whether she is worried about a possible attack on the Ukrainian capital. Aug. 24, 2022.
NBC News

NBC News

