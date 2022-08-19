Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Your Health: Fixing a premature birth problem
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly one in 10 babies are born prematurely, before 37 weeks of pregnancy. It’s the number one cause of death of babies in the United States. The little ones that survive often struggle with long-term health problems. Another complication is something known as necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), which causes intestinal tissue to die. There are no targeted treatments, but researchers have found what may cause it.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan animal shelters give dogs chance to re-write their stories
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who work in animal shelters do everything they can to care for animals brought to them. This year alone the Jackson Animal Shelter has already had 3,000 animals come through their doors. Each of them come in with their own stories, but the shelter helps...
WILX-TV
Your Health: Artificial intelligence and heart failure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Heart failure impacts more than six million adults in the United States, roughly one in 250 people. It’s important to catch the problem early because when a a patient reaches advanced heart failure, medications no longer work. Finding the best route, Googling the answer and...
WILX-TV
Automation helping McLaren through staff shortage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Staffing shortages have hit the health care industry just as hard as restaurants and other businesses. In response, McLaren Health Care is trying something new. Using their phone or computer, McLaren patients can directly contact their nurse, allowing medical staff to see which of their patients...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Sunshine continues and celebrating a breakfast classic
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole previews a sunny Wednesday ahead and what we can expect the rest of the week. Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about why the recent major announcement from Ford has employees upset, Meridian Township Fire Department receives a funding boost, a prized possession of the University of Michigan has been found to be fake, and how to celebrate a breakfast favorite. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
WILX-TV
Michigan Chicken Wing Festival returns to Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you love chicken wings and would like to try a variety of flavors, you’re in luck. The Michigan Chicken Wing Festival is returning to Lansing in September. It runs from Sept. 3-4 from 2-9 p.m. at Adado Riverfront Park. Organizers said the festival provides...
WILX-TV
Shelter in place issued for Eaton Rapids neighborhood
EATON RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning for residents on Katelin Drive, near Durfee Road, Monday. As of 7 p.m. Monday, the shelter in place is still in effect. The Eaton County Sheriff’s Department asked the public to keep doors and windows...
WILX-TV
Back to school shopping, avoid breaking the bank
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The family budget always takes a hit this time of year as kids head back to school. But this year, school supplies are even more expensive and it is putting parents in a tough position – many waiting until the last minute to shop. With...
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
WILX-TV
Now Desk: A beautiful week ahead, and a $5,000 bottle of ‘undrinkable’ wine
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at the chances of rain showers on Monday and through the week. Plus we talk about what parts of the country are already seeing snowfall, a $22M sportscar with legendary ties, and what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
fox2detroit.com
Kitchen & bath remodelers vanish after customers' money gets drained
FOX 2 - Say hi to jilting John. "Hi, I'm John Ward from All in One Kitchen & Bath," the commercial says. And his wife Saundra the absconder. "Hello, Saundra Ward here in our Howell showroom." "I want them to suffer, but I want them behind bars," said Greg, a...
This Michigan Joint Is Among the 25 Best Chicken Wings in America
When it comes to wings, I'll admit, I'm a bit of a literalist. Sorry, but drumsticks aren't wings. But chicken is chicken, and when prepared properly, I can be quite forgiving. "Buffalo wings" got their start in the 1960s in Buffalo, New York, as deep-fried with Frank's Hot Sauce and...
WILX-TV
MSU hosts Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza for returning students
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students returned to Michigan State University and, for their Fall Welcome event, their Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza will be returning to downtown East Lansing. The event takes place on Monday, Aug. 29 on Grand River Avenue. The Moonlight ExtravaGRANDza was first hosted in 2021 as a way...
Shelter-in-place order lifted in Eaton County
The Eaton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that a suspect is in custody and the shelter-in-place order has been lifted.
WILX-TV
Michigan announces plans to expand charging stations across the state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer will expand in Michigan, a move that would build out the state’s EV infrastructure. Monday, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II announced that Volta Charging will expand its presence in Michigan. The expansion will improve transit options for residents by building up what Gilchrist called Michigan’s “EV ecosystem.”
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police warn residents of familiar phone scam
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with the Michigan State Police are letting residents know of a scam phone call. According to authorities, people have received phone calls from people impersonating police troopers, who inform residents they have a bench warrant and they need to pay bail via a kiosk deposit.
WILX-TV
Lansing School District’s first female principal dies at 92
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many across Mid-Michigan are mourning the death of long-time Lansing educator Eleanor Doersam. She died Sunday surrounded by her family at 92 years old. Doersam had educated thousands of students during her nearly 40 years in the Lansing School District. In 1983, she became the principal...
Free hair cuts, school supplies at back to school event
Students in Kent County will head back to class this week and you have another chance on Sunday to take your child for a haircut or style for free.
WILX-TV
Busy intersection in Meridian Township under construction
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Okemos Road and Mount Hope Avenue has been added to the growing list of construction projects in Meridian Township. As of Monday, drivers can no longer turn from northbound Okemos Road to westbound Mount Hope Road. It’s part of an ongoing project to replace the Okemos Road Bridge over the Red Cedar River. Construction is expected to be completed by Labor Day.
WILX-TV
Man shot by East Lansing police at Lake Lansing Meijer charged with 7 felonies
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The man shot by East Lansing police in a Meijer parking lot has been charged with seven felonies. Court documents show DeAnthony VanAtten has been charged with four counts of assaulting and obstructing a police officer and receiving and concealing a stolen firearm. The date of the offense is listed April 25, the same day an East Lansing police officer shot VanAtten outside the Lake Lansing Meijer store.
