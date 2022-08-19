ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local gun store burglarized, 3 juveniles arrested as suspects

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, two teenagers and a third juvenile, whose age has not been released, were arrested for their alleged ties to the burglary of a local gun store. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), the burglary took place Saturday (August 27) evening and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Hammond, LA
Crime & Safety
City
Milton, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Hammond, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

DoorDash driver wanted for attempted kidnapping on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State University Police is seeking a suspect wanted for an attempted kidnapping at Acadian Hall on LSU’s campus. According to LSUPD, the suspect is believed to have tattoos on his arms and was last seen driving a gray/silver sedan. He is a driver for DoorDash food delivery.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ldwf
brproud.com

27-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Plank Road

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department made an arrest that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened in the 4600 block of Plank Road on Aug. 14. Investigators believe that 27-year-old Desmond Coates is connected to the shooting death of 35-year-old Jeremy Williams that...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

One hurt in crash involving EBR school bus on Burbank Dr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to a school bus accident on Monday morning. The accident involved a school bus and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Burbank Dr. and GSRI Ave. around 6:30 a.m. The school “bus was making a turn on...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by vehicle, injured on Madison Avenue

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and injured Sunday (August 28) night within the 5100 block of Madison Avenue, near North Foster Drive. The incident occurred shortly before 8:18 p.m. and responding agencies confirmed that the individual’s injuries...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
brproud.com

Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LPSO asking for public’s help locating stolen red tractor

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Take a good look at the picture below, if you have seen this red tractor, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO says the tractor “was stolen on August 25th from the Perkins Rd area.”. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Skysail Avenue house fire under investigation, SFD says

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire department says smoke was seen coming from the roof vents of the home. Firefighters entered the residence, found the fire, and put out the flames. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy