(CBS DETROIT) – Investigators with the state of Michigan conducted raids at two Flint locations and confiscated 11 video slot machines, 56 computers that allegedly were used for illegal gambling, and $10,141 in suspected gambling proceeds and gift cards. The two locations were the Cellular Vault, located at 3301 Corunna Road, and Cellular Bank, located at 4622 N. Saginaw Street. The Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board conducted joint investigations into the two locations. “The MGCB received several anonymous tips regarding both Flint locations, and we thank the public for their help in rooting out possible illegal gambling...

18 HOURS AGO