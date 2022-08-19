ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

The Chicago Architecture Center is hosting their biggest exhibit ever

The "Energy Revolution" exhibit at the Chicago Architecture Center is all about demonstrating how Chicago and its residents can keep their cool amidst climate change. It showcases new technologies that can help mitigate the impact of a warming world. Tim McGill made a visit on Good Day Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Skydivers are attempting a world record in Ottawa this week

What goes up must come down and in this case it is 200 skydivers. They are trying to set a new world record at Skydive Chicago. Did we mention that their formation is upside down? Tim McGill was there for their first attempt for Good Day Chicago.
Block Club Chicago

Kid Who Went Viral For Dropping Hot Dog At Sox Game Gets All-You-Can-Eat Party At Wieners Circle

CHICAGO — A viral video showed a 4-year-old’s heart break as he dropped his hot dog at a White Sox game — but The Wieners Circle has gotten him another one. The video showed Matthew Hoobler at an Aug. 14 game, happily munching on a dog before it slipped out of the bun. Hoobler looked back at the empty bun — and then slapped his forehead. The cute clip spread quickly on social media.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
CHICAGO, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Watch the US Navy Blue Angels Zoom Through Downtown Chicago

If you blinked, you missed them. A video share on Facebook shows 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels zooming through downtown Chicago today. Special thanks to David Fell in Chicago for allowing us to share this brief but thrilling moment in Chicago today. It's 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels screaming through downtown as they prepare for the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend. I should say I think these are the Blue Angels as they're moving so fast, it's impossible to tell.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn residents of recent vehicle thefts on city's South Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred this month in Englewood. In each incident, a victim parked their vehicle, and then discovered it missing the same or following day. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 6500 block of...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police

CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago on pace for 6 times as many carjackings as eight years ago: report

CHICAGO - Chicago carjackings are on pace to rise again in 2022 after already dramatic increases in 2020 and 2021, trending towards a number that would be six times higher than just eight years ago. "The data on Chicago carjacking through the years, and especially through the first half of...
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
BLUE ISLAND, IL
thechicagogenius.com

The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights

RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
977wmoi.com

Chicago’s Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog Named One of the Best

An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect. The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.
CHICAGO, IL

