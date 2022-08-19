If you blinked, you missed them. A video share on Facebook shows 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels zooming through downtown Chicago today. Special thanks to David Fell in Chicago for allowing us to share this brief but thrilling moment in Chicago today. It's 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels screaming through downtown as they prepare for the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend. I should say I think these are the Blue Angels as they're moving so fast, it's impossible to tell.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO