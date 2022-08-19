Read full article on original website
Lafayette deputies arrest Baton Rouge man for alleged catalytic converter thefts
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO) arrested a 24-year-old who had numerous active warrants from multiple jurisdictions. Tyland Charles, 24, of Baton Rouge, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office on the following offenses:. Possession with intent to distribute I CDS...
K-9 Rush joins East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is welcoming its newest member, K-9 Rush. EBRSO says, “Rush is a three-year-old Belgian Malinois and he will be patrolling with his partner Sgt. Cody Grace.”. So what did K-9 Rush have to go through before...
Chase with speeds up to 110 mph ends with crash, arrest of juvenile in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are still investigating after troopers were led on what ended up being two separate pursuits overnight. LSP responded around 2 a.m. to a report of two stolen vehicles. During the pursuit, the vehicles were clocked going 110 mph by the...
Local gun store burglarized, 3 juveniles arrested as suspects
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, two teenagers and a third juvenile, whose age has not been released, were arrested for their alleged ties to the burglary of a local gun store. According to Baton Rouge Police (BRPD), the burglary took place Saturday (August 27) evening and...
DoorDash driver wanted for attempted kidnapping on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State University Police is seeking a suspect wanted for an attempted kidnapping at Acadian Hall on LSU’s campus. According to LSUPD, the suspect is believed to have tattoos on his arms and was last seen driving a gray/silver sedan. He is a driver for DoorDash food delivery.
BRPD finds woman shot in vehicle on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 59-year-old woman was found shot to death inside a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says Rosalind Scott was shot around 1:34 a.m. in the 4700 block of Glen Oaks Drive. Police say Scott died at the scene. Anyone with...
Man indicted for June kidnapping, carjacking in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of multiple charges, including carjacking and kidnapping, was indicted by a federal grand jury Friday. Treston Isiah Bickham, 30, of Fluker was indicted on charges of kidnapping, carjacking, using and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr.
Body of woman found in ditch, BRPD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police have found the body of a 39-year-old woman in a ditch on Hiawatha Street around noon on Saturday. According to Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives, the 39-year-old woman has been identified as Jessica Green. Green was found in a ditch with a gunshot wound in the 3600 block of Hiawatha Street.
27-year-old man arrested in deadly shooting on Plank Road
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — Baton Rouge Police Department made an arrest that they believe is connected to a shooting that happened in the 4600 block of Plank Road on Aug. 14. Investigators believe that 27-year-old Desmond Coates is connected to the shooting death of 35-year-old Jeremy Williams that...
One hurt in crash involving EBR school bus on Burbank Dr.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – First responders were called to a school bus accident on Monday morning. The accident involved a school bus and one other vehicle. It happened at the intersection of Burbank Dr. and GSRI Ave. around 6:30 a.m. The school “bus was making a turn on...
Former Denham Springs police officer charged with Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities are currently on the lookout for Joseph Reid Copeland. Copeland is a former police officer with the Denham Springs Police Department. “Earlier this week, allegations were made against Officer Joseph Reid Copeland regarding an inappropriate relationship with a juvenile,” according to the Denham...
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by vehicle, injured on Madison Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials say a pedestrian in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle and injured Sunday (August 28) night within the 5100 block of Madison Avenue, near North Foster Drive. The incident occurred shortly before 8:18 p.m. and responding agencies confirmed that the individual’s injuries...
Two children injured in Coursey Blvd. crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Baton Rouge officials say two children were injured in a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Coursey Boulevard at Cedarcrest Avenue. The incident occurred shortly before 3:30 p.m. when a vehicle rolled over on its side. According to officials, the two wounded children were...
Traffic Alert: Crash at Hooper and Mickens
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials are responding to a Sunday (August 28) afternoon crash on Hooper Road at Mickens Road. The incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is at the scene. Officials say the crash may have left some involved with...
LPSO asking for public’s help locating stolen red tractor
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Take a good look at the picture below, if you have seen this red tractor, please call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. LPSO says the tractor “was stolen on August 25th from the Perkins Rd area.”. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is...
Man shot ‘multiple times’ outside apartment on W. Brookstown Drive, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man. Police say TC Snell Jr. was shot multiple times outside his apartment in the 4100 block of West Brookstown Drive Saturday night. Snell died at the scene. A motive and suspect are unknown at this time.
Man dies after reported accident involving train at Dow Chemical plant
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A worker with a transportation service company named WATCO was badly hurt while working in the train yard at the Dow Chemical plant in Plaquemine. The accident took place around 2 p.m. on Thursday near the West Baton Rouge Parish and Iberville...
Skysail Avenue house fire under investigation, SFD says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 8000 block of Skysail Avenue Saturday afternoon. The fire department says smoke was seen coming from the roof vents of the home. Firefighters entered the residence, found the fire, and put out the flames. The fire was under control in 20 minutes.
BRPD investigating after juvenile shot at apartment complex
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a reported shooting on Friday morning. Officers arrived at the Cooper Ridge Apartments and found a shooting victim. A “female juvenile victim was transported to a local hospital,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department....
Local agencies invite public to clean out freezers, donate food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It’s time to throw out that deer meat you’re never going to use!. Feliciana Food Market and other local organizations are hosting Clean Out Your Freezer Day in Baton Rouge on Sept. 25. The public is invited to throw out any protein they don’t want from their freezers. All collected items will be donated to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank or distributed to other local food pantries.
