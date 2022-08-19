LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly one in 10 babies are born prematurely, before 37 weeks of pregnancy. It’s the number one cause of death of babies in the United States. The little ones that survive often struggle with long-term health problems. Another complication is something known as necrotizing enterocolitis (NEC), which causes intestinal tissue to die. There are no targeted treatments, but researchers have found what may cause it.

