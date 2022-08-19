Read full article on original website
KTAL
Man wanted as material witness in 2018 double murder captured in Bossier City
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The man wanted as a material witness in the 2018 double murder of a local couple that got underway Monday in Caddo Parish is in custody after officers tracked him down at a Bossier City motel. Eric Dorch, 42, has been wanted as a...
KTAL
Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard
Wrestling an alligator out of a Benton backyard was all in a day's work for some Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies Tuesday. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Applications open for Marshall Citizens Police Department. Preseason Blitz: Texas High Tigers. Bossier deputies wrangle alligator from Benton backyard. Big rig rollover...
KTAL
Man wanted for capital murder arrested in East Texas
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A man wanted for capital murder was arrested in East Texas on Friday, Aug. 19, said the Marshall Police Department. The Joint Harrison County Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force detained Edron Blake Blacknell, 22, at the 2900 block of Tower Street in Marshall. Blacknell is from Cedar Hill, and he was wanted out of Dallas County.
KTAL
Jury selection begins in Jose double murder trial
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Jury selection began Monday in the trial of the Shreveport man charged in the 2018 deaths of a couple who gave him a ride from a local mall. DeWayne Willie Watkins is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose in November 2018. Police say he left their burning bodies inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in Shreveport‘s Queensborough neighborhood.
KTAL
Ballistic Vests Donated To SFD
Shreveport fire received bulletproof vests to aid them in their everyday routines while going out and protect them from the unknown. BESE decides not to pass a new plan that would toughen …. Liquor sales and retirees insurance discussed at …. New Christus outpatient therapy in Stonewall, LA. Miller county...
KTAL
Applications open for Marshall Citizens Police Department
MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – The Marshall Police Department is now accepting applications for their Citizen Police Department. The Citizen Police Department is a six-week course that teaches the public about law enforcement. Classes begin on Sep 13 at Marshall Police Department, located at 2101 East End Blvd. From 6...
KTAL
LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
KTAL
Double-murder trial on hold again after defendant tests positive for COVID
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The trial of the Shreveport man in the slaying of a local couple who gave him a ride from the mall is once again on hold due to COVID. DeWayne Willie Watkins, 37, is charged in the November 2018 murders of 32-year-old Heather Angela King Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Dean Jose. Prosecutors say he shot them both after they gave him a ride from Mall St. Vincent on the night of the slayings and left their bodies to burn inside a vehicle in the carport of a vacant home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
KTAL
SPD: Woman found shot in crashed car expected to survive
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting after finding crashed cars in two separate but nearby locations, one of which was abandoned and the other in which a shooting victim was found. Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, Shreveport police responded to a shots-fired call in the...
KTAL
Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
KTAL
Shreveport police, fire seek public input on $70.65M bond project spending
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport police and fire departments are hosting four listening sessions to receive public input and provide updates on bond projects funded through a Public Safety Bond Proposition in 2021. Voters passed the bond proposition in December, and now the police and fire departments want...
KTAL
Temporary restraining order filed against Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack has been hit with a protective order following allegations of threats at a candidate forum Sunday. According to court documents, a woman who attended the forum filed a request for a restraining order against Slack in Caddo’s First District Court, alleging he threatened “that he would get me” during the PACE mayoral candidate forum at LSU Shreveport on Sunday.
KTAL
CHRISTUS donates needed equipment to Shreveport Fire Department
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – CHRISTUS Health donated three ballistic bulletproof vests to the Shreveport Fire Department on Tuesday. In 2019, Captain Barry Seidel of Station 19 proposed acquiring bulletproof vests due to violent crimes. Slidel’s only issue at the time was funding, so he started looking for other resources.
KTAL
Firefighters rescue dog from South Bossier fire
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A South Bossier dog will live to fetch another day, thanks to the quick actions of firefighters responding to a mobile home fire Monday evening. According to the South Bossier Fire Department, firefighters called to the home on Highway 157 just before 6 p.m....
KTAL
Be heard and be part of Shreveport- Bossier’s future
(Loving Living Local) – Shreveport- Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau want to hear from local community members to help them with Destination Master Plan and Rebranding projects. “We have a Destination Master Plan that’s in the works, which if you don’t know what that is, it’s gonna be a...
KTAL
Some Caddo Parish Schools closed due to power outage
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed Tuesday due to a power outage. Caddo Parish Schools sent the following message at about 8:19 on August 23. “Broadmoor STEM Academy will be closed today, August 23, due to a power outage. Parents have been asked to return...
KTAL
Heavy rain causing hazards across the ArkLaTex
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Flooding and heavy rains caused traffic hazards and felled trees in several areas across the ArkLaTex Monday night. As of 2:30 a.m., officials reported hazards in these areas.:. Louisiana:. Caddo Parish. Shreveport. The 8900 block of Kingston Rd. in the Brookwood neighborhood is flooded. De...
KTAL
Retired Shreveport firefighters oppose changes to health insurance plan
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton is among those pushing the Shreveport City Council to reconsider proposed changes to firefighters’ health care coverage. The former chief, along with several other retired firefighters, addressed the council during Monday’s work session. Although speaking against the proposed...
KTAL
Forum: Shreveport mayoral candidates address LGBTQ issues
SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS/KTAL) – Eight of the 10 candidates running for Shreveport mayor on Sunday participated in a mayoral forum sponsored by P.A.C.E. (People Acting for Change and Equality), a local organization dedicated to serving the LGBTQ community. Only Darryl Ware and state Sen. Greg Tarver were absent at...
KTAL
New CHRISTUS outpatient therapy center opens in DeSoto
DeSoto Parish, La. (KTAL/KMSS) CHRISTUS Outpatient Therapy cut the ribbon on Tuesday’s new Stonewall location, bringing high-quality physical therapy to Desoto Parish. The facility offers treatment for many orthopedic conditions. Patients can receive therapy if they have injured their back, knee, ankle, and other areas. “We’ve got a great...
