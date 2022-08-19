Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer Geer
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
The Chicago Architecture Center is hosting their biggest exhibit ever
The "Energy Revolution" exhibit at the Chicago Architecture Center is all about demonstrating how Chicago and its residents can keep their cool amidst climate change. It showcases new technologies that can help mitigate the impact of a warming world. Tim McGill made a visit on Good Day Chicago.
Chicago Air and Water Show 2022: Sunday schedule
The 2022 Chicago Air and Water Show will lift off Sunday for the finale along Lake Michigan, from Fullerton Avenue to Oak Street. North Avenue Beach will be the focal point of the show, which will officially kick off at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m.
As Days Get Shorter, Here's When Chicago Will See Its Final Sunset After 7 P.M. of 2022
One of the unfortunate realities of summer is that the days get progressively shorter, and within the next month, not only will Chicago see its first pre-7 p.m. sunset of the season, but it will also move into a time of year when there is more darkness than sunshine on the horizon.
Skydivers are attempting a world record in Ottawa this week
What goes up must come down and in this case it is 200 skydivers. They are trying to set a new world record at Skydive Chicago. Did we mention that their formation is upside down? Tim McGill was there for their first attempt for Good Day Chicago.
Kid Who Went Viral For Dropping Hot Dog At Sox Game Gets All-You-Can-Eat Party At Wieners Circle
CHICAGO — A viral video showed a 4-year-old’s heart break as he dropped his hot dog at a White Sox game — but The Wieners Circle has gotten him another one. The video showed Matthew Hoobler at an Aug. 14 game, happily munching on a dog before it slipped out of the bun. Hoobler looked back at the empty bun — and then slapped his forehead. The cute clip spread quickly on social media.
Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot twice Tuesday morning in Chicago's Jackson Park Highlands neighborhood. The teen was walking outside around 6:19 a.m. in the 1800 block of East 71st Street when gunfire broke out, according to Chicago police. He was shot in the thigh and arm and was...
Watch the US Navy Blue Angels Zoom Through Downtown Chicago
If you blinked, you missed them. A video share on Facebook shows 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels zooming through downtown Chicago today. Special thanks to David Fell in Chicago for allowing us to share this brief but thrilling moment in Chicago today. It's 2 of the US Navy Blue Angels screaming through downtown as they prepare for the Chicago Air and Water Show this weekend. I should say I think these are the Blue Angels as they're moving so fast, it's impossible to tell.
Boy, 16, suffers graze wound while near West Side alley
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy suffered a graze wound on Chicago's West Side Tuesday afternoon. The shooting occurred in the 5100 block of West Division. At about 1:10 p.m., the 16-year-old boy was near an alley when he suffered a graze wound to his foot, Chicago police said. He self-transported...
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
Chicago police warn residents of recent vehicle thefts on city's South Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents about a series of vehicle thefts that have occurred this month in Englewood. In each incident, a victim parked their vehicle, and then discovered it missing the same or following day. The incidents occurred at the following locations and times:. 6500 block of...
Man dies after being stabbed in neck in downtown Chicago: police
CHICAGO - A 36-year-old man died after being stabbed in the neck in downtown Chicago Tuesday night. Around 7:46 p.m., police say a man in the 0-100 block of West Ohio Street sustained a laceration to the neck after a physical altercation with an unknown offender. The victim transported himself...
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
Highland Park shooting victim Cooper Roberts doing better, took part in wheelchair race
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. - Cooper Roberts, the 8-year-old boy paralyzed from the waist down after being shot in the back during the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, continues to improve and is now in better spirits, a family spokesperson said. The spokesperson says Cooper no longer requires IV pain...
Chicago on pace for 6 times as many carjackings as eight years ago: report
CHICAGO - Chicago carjackings are on pace to rise again in 2022 after already dramatic increases in 2020 and 2021, trending towards a number that would be six times higher than just eight years ago. "The data on Chicago carjacking through the years, and especially through the first half of...
Lightfoot touts report ranking Chicago one of the best cities in violence prevention
CHICAGO - Mayor Lori Lightfoot is trying to change the conversation about violence in Chicago, pointing to some positive new crime numbers and national recognition for violence prevention. "Progress on violence can be slow and at times it can be frustrating, but we're working on it, day in, day out,"...
Man suspected of pushing person onto CTA tracks arrested in Little Village
CHICAGO - A man suspected of pushing a person off a CTA platform on the Near West Side in early August has been arrested. James Stamps, 28, of Joliet, was taken into custody Monday in the 2600 block of South California Avenue in Little Village, according to Chicago police. On...
Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar
BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
7-year-old boy among 3 people shot while traveling in vehicle in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Three people were shot, including a 7-year-old boy, while traveling in a vehicle in Englewood Monday evening. The shooting occurred in the 7400 block of South Loomis, at about 5:45 p.m. Chicago police say a 19-year-old man, a 23-year-old woman and her 7-year-old son, Jamari, were traveling in...
The Bear Season 2 Moves to Arlington Heights
RIVER NORTH — Amid a dispute with the River North Residents Association over the neighborhood’s inaccurate, gritty depiction in Hulu’s ‘The Bear’, producers of the show plan to move the hit series from Chicago to Arlington Heights for the renewed second season. The suburban plotline will follow the opening of a franchise location for the show’s ‘The Original Beef of Chicagoland’, replacing the cultural city backdrop with a beige canvas devoid of any personality; the establishment merely a plastic homage to the former location lacking any character or history of its own.
Chicago’s Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog Named One of the Best
An Illinois hot dog has been named as one of the best in the country, but it isn’t the usual frankfurter you would expect. The Hot Dog Box, located in Chicago, has created the Bronzeville Bourbon Hot Dog, which landed a spot on TastingTable’s list of the “Thirteen Best Hot Dogs in America.” The creation features a steak dog with bourbon BBQ sauce, bacon and a cabbage and carrot medley on a pretzel bun.
