OLALLA, Wash. — Kitsap County investigators believe a man broke into a home, shot a couple and stuffed their bodies into a trash can. Deputies responding to a report of suspicious circumstances said they made a “gruesome discovery” on an Olalla property Thursday evening. Deputies were dispatched...
q13fox.com
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - The man accused in a gruesome double murder in Kitsap County, Washington is being held in jail without bail and newly released court documents reveal what led up to his arrest. After 5 p.m. on Aug. 18, officers with the Kitsap County Patrol went to a...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A 22-year-old Mount Vernon man is facing a murder charge for allegedly shooting and killing a 27-year-old man on Saturday morning in a quarry near Granite Falls. The suspect is facing a charge of second-degree murder and is being held on $3 million bond. The...
Major Crimes detectives with Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are on the hunt for a man who shot another man multiple times near Paine Field on Sunday afternoon along Admiralty Way. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5′ 8″ Black man in his 20s with short hair, a green...
q13fox.com
Deputies issue $200,000 arrest warrant for man accused of violating DV no-contact order
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - The Island County Sheriff's Office issued a $200,000 arrest warrant for a man accused of violating a domestic violence no-contact order. Authorities say 54-year-old Aaron Leigh committed a felony violation of the no-contact order, and now seek to bring him into police custody. According to police,...
washingtonbeerblog.com
As previously reported, the owners of E2W Brewing of Olalla, Washington were murdered at their home on Thursday, August 18. The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office released the identity of the suspect, Shaun Rose, and asked for the public’s assistance in locating him. Shaun Rose was arrested in Tacoma...
americanmilitarynews.com
Man beaten to death on Seattle street by serial criminal just released from jail
Just days after being released from jail, a serial criminal violently beat a man to death with a metal bar in Seattle in broad daylight. The killing took place on the sidewalk of a busy street. According to KOMO News on Friday, Aaron Fulk, 48, violently attacked Rodney Peterman, 66,...
q13fox.com
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. - The man accused of killing 27-year-old Jordan Hurtado at a quarry in Granite Falls made an appearance in Snohomish County Court Monday. He was arrested and booked for murder following the fatal shooting on Saturday. Stephanie Hurtado said her son Jordan was her best friend, and...
Kent Shooting Leaves 1 Dead in Apartment Parking Lot
Kent, WA: A shooting occurred that left one person dead in a parking lot of an apartment complex in the city of Kent on Friday, Aug. 19. 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a man shot in the parking lot of Riverwood Apartments in the 24600 block of Russell Road South. Kent Police and Puget Sound Fire crews attempted life-saving measures on the victim but were unsuccessful.
KOMO News
Fatal road rage shooting in SoDo resulted from suspect refusing to let victim merge
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutors' Office has filed second-degree murder charges against a driver who allegedly shot and killed a motorist last month in SoDo after the two were involved in a road rage confrontation , court documents show. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, is accused of shooting Bob...
q13fox.com
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County deputies are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Everett Sunday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called to a shooting at 12400 Admiralty Way around 12:43 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man in his 20s suffering from a gunshot wound.
q13fox.com
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives have identified a suspect accused of violently murdering two people inside their Olalla home Thursday night, and they believe he is hiding somewhere in Pierce County. On Aug. 19, a woman visited her parents' house on Shady Glen Ave. SE near Purdy Creek to check...
q13fox.com
Suspect in gruesome double-murder of beloved couple in Kitsap County arrested in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Sheriff's detectives say the suspect wanted for a double-homicide in Kitsap County was arrested in Tacoma Sunday night. Shaun D. Rose, 40, is accused of killing Steve and Mina Shulz, both 51. The couple was found dead near their home on Shady Glen Avenue in Olalla. Detectives...
Chronicle
Tacoma Man Drove Over Homeless Woman in Tent, Trapped Her Under Van, Charges Say
A 28-year-old man accused of deliberately driving a van into a couple's tent at a Tacoma homeless encampment last month and seriously injuring a woman was arrested Thursday, according to court documents. The victim's boyfriend had been searching for her assailant since the day she was struck and trapped under...
Sheriff’s deputies investigate weekend melee at Echo Glen youth rehabilitation center
The King County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol assisted Echo Glen Children’s Center with a disturbance at its facility Saturday evening, according to Jason Wettstein, a spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families. When staff directed five children to return to their...
Kayakers said man couldn’t take pictures at Whatcom Falls Park, now they’re facing charges
One of the kayakers facing charges is from Bellingham, while the other is from Skagit County.
KOMO News
Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
Deadly encounter at North Sound quarry leaves 27-year-old man dead
A Mount Vernon man is in police custody after he allegedly shot and killed someone a witness and authorities described as a stranger on Saturday morning. The deadly shooting happened in a quarry near Granite Falls. Detectives with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said they are trying to determine why the brief encounter between the two men ended so violently.
Police searching for suspect after shooting, killing man near Paine Field
EVERETT, Wash. — Snohomish County Sherriff's deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting and killing a man near Paine Field in Everett. At approximately 12:43 p.m., witnesses called 911 and reported a man shot multiple times. The suspect, described by witnesses as a 5'8 Black man with short hair, a green shirt and tan pants, was said to have fled on foot.
1 Shot During Altercation at Mall in Tukwila
Tukwila, King County, WA: A gunshot victim was located in a parking lot on Friday, Aug. 19, after calls were received starting around 9:45 p.m. for a shooting at the South Center Mall in the city of Tukwila. Upon arrival, Tukwila Police Department officers found a victim down in the...
