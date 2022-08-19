Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate Andy
Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife Died After Liposuction Mishap
Mary Jane Thomas — the wife of Hank Williams Jr. — reportedly died after undergoing plastic surgery in Jupiter, Fla. An autopsy rules that her cause of death was accidental, and she died due to a collapsed lung that was punctured the day before. People reported the autopsy...
Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood’s Relationship: A Timeline
A storybook love. Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are one of the country music's most famous couples, but they've definitely had their ups and downs. “People thought, Well, two celebrities who are in the same business, they won’t last,'" Yearwood shared with Us Weekly in 2018. “I’m invested in this family, this is what I […]
On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977
On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
Chris Stapleton’s Rendition Of “Shameless” Will Leave You Speechless
As country fans, I’m sure many of us know the Billy Joel classic “Shameless” because of Garth Brooks’ iconic cover. I mean, it took me forever to realize it wasn’t originally by Garth Brooks…. It’s still one of my favorite of his songs though because...
Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage
Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
Elvis Presley Made a Shocking Claim Ahead of His Death Says Author: ‘I Just Don’t Feel Good’
Elvis Presley claimed 'I just don't feel good,' revealing to friends the true state of his deteriorating health ahead of his death.
Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'
Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
Dolly Parton’s Former Tennessee Home Sells After 12 Years On The Market
After over a decade on the market, The former longtime home of Dolly Parton herself has sold. Parton used to live there with husband Carl Dean and first purchased the property in 1980. Back then, its price tag was $50,000, which the New York Post notes are the equivalent of $190,400 today.
Kenny Chesney Brings His Mom Onstage to Sing With Him in Denver [Watch]
Kenny Chesney brought a very special duet partner onstage to sing with him during the Denver stop of his 2022 Here and Now Tour: His mom, Karen Chandler. The singer invited his mom out to share the spotlight during his performance of "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," a No. 1 hit from his 2018 No Zip Code album. In the studio version of the song, Chesney's duet partner is David Lee Murphy, but the song took on a sweet new meaning as a mother-son duet.
Cause of Death Revealed for Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife, Mary Jane Thomas
Several months ago, country music legend Hank Williams Jr.‘s wife, Mary Jane Thomas, passed away at just 58 years old. Now, following her death on March 22nd of this year, it has been revealed that the musician’s partner passed away due to complications from surgery. According to TMZ,...
Is ‘American Idol’ Judge Luke Bryan Expecting?
Is American Idol judge Luke Bryan expecting another baby with his wife Caroline? Some fans recently thought so, after seeing a video Caroline posted on Instagram in July. People spotted a sonogram in the clip and asked who it belongs to. Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Posts Video with Sonogram.
Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Spots a Photo of ‘Grandpa Crocodile’ Steve Irwin at the Australia Zoo [Watch]
Bindi Irwin's 16-month-old daughter, Grace Warrior, has a strong bond with her grandpa Steve Irwin — aka the Crocodile Hunter — even though he died long before she was born. Irwin proved it with an adorable video she shared recently of the young girl recognizing the man she calls "Grandpa Crocodile" in a photo at the Australia Zoo.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe Is ‘In Tears’ in New Post Following Frank Fritz Hospitalization
Mike Wolfe was in tears as he spent precious time with his daughter following the news that Frank Fritz had suffered a stroke. The “American Pickers'” star gushed about his daughter’s painting skills in a recent Instagram post. The 58-year-old cheered on his daughter Charlie, writing, “That’s...
How Michael Nesmith’s Work After the Monkees Made the Way for MTV
Some people say Michael Nesmith went on to define music videos and inspire the ideas that led to the creation of MTV after leaving The Monkees.
Elvis Presley Suffered From Immense ‘Physical Pain’ in His Final Months on Tour, Author Claims
Months before his unexpected passing from heart failure, music icon Elvis Presley was allegedly suffering from immense physical pain while on tour. Sally A. Hoedel, the author of Elvis: Destined to Die, spoke to Fox News about Elvis Presley’s health months before his unexpected passing on August 16, 1977. “It’s hard for us to image [that he was in physical pain],” Hoedel stated. “Because he once appeared so perfect on the outside that he couldn’t have been flawed on the inside. [Those health] issues become more difficult to live with the more he tours, and he toured a great deal in those last several years. That added a lot of strain to his health.”
Country Music Favorite and Former TV News Anchor Wed in Tennessee
Jason Albers, who country music fans will know from his work with The Flatland Cavalry, just tied the knot! The drummer and and fiancée Elizabeth Pace married at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee, back on July 23, per PEOPLE. The couple said "I do" after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV
Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
Here’s What John Wayne Considers His Worst Western
John Wayne passed away more than four decades ago. But, even today, his legacy is everlasting and his films continue to be a hallmark for movie buffs. More specifically though, John Wayne remains a literal symbol of the Western film drama. Before his death, he gave us iconic movies like True Grit, El Dorado, and The Shootist, among numerous others. Among his massive catalog of Western films though, John Wayne named one in particular as his worst ever, and that’s Cahill U.S. Marshall.
Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs
Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.
What 20 iconic musicians looked like when they were in their 20s
Singers like Bob Dylan, Dolly Parton, and Elton John have been in the music game so long, you may not be able to picture them when they were younger.
