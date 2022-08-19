ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rehoboth Beach, DE

Typical Clam Appetizer Was Hiding Rare Purple Pearl

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AjoDp_0hNyIChH00

Even without considering their flawless shape and shine, pearls are pretty remarkable as the only precious gemstone found in a living creature. Their appearance is so revered that “pearly white” is a beautiful descriptor – especially for teeth when you don’t want admonishments from the dentist. But at one Delaware restaurant, that colorful metaphor got turned on its head by a different kind of beautiful discovery: a purple pearl.

The lucky diner was Scott Overland who was eating at Salt Air, a local seafood joint in the Rehoboth Beach, Delaware area. He was enjoying a clam appetizer, which would seemingly rule out pearls as a factor, but in fact all mollusks are capable of making pearls. Alright, so it would be white, right? Not necessarily. Sink your teeth into this vibrant, rare phenomenon here.

It’s a button, it’s a bead, it’s a purple pearl

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UdO9_0hNyIChH00
A rare purple pearl / Scott Overland via TODAY

“I was the one mostly eating the clams and towards the end of the dish, I just chomp down on something that felt kind of hard,” recalled Overland. “I thought it was a shell or something like that, but then looked and it was this little purple thing.” Overland and his family, including his wife, inspected the find and thought perhaps it was something that fell in from one of the chefs, such as a bead, button, or crafting decoration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aAWcl_0hNyIChH00
A non-iridescent pearl / Scott Overland via TODAY

“That’s when we sort of realized this was not something from the kitchen and probably something from the clam,” Overland shared. Sure enough, there was an indent in the clam for where a pearl would sit. The mollusk in question was a northern quahog scientifically called Mercenaria mercenaria, harvested in the Chesapeake Bay by Cherrystone Aqua Farms. Just how rare is this kind of find?

A diamond rough

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aPjDy_0hNyIChH00
The Overland family is considering what to do with this find / Scott Overland via TODAY

The Overland family did some homework, performing some Google searches on their phones. Overland revealed, “We found that this actually was something kind of rare and special, and saw a wide range of values, from $600 to even $16,000.” Part of this price tag is thanks to the commonality – or lack thereof – behind this pearl. Natural pearls, especially in quahogs, is very rare. The Gemological Institute of America notes that this particular clam is known to produce non-iridescent, or “non-nacreous,” porcelain-like pearl. But it’s also still rare to find pearls in colors that aren’t white, not just purple but also brown, pink, blue, and even gold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mv1Ue_0hNyIChH00
Everything about a purple pearl is rare / Unsplash

TODAY also notes that because clam harvesting went automated, without this attentive human element, rare finds like this can get overseen and lost forever, adding to a purple pearl’s apparent rarity; what’s found gets overlooked and possibly destroyed. But discovering this purple pearl just cost Overland $14. What happens next is still up for debate. If an appraisal reaches a high enough value, “it may be hard to justify keeping it.” On the other hand, this is a rare find – and Overland has a daughter who would like to treasure it.

Have you found pearls in any mollusks, at dinner or otherwise?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44dav4_0hNyIChH00
It is easy for rare, natural pearls to never get found / Unsplash

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phys.org

'One in 30 million': Yet another rare orange lobster rescued, this time in Mississippi

For the second time in less than a month, a "1 in 30 million" lobster defied becoming dinner after being saved Monday from a Southern seafood restaurant tank. Last month, a rare orange lobster christened Cheddar was rescued from a Red Lobster in Hollywood, Florida. Named in honor of the chain's signature biscuits, the crustacean soon found haven at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach.
MERIDIAN, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Food & Drinks
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Lifestyle
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
City
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Local
Delaware Food & Drinks
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Maine fishermen catch incredibly rare blue lobster

A rare blue lobster was the catch of the day for a pair of fishermen who caught the creature off the coast of Maine. Luke Rand and his father, Mark, were fishing in the Casco Bay when they caught the bright blue lobster, which Luke said is a healthy-looking male. When the two fishermen showed the blue critter to a dealer, several tourists took photos of it because the creature was "not something that you see every day," Luke Rand told the Portland Press Herald.
MAINE STATE
DoYouRemember?

Two Dogs Fighting At Home Depot Sparks Debate: Should Dogs Be Allowed Into Stores?

On April 20, a Tiktok video was uploaded by @wtfisthis211 and has generated more than 6,000,000 views. In the video, two dogs appear to be fighting and a small crowd pulls them apart. The buyers were left in shock as they watched the scene unfold. As the dogs were pulled apart, two women hurried to grab the smaller dog’s belongings and leash, which had been left in the hallway.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Field & Stream

Best Peacock Bass Lures of 2022

Peacock bass are brutal, unforgiving fighters who operate at warp speed, so the best lures when fishing for them need to run true when retrieved quickly and withstand a spirited fight. While some lures that you use for other freshwater species will not only attract them but stand up to their fierce nature, others simply aren’t up to the test.
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Clams#Appetizer#Food Drink#Salt Air
Tyler Mc.

North Carolina Gardening with Dandelions - The Easiest Crop to Grow and Harvest

Gardening is a great activity to engage in, especially in the state of North Carolina! Plenty of crops can easily be grown in this state's climate & give you a pretty decent harvest to eat from when all your plants mature. You can grow plenty of vegetables herbs, and edible stuffs to enjoy, but many crops you can grow require a lot of time & effort most do not have. Luckily, this article is here to suggest a great delicious plants to grow in the Tar Heel State that require minimal effort to grow. In fact, this particular crop regularly grows in people's yards around North Carolina without them even trying & very few take advantage of this fact.... but you can!
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
166K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy