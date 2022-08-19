Mr. Glenn Luffman, age 81, of Woodlawn, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. He was born February 11, 1941 in Model, Tennessee, son of the late Arthur Luffman and Opal Lyons Luffman. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 31 years, Linda Newberry Luffman, as well as one sister and five brothers.

