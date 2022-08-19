ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olalla, WA

Kitsap County, WA
Kitsap County, WA
Home, WA
Olalla, WA
washingtonbeerblog.com

Suspect apprehended in murder of E2W Brewing owners

As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
OLALLA, WA
americanmilitarynews.com

Man beaten to death on Seattle street by serial criminal just released from jail

Just days after being released from jail, a serial criminal violently beat a man to death with a metal bar in Seattle in broad daylight. The killing took place on the sidewalk of a busy street. According to KOMO News on Friday, Aaron Fulk, 48, violently attacked Rodney Peterman, 66,...
Key News Network

Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot

Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

1 injured in Everett shooting, deputies searching for suspect

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
KOMO News

Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase

EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
EVERETT, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead

A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KING 5

Police searching for suspect after shooting, killing man near Paine Field

EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Sherriff's deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near Paine Field in Everett. At approximately 12:43 p.m., witnesses called 911 and reported a man shot multiple times. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5'8 Black man with short hair, a green shirt and tan pants, was said to have fled on foot.
EVERETT, WA
Key News Network

1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila

Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...

