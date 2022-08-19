ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownfield, TX

KCBD

Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Juan Rodriguez is the new Head Football Coach at Lubbock High as he looks to bring some new life and excitement to the program. With five offensive and five defensive starters back, Lubbock High drops down to Class 5A Division II, which should help them be competitive in games.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Pigskin Preview Levelland Lobos

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Lobos enter 2022 looking to make major improvements in Red Raider great Lyle Leong’s second season as Head Coach. The Lobos are more familiar with the system and will work to right some wrongs. District sees Estacado exiting and West Plains entering. Double...
LEVELLAND, TX
KCBD

I Beat Pete Challenge #998: Foam Football

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We heading out to Kingdom Prep Academy for a foam football challenge. Bigfoot Foam Parties in Lubbock created a giant mass of foam for our challenge. Facing the State-ranked Kingdom Prep Warriors, we would wear a helmet and run through the foam trying to catch a football.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech fall tennis schedule announced

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head men’s tennis coach Daniel Whitehead has announced the 2022 fall tennis schedule, highlighted by three International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments and an SEC-Big 12 Challenge in November. The Red Raiders boast four tournaments in the month of September, starting with the Midland Universal...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tyler Shough named Red Raiders’ starting quarterback

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders have announced that Tyler Shough will be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Texas Tech made the announcement on Sunday, August 20th. Tyler Shough, senior, started the first four games of the 2021 campaign for Texas Tech before breaking his...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warmer, drier rest of this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days brought welcome, soaking rain across the South Plains. In fact, just about all of Texas either has received or will soon get rain. Too much of it at once in North Texas, where they’ve been dealing with flash flooding. Around Lubbock,...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

This week’s rain outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Two SPC faculty members to perform in Lubbock Live fundraiser

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Two South Plains College faculty members will perform in Together, a fundraiser for Lubbock Live. The even will start at 6 p.m. on Aug 27 in the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts at 511 Ave K. Tickets cost $25. The proceeds will benefit...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 42,000 Texas Tech students are coming back this week, bringing income for local businesses and traffic back to Lubbock streets. Local business leaders say these students have a huge impact on Lubbock’s economy. They make up a large part of the workforce and help drive revenue for many businesses.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock remembers Buddy Holly and The Crickets drummer J.I. Allison

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jerry Ivan Allison, also known as J.I. was a drummer for Buddy Holly and The Crickets. He passed away on Monday at the age of 82. J.I. helped Buddy Holly and The Crickets write many smash hits. He started his legacy as a drummer, and helped write classic rock songs such as “That’ll Be The Day”, which became their debut single.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

South Plains College opening new campus in Downtown Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before Aug. 29. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s unemployment rate held at 3.8% in July 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of July 2022. The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.8 percent, unchanged from the reported 3.8 percent in June. An estimated 162,300 residents in...
KCBD

West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well

Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Warming trend through the weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoon temperatures returned to the low 80s over most of the South Plains on Tuesday. The next several days should result in a slight warming trend as the temps return to the mid to upper 80s through Friday. By Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs may edge to the 90+ degree mark.

