Putnam Co. deputy injured in crash while on patrol

By Luther Johnson
 4 days ago

GREENCASTLE, Ind. — A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is now recovering from a minor injury after being involved in a crash Friday.

The sheriff’s office said that Deputy Randy Patrick was on patrol when his police car was hit by two other vehicles on North Jackson Street near Frazier Street in Greencastle.

According to the sheriff’s office, the wreck started when a northbound semi truck and a pickup collided, causing both vehicles to cross the centerline into southbound traffic. That’s when the deputy’s car was hit.

Deputy Patrick’s patrol car was pinned to a tree and heavily damage. The sheriff’s office said seatbelts and modern safety equipment prevented him from being seriously injured.

Putnam County Sheriff's Deputy Randy Patrick suffered a minor injury in a crash Friday.

The Greencastle Fire Department, Putnam County EMS and other law enforcement worked to pull the deputy from the severely damaged vehicle.

Greencastle police will investigate the accident.

Authorities did not mention if either of the drivers from the other two vehicles were injured.



