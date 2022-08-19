ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Relationship: A Timeline

A storybook love. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music's most famous couples, but they've definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'" Yearwood shared with Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I […]
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977

On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
MUSIC
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
Taste of Country

Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]

Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
DENVER, CO
talentrecap.com

Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?

Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Elvis Presley Suffered From Immense ‘Physical Pain’ in His Final Months on Tour, Author Claims

Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee

Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV

Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

Here’s What John Wayne Considers His Worst Western

John Wayne passed away more than four decades ago. But, even today, his legacy is everlasting and his films continue to be a hallmark for movie buffs. More specifically though, John Wayne remains a literal symbol of the Western film drama. Before his death, he gave us iconic movies like True Grit, El Dorado, and The Shootist, among numerous others. Among his massive catalog of Western films though, John Wayne named one in particular as his worst ever, and that’s Cahill U.S. Marshall.
MOVIES
The Boot

Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
TEXAS STATE

