Register Citizen
Police: Wethersfield jewelry store burglarized overnight
WETHERSFIELD — Police say a jewelry store at 1410 Berlin Turnpike was burglarized early Tuesday morning. Wethersfield police said they responded to a commercial burglary alarm at Fabulous Jewelry around 1:10 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, police said they discovered forced entry had been made into the store, police said.
Register Citizen
Police: Hartford man charged with multiple car burglaries in Manchester
MANCHESTER — Police have arrested a man in connection with a string of recent crimes involving vehicle robberies. Tajay Hunter, 22, of Hartford, was arrested Tuesday on four outstanding Manchester warrants. Hunter faces charges for allegedly stealing catalytic converters and burglarizing vehicles by breaking their windows on multiple occasions in the last five months, according to police. He stole numerous personal items, including two firearms and a Chromebook, this way, police said.
Register Citizen
Warrant: New Haven man ran over person driving his stolen SUV
HAMDEN — A New Haven man told police he accidentally ran over a person who was driving a car he reported stolen days earlier, according to his arrest warrant. Devington Beckford, 25, was charged in April with first-degree manslaughter and first-degree reckless endangerment after the man he struck, Raekwon McLean, 24, of New Haven, died from his injuries.
Register Citizen
Warrant: Bridgeport man fired gun, assaulted a woman in front of her child in a school parking lot
NORWALK — A Bridgeport man fired a gun at a woman’s feet and physically assaulted her in a school parking lot as her infant child sat nearby, according to a warrant for his arrest. Orane Lunan, 25, was dropping off the alleged victim’s 8-month-old child in the parking...
Register Citizen
Police: Waterbury man wanted in fatal shooting turns himself in
WATERBURY — A man suspected of in the homicide of a man outside a Waterbury restauant last week has turned himself in, police said Tuesday. Joseph Whitaker, 32, has been charged with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, illegal discharge of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment in the fatal shooting of Lechard Santos, 32, early Thursday, according to police. Bond was set at $2 million.
Register Citizen
Greenwich Police investigate ‘suspicious’ incident: Two men asked a girl to get in their van
GREENWICH — Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious” incident in which an adolescent girl was approached by two men in a van in Old Greenwich on Monday afternoon. A concerned citizen came across the encounter and “scared” away the occupants of the van, police said.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport man sentenced to prison for killing 78-year-old woman with motorcycle
BRIDGEPORT — A local man was sentenced Tuesday to four and a half years in prison for running over a 78-year-old woman with his motorcycle and killing her. Rhashaun Houser tearfully begged Superior Court Judge Tracy Lee Dayton for leniency, telling her he supports four children. “As a parent...
Register Citizen
New Haven woman wounded in shooting, police say
NEW HAVEN — Police say a local woman was shot in The Hill neighborhood Monday evening. New Haven police said officers were called to the block of Cedar Street between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street just before 11:20 p.m. Monday after the city’s ShotSpotter system registered gunfire. Police...
Register Citizen
Official: Bridgeport man charged after car crash, shots fired incident
BRIDGEPORT — Police say they arrested a man while investigating a multi-car crash and a report of shots fired on Highland Avenue Sunday night. The Bridgeport Police Department received a notification from its gunshot detection system around 11:45 p.m. Sunday. At the scene, officers saw a crash involving multiple vehicles. Witnesses also told police there were shots fired in the area, according to Scott Appleby, the director of Bridgeport’s Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.
Register Citizen
Warrant: Stamford man allegedly groped two women on same day
STAMFORD — A 22-year-old city man allegedly groped two women he did not know within eight hours of one another, according to an arrest warrant. Jeyson Alonso-Castellano, 22, was arrested by Stamford police over the weekend on two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault that, police said, stem from two separate groping incidents that happened on the same day back in April.
Register Citizen
Police: Woman struck and killed by car in Wallingford
WALLINGFORD — Police say a woman was killed Monday evening after she was struck by a car on Old Colony Road. Wallingford police said in a statement the woman is between the ages of 45 and 55 but her identity was not immediately known. The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.
Register Citizen
Police: Hamden man wounded in shooting
HAMDEN — A man sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg late Saturday night, according to police. Officers responding to a report of shots fired around 11:30 p.m. on Manila Avenue discovered the man, 35, as well as ballistic evidence at the scene, according to police. The man was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital by ambulance, police said.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport veterinarian seeks probation for cruelty charges
BRIDGEPORT — A city veterinarian, facing cruelty charges for allegedly killing a puppy and performing unnecessary surgery on another dog, has applied for a pretrial probation program. Dr. Amr Wasfi, the 77-year-old operator of the Black Rock Animal Hospital, agreed to surrender his veterinarian license in exchange for being...
Register Citizen
Hartford police investigating overnight shooting
HARTFORD — Police are investigating after they say an 18-year-old man arrived at Hartford Hospital early Monday following a shooting. At 4:35 a.m., Hartford police were called to the hospital after a gunshot victim was reported to have arrived. Police said his injury is not life-threatening and he was...
Register Citizen
Police ID motorcyclist killed in Bristol crash
BRISTOL — Police have identified the man who died in a motorcycle crash Saturday night. Michael Jennings, 57, was found on Redstone Hill Road after the one-vehicle crash, which happened about 11:45 p.m., Lt. Patrick Krajewski said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators from the city’s Serious...
Register Citizen
Police: Windsor man charged with attempted murder of loss prevention officer at Buckland Hills shoppes
MANCHESTER — A Windsor man turned himself in to police Saturday night and was charged with allegedly shooting a loss prevention officer at a Macy’s in the Shoppes at Buckland Hills earlier this week. Richard LaPlante, 30, was charged with criminal attempt/murder, first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and carrying...
Register Citizen
Farmington man sentenced for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to CT
NEW HAVEN — A Farmington man was sentenced Monday in federal court to one year in prison for trafficking stolen guns from Florida to Connecticut. Dominic Colon-Brown, 28, of Farmington, sold at least one of the stolen guns to someone who had been convicted of a felony, according to court documents.
Register Citizen
Manchester man pushes woman out, then drags her with car, South Windsor police say
SOUTH WINDSOR — A Manchester man who police said pushed a woman out of a car and dragged her with it was arrested Sunday. Timothy A. Hight, 42, was charged with third-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree criminal trespass after the domestic violence incident early Sunday morning, police said. He was released on a promise to appear in state Superior Court in Manchester Monday.
Register Citizen
Car thefts in Darien are not contained to one area. See which streets have been targeted in 2022.
DARIEN — Over one weekend in late July, the Darien Police Department logged six or seven instances of the same crime. The reports rang in from all across town, targeting random victims and occurring at different times. But they all had two things in common: Each was a motor...
Register Citizen
Man seriously hurt in Vernon tractor-trailer crash on I-84, police say
VERNON — One person was seriously injured and most of Interstate 84 East was shut down for hours Monday because of a crash involving two tractor-trailers, state police said. Shortly before 7:30 a.m., a tractor-trailer driven by a 44-year-old Georgia man veered from the right lane into the right shoulder, striking the rear of a tractor-trailer driven by a 45-year-old Maryland man that was already parked there, state police said. The force of the impact caused the Maryland man’s vehicle to collide with a light pole, police said.
