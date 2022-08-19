Read full article on original website
Carnival rides, talent show and magic: Your guide to the Saline Community Fair
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Fairgoers are encouraged to “go hog wild” at this year’s Saline Community Fair with amusement rides, carnival food and other events. Saline’s 86th Community Fair is Wednesday, Aug. 31, to Sunday, Sept. 4, at 5055 Ann Arbor Saline Road. Here’s a list...
Flint’s White Horse Tavern for sale, owner looking for buyer to continue tradition
FLINT, MI -- A favorite downtown Flint restaurant may soon be under new leadership. The White Horse Tavern, the bar and restaurant at the corner of Court and Ann Arbor streets, is up for sale. Owner Steve Poulos told MLive-The Flint Journal that he is considering retirement after a lifelong...
Christmas movie filmed at historic Holly Hotel to hold world premiere in Michigan
HOLLY, MI - A movie filmed at one of Michigan’s most historic hotels will hold its world premiere at one of Michigan’s most historic theaters. “Christmas at The Holly Hotel,” which was filmed on location this past winter at the inn built in 1891, will be shown to the public for the first time at the Redford Theater in Detroit, built in 1928, on Sunday, December 4.
Crash between semi, pickup leaves Lapeer County man hospitalized
DEERFIELD TWP., MI – A 53-year-old Otter Lake man remains hospitalized but is in stable condition after the truck he was driving was hit by a semi Monday evening in Lapeer County. Lapeer County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the intersection of North Lapeer Road, otherwise known as...
Two Men Fishing Making Interesting Discovery of Landmine in Waters of Lapeer Park
It wasn't exactly the big catch they expected, but two men in Lapeer did reel in the "big one" for sure. While recently magnet fishing at Rotary Park in Lapeer, two men made a pretty interesting discovery when they came upon a landmine. According to the County Press, the two...
Giant "Fire Whitmer" banner hung from I-696 overpass in Oakland County
Those driving along a particular stretch of I-696 this Tuesday may have spotted a rather pointed political message. A large blue and white banner was placed on an overpass near Greenfield Road that reads “Remember what she did, #FireWhitmer!”
‘I pray she comes through this victoriously,’ says mom of Saginaw teen on ventilator after hit-and-run
SAGINAW, MI — Having turned 16 in May, Avery M. Smith had a vision and a plan for how her life would play out. An all-A student going into her junior year at Arthur Hill High School this autumn and with a job at Kokomo’ Family Fun Center, Avery studied building construction and wanted to be an architect. Also an athlete, Avery was co-captain of the junior varsity volleyball team for two years and played junior varsity and varsity basketball.
Michigan State Fair returns for 10 year anniversary, adds rides, new exhibits
(WXYZ) — The Michigan State Fair returns for its 10th year of festivities!. The five-day event kicks off at the Suburban Collection Showplace Thursday, September 1, and will continue through Monday, September 5. In honor of the fair's anniversary, fairground operators are bringing in new attractions and accommodations for...
Inaugural Women of Influence Luncheon to be held Thursday in Grand Blanc Township
GRAND BLANC TWP, MICHIGAN – An event featuring a lineup of speakers who are paving the way for future generations of female leaders will be held this week in the Grand Blanc area. The inaugural Women of Influence Luncheon is presented by Dream Title Agency and The Brokerage Real...
18th annual Back to the Bricks powers through rain with expanded show
FLINT, MI -- Thousands gathered in downtown Flint this afternoon to walk Saginaw Street, look at classic cars and enjoy the 18th annual Back to the Bricks car show. Cars of varying shapes and sizes with sleek finishes stood shoulder-to-shoulder on the street’s historic bricks, ready to be admired and observed. Families came from all over Genesee County and beyond to witness the show, which began with a color guard ceremony and military flyover at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, near Statue Plaza.
Going retro: Tour three mid-century modern homes in Midland at September event
MIDLAND, MI - Fans of retro architecture will get to enjoy a special treat this September in Midland. The Mid-Century Modern Midland group is offering special in-person tours of three homes in the city that harkens back to Midland’s tradition of this style of architecture. The Crescent Drive Home Tour will be held on from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11.
67 Gambling Devices, Cash Seized From Two Alleged Storefront Casinos In Flint
(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators with the state of Michigan conducted raids at two Flint locations and confiscated 11 video slot machines, 56 computers that allegedly were used for illegal gambling, and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards. The two locations were the Cellular Vault, located at 3301 Corunna Road, and Cellular Bank, located at 4622 N. Saginaw Street. The Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board conducted joint investigations into the two locations. “The MGCB received several anonymous tips regarding both Flint locations, and we thank the public for their help in rooting out possible illegal gambling...
Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q opens at Midland Mall
MIDLAND, MI — Olvera’s Texas Pit Bar B-Q has a new location inside the Midland Mall. The food truck and catering business now has a permanent location in the food court where Taco Bell was previously located, said owner Dave Paul Olvera. The grand opening occurred on Monday,...
Local nurses hold grand opening for new store in Flint Township
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two local nurses are coming together to make sure medical professionals have the equipment they need. Honewa Medical Apparel held its grand opening in Flint Township Saturday. The new store is located at 3430 S Linden Road. The store will sell scrubs, lab coats, badge reels,...
Worn-out tires? Flint will buy up to 25 from each resident for $1 each
FLINT, MI -- The city will pay residents who want to get rid of old tires at a tire buy-back event this weekend that’s designed to reduce blight. The city said in a news release that it will pay Flint residents $1 per tire for up to 25 tires dropped off from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Environmental Rubber Recycling, 6515 N. Dort Highway.
Man, 36, drowns while trying to rescue fiancée’s dog from Michigan river
ALPENA, MI – A man drowned in the Thunder Bay River over the weekend when he attempted to rescue his fiancée’s dogs, authorities said. The 36-year-old man from Lansing waded into the river Sunday near the intersection of Second Avenue and Carter Street, WPBN/WGTU reports. He slipped on wet rocks, fell into the water and did not resurface.
Renowned producer, director Woodie King Jr. to hold workshop in Flint Saturday
FLINT, MI – Renowned stage producer and director, Woodie King Jr., will be bringing his wealth of knowledge to the Flint community this weekend. King will conduct a workshop for aspiring actors and others interested in theatre starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at The New McCree Theatre, 4601 Clio Road.
Michigan’s largest free festival celebrating 120 years with music, food and rides
LAPEER, MI – Michigan’s largest free festival returns for its 120th year this weekend. The Lapeer Days festival will feature an arts and craft show, helicopter rides, a talent showcase, and many more activities for the family. The three-day event runs from Friday, Aug. 19 to Sunday, Aug....
Michigan Lottery: Macomb County man wins $100K in ‘Second Chance’ drawing
A Macomb County man said winning a $100,000 prize in the Michigan Lottery’s $300,000,000 Diamond Riches Second Chance drawing still hasn’t sunk in. The lucky player, who chose to remain anonymous, won $100,000 after he was selected in a random drawing that took place on August 3. He earned entries into the giveaway by scanning his non-winning $300,000,000 Diamond Riches tickets on the Michigan Lottery app.
Drunk woman arrested on I-75 in Oakland County after trying to fight MSP trooper
A Michigan State Police trooper in Oakland County had his hands full on Sunday night when an intoxicated woman attempted to fight him on the shoulder of southbound I-75 in Independence Township.
