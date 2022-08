DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – An elementary school principal was shot and killed in South Carolina over the weekend, according to officials. Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell said Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal of Stewart Heights Elementary School in the Dillon County School District 4.

