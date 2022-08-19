Read full article on original website
Related
radionwtn.com
Ronald Wayne Outland
Mr. Ronald Wayne Outland, 86, of Woodlawn, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. He was born Wednesday, June 17, 1936m in Model, Tennessee, son of the late Jordan and Gertrude Knight Outland. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his siblings: Hubert Outland, John Outland, Bubbie Outland, Elmo Outland, Roy Knight, Frances Herndon, Ruth Armstrong, and Willa Mae Dawson.
radionwtn.com
Glenn Luffman
Mr. Glenn Luffman, age 81, of Woodlawn, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1941 in Model, Tennessee, son of the late Arthur Luffman and Opal Lyons Luffman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Linda Newberry Luffman, as well as one sister and five brothers.
Comments / 0