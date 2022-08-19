ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bOfh_0hNyI8Fc00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

The department released the data provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The data cover the seven days that ended Wednesday.

Howard and Chariton counties are both seeing high COVID-19 community levels -- a measure of virus severity that includes new cases and hospitalizations.

Randolph, Boone, Cooper, Morgan, Camden and Montgomery counties are in the "medium" community level. Other area counties are in the "low" category.

The CDC outlines different recommendations for each category. Those recommendations include masks for people in "high" COVID-19 counties.

Statewide, hospitalizations are dropping after a summer peak in late July. The state has reported 8,787 cases over the last seven days -- a few thousand cases below the numbers reported in the last three weeks.

Omicron BA.5 is the state's dominant variant, responsible for about 75% of new cases at the end of July.

The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 4

Kim Kj Wyatt
3d ago

I call bs on Howard county having high numbers. the health department puts out the numbers on Facebook and there haven't been any listed in a long time.

Reply
2
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Record Number of Missouri School Districts Switched to 4-Day Week

A record number of school districts in Missouri have moved to a four-day school week, according to research by the Missouri State University College of Education. As the 2022-23 school year begins, an estimate of 141 school districts — nearly 25 percent of all districts — will teach students for just four days of school. This is the highest in Missouri history — a number that has steadily increased over the last two decades. In 2010, just one Missouri school had a four-day week. In 2020, the number of schools had jumped to 102.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri#Cdc#Public Health#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19#Columbia
krcgtv.com

Universal school lunches end in Mid Missouri

Jefferson City — School lunches are regulated by the federal government and before the pandemic in 2020 regulations on who received free or reduced school lunches were determined based on a household’s income. After two years of free lunches for all those regulations are back in place for...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Department of Corrections announces death of an offender at Chillicothe Correctional Center

The Missouri Department of Corrections has announced the death of an offender at the Chillicothe Correctional Center. Authorities say offender Paula Stark (DOC No.1357975) was pronounced dead at the St. Luke’s Hospital of Kansas City. The 51-year-old was serving a seven-year sentence for first-degree endangering the welfare of a child from Jackson County.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
wpsdlocal6.com

Lawsuit filed to knock recreational marijuana off Missouri ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — An anti-drug group is backing a lawsuit to take a recreational marijuana legalization proposal off Missouri's November ballot. A Jefferson City woman filed the lawsuit Friday. National anti-drug group Protect Our Kids is supporting it. The suit alleges that marijuana supporters didn't gather enough...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Two earthquakes shake Missouri on Monday

ST. LOUIS – Two earthquakes hit Missouri Monday. One was in the morning, and the other was at night. The morning one happened at 7:50 a.m. in Cape Girardeau according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was a 2.0 magnitude with a 0.1 km depth. The evening earthquake happened...
MISSOURI STATE
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy