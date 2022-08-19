Read full article on original website
BREAKING NEW S Police Seek Suspect in Retail Theft
The Prescott Valley Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the suspect of a theft that occurred at Walmart in Prescott Valley, AZ. On 8/15/2022 around 2:30PM an unknown male stole a woman’s wallet/handbag from a cart at Walmart in Prescott Valley. The wallet was leopard print, containing credit cards and personal identifying information of the victim.
Know Where to Dump Your Old Drugs
Town of Prescott Valley asks residents to safely dispose of prescription medications. The Town of Prescott Valley, Prescott Valley Police Department and Town Utilities Department ask all residents to safely dispose of unused or expired prescription drugs. Proper disposal will keep prescription drugs out of the hands of those who should not have access to them, and not flushing these drugs will help to protect the community’s water supply.
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – August 22nd, 2022
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
Nearly 150 dogs surrendered from Arizona homeless camp: 'They did the best with what they had'
CAVE CREEK, Ariz. - Nearly 150 dogs were rescued from a homeless camp in Arizona - and it was one of the people living there that called for help. The dogs, ranging in age from two days old to 17 years old, were surrendered to Sky Sanctuary Rescue in Cave Creek and to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office. The sanctuary took 50, while the county took the rest.
Overnight Lane Closures on State Route 69 in Prescott Valley Aug. 23-25
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for north- and southbound lane closures on State Route 69 at the intersection of Prescott Country Club Boulevard and Fain Road (milepost 284) during the installation of a new traffic loop detection system. The following overnight restrictions will occur from 9...
An exclusive look at Toyota’s secret Arizona site where vehicles are put to the test
WITTMAN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Press the “Rock” button on the new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and just point the nose up the rock hill. You steer and the truck does the rest. It’s just one of the features you’ll find on the Tundra and it’s...
Wendy’s employee charged with murder for allegedly hitting customer who complained about order
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (TCD) -- A Wendy’s employee now faces a murder charge after he allegedly struck a customer who was upset about his food. According to Prescott Police, on Tuesday, July 26, at 4:41 p.m., Antoine Kendrick allegedly got into a confrontation with a 67-year-old customer at the Wendy’s located on the 3000 block of Glassford Hill.
Prescott Valley Fandomania Photo Booth 2022 Photo Gallery
Prescott Valley Fandomania Photo Booth 2022 Photo Gallery. Thank you to everyone who stopped by the SignalsAZ.com Photo Booth at the 2022 Prescott Valley Fandomania!. “Fandomania 2022 was a great success thanks to the team at the Town of Prescott Valley Community Services and all the participants who joined us!” stated Ryanne Crary, Special Events Coordinator. “From creative costumes to amazing vendors, Fandomania brought out the best crowd to Prescott Valley. We can’t wait to see you next year!”
Hello, I’m Mayor Phil Goode with your weekly update.
Last week the City Council held an Executive Session meeting to review applications for the vacant Council seat. Following that meeting, four finalists were selected from the list of 22 candidates. Tomorrow, we will be interviewing those four finalists at these approximate times:. Constance Cantelme: 9:30-10 AM. Thomas Reilly 10...
Prescott Wellness Expo
Northern Arizona’s Premier Community Wellness Conference. Three Goddess Gardens announces date changes for the Fall 2022 Prescott Wellness Expo. Tiffany, Sara, and Josselyn, of Three Goddess Gardens, moved to Prescott, AZ in late summer 2018. Their move was intentional to heal from long-term mold toxicity. Based on researched data of smog maps, altitude, relative year-round humidity levels, ease of access to a metro area without needing to live in one, and comparable lists of ‘safe cities’ published by other mold survivors, Prescott was one of several cities in the Southwestern US considered.
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
Sedona City Council cuts ‘lodging’ from Soldier Pass and Western Gateway Community Focus Areas
As the city of Sedona moves forward with policies to help grow residential areas, the City Council approved amendments to the Western Gateway and Soldier Pass Community Focus Areas. At last month’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, commissioners and city staff discussed removing the CFA’s “lodging” references to replace them...
‘Tis the Season (for Hatch Green Chiles)
I’ve come to enjoy all the different “seasons” in Flagstaff: monsoons, when the dark clouds roll in and grumble before their release; winter, which brings the smell of juniper burning in woodstoves; summer, with its intense rays and even more intense tourist traffic. But my favorite season? It just might be Hatch green chiles season.
Yavapai Symphony Association Announces Its 56
Academy of St. Martin in the Fields, Sarah Chang anchor season commencing October 7. Youthful prodigies and historic ensembles. Talented soloists from far-and-wide and virtuosos close to home. It all comes together in a stirring and varied season of music you will not want to miss. Join us when the...
Eagles Compete Hard at No. 2 Mobile
Eagles Compete Hard at No. 2 Mobile – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Prescott (eraueagles.com) The Embry-Riddle men’s soccer team wrapped up its season-opening road trip with an impressive effort against #2 University of Mobile on Saturday, but ultimately fell 3-1. The Eagles were down 2-0 going into halftime, pulled within one goal at the start of the second half, but gave up a late goal as the Rams added an insurance tally in the final ten minutes.
