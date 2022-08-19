Read full article on original website
Leaked videos of Finland's prime minister dancing spark international controversy
Critics are slamming the prime minister of Finland after videos of her dancing with friends were leaked on social media this week. Sanna Marin — who's one of the world's youngest prime ministers at 36 years old — said she did not consume any drugs at the party and did not expect the videos to be made public.
Finland’s PM Sanna Marin takes drug test after party ‘to clear up doubts’
Finland’s prime minister, Sanna Marin, has said she has taken a drug test after videos were leaked showing her dancing and drinking during a private party at which some reports have suggested drugs may have been consumed. Marin, 36, told reporters she was tested on Friday and the results...
Finland's Prime Minister Admits to Dancing at a Wild Party But Says She Has 'Nothing to Hide' Amid Backlash
Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin is defending herself after videos published by a tabloid show partying with friends. "I'm disappointed that they've become public," Marin, 36, said of the videos, according to Sky News, which cited Finnish broadcaster YLE. "I spent the evening with friends. Partied, pretty wild, yes. Danced and sang."
Iran: Ex-child bride among three women executed in one day - report
Iranian authorities put three women to death on Wednesday for murdering their husbands, a human rights charity says. According to the Iran Human Rights Group they were among 32 people executed in the past week alone. A former child bride, convicted of later killing the man she had married at...
Quarter of Britons who took Ukrainian refugees into their homes following Russian invasion want to end living arrangement after six months, figures show
A quarter of Britons housing Ukrainian refugees want to end the agreement after just six months, leaving thousands of displaced Ukrainians potentially homeless. A survey found that 26% wanted to stop housing the refugee living with them after the minimum required time, with a quarter of that number blaming the burdens of the cost of living crisis, according to the Office for National Statistics.
Russia is mocked over video boasting of 'beautiful women, cheap energy, no cancel culture and an economy that can withstand sanctions' in bid to get people to move there
Russia has been mocked over a bizarre promotional video intended to encourage emigration to the pariah state entitled 'Time to Move to Russia'. With a gravelly voiceover that sounds comedic and a monotonous listing of national qualities that feels satirical, it has baffled viewers as to whether it is a parody or actually serious.
Kremlin orders Norwegian consul to leave after being recorded saying 'I hate Russians'
The Kremlin has said that a Norwegian consul cannot remain in Russia after being recorded on video saying, "I hate Russians," during an angry outburst in a hotel lobby.
Scottish activist has her passport seized in Sri Lanka after wading into the political fall out from the country's economic crisis on social media
A Scottish woman living in Sri Lanka who been vocal in her support for activists criticising the country's economic crisis has found herself stranded after authorities seized her passport. Kayleigh Fraser, from St Andrews, Fife, said six immigration officers turned up at her door on Tuesday claiming she had violated...
3 Indian Air Force officers were fired for accidentally launching a supersonic cruise missile into nuclear-armed neighbor Pakistan
Pakistan had initially prepared to retaliate, but held back when it noticed something was amiss about the launch.
Afghan female judge fleeing Taliban appeals after Home Office refuses UK entry
A female former senior judge from Afghanistan who is in hiding from the Taliban with her son has filed an appeal to the Home Office after her application to enter the UK was denied. Lawyers for the woman – who is named as “Y” – said on Saturday they had...
I need to fly home from the US but can’t get my passport renewed
I am a British citizen living in the US. I applied for renewal of my British passport four months ago and HM Passport Office confirmed receipt of my old one. More than 16 weeks later, the status update merely says: “We have received your old passport.” My elderly parents live in the UK and are not in good health and I’m unable to make plans to visit them. I am getting desperate.
Thai court suspends prime minister pending ruling on term limit
Thailand’s Constitutional Court ruled Wednesday that Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha must suspend his active duties while the court decides whether he has overstayed his legal term in office. It was not immediately announced who would assume his duties as acting prime minister. Under law, it would be Deputy Prime...
How Ukrainians are marking Independence Day amid fears of potential attacks
Ukraine is preparing for its muted Independence Day celebrations, but people in Kyiv are bracing for a Russian attack on the capital as the country marks six months since Russia’s invasion began. Research director at the European Expert Association, Maria Avdeeva, breaks down what precautions Ukrainian officials are taking in the face of a possible Russian attack and how people in Kyiv are reacting to the cancellation of events. Aug. 24, 2022.
Ukrainians ‘not giving up’ six months after Russia’s invasion
Six months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began, officials in the country have canceled the country’s Independence Day celebrations and have imposed a ban on public gatherings over fears of a particularly cruel Russian attack. Ukrainian mother of two, Zee Gimon, who is still living in Kyiv, joins News NOW to share how her family is coping with the war and whether she is worried about a possible attack on the Ukrainian capital. Aug. 24, 2022.
Soldier Who Gave THC-Infused Cupcakes To Her Comrades During Live-Fire Training Loses Appeal: Undermining 'Trust In The Extreme'
Chelsea Cogswell, a Canadian soldier who was convicted of distributing cannabis-laced cupcakes to her comrades during a live-fire training in New Brunswick in 2018, lost her appeal this May. About two months later, an appeals court disclosed its reasons for judgment. What happened. Some four years ago, a Canadian forces...
