KCBD
Pigskin Preview: Lubbock High Westerners
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Juan Rodriguez is the new Head Football Coach at Lubbock High as he looks to bring some new life and excitement to the program. With five offensive and five defensive starters back, Lubbock High drops down to Class 5A Division II, which should help them be competitive in games.
KCBD
Pigskin Preview Levelland Lobos
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Lobos enter 2022 looking to make major improvements in Red Raider great Lyle Leong’s second season as Head Coach. The Lobos are more familiar with the system and will work to right some wrongs. District sees Estacado exiting and West Plains entering. Double...
KCBD
I Beat Pete Challenge #998: Foam Football
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We heading out to Kingdom Prep Academy for a foam football challenge. Bigfoot Foam Parties in Lubbock created a giant mass of foam for our challenge. Facing the State-ranked Kingdom Prep Warriors, we would wear a helmet and run through the foam trying to catch a football.
KCBD
Texas Tech fall tennis schedule announced
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Head men’s tennis coach Daniel Whitehead has announced the 2022 fall tennis schedule, highlighted by three International Tennis Federation (ITF) tournaments and an SEC-Big 12 Challenge in November. The Red Raiders boast four tournaments in the month of September, starting with the Midland Universal...
KCBD
Tyler Shough named Red Raiders’ starting quarterback
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders have announced that Tyler Shough will be the starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Texas Tech made the announcement on Sunday, August 20th. Tyler Shough, senior, started the first four games of the 2021 campaign for Texas Tech before breaking his...
A closer look at the pattern of TTU women’s head coaches leaving
LUBBOCK, Texas — On June 30, Texas Tech University’s most-winning women’s tennis head coach resigned from his duties. Per Texas Tech Athletics, Todd Petty announced his resignation due to wanting to spend more time with his family. Petty released a statement on Twitter Monday, just under two months after his resignation. Petty’s statement said in […]
This Unique Mansion with an ‘Asian Flair’ is for Sale in Lubbock
Lubbock's Lakeridge neighborhood is mostly known for two things. The first is the large and expensive homes, and the second is the neighborhoods tendency to hand out full-size candy bars during Halloween. While Halloween is coming up, and we will be talking about the best neighborhoods to go trick or...
KCBD
Warmer, drier rest of this week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The past few days brought welcome, soaking rain across the South Plains. In fact, just about all of Texas either has received or will soon get rain. Too much of it at once in North Texas, where they’ve been dealing with flash flooding. Around Lubbock,...
KCBD
This week’s rain outlook
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain chances are trending down, but they won’t quite dip to zero, during the work week. At the same time, temperatures are trending up, but they won’t quite get to our late-August average high. I’ve updated rain-event totals at the end of this post....
KCBD
Two SPC faculty members to perform in Lubbock Live fundraiser
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Two South Plains College faculty members will perform in Together, a fundraiser for Lubbock Live. The even will start at 6 p.m. on Aug 27 in the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts at 511 Ave K. Tickets cost $25. The proceeds will benefit...
KCBD
Texas Tech students return, bringing much-needed boost to Lubbock economy
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over 42,000 Texas Tech students are coming back this week, bringing income for local businesses and traffic back to Lubbock streets. Local business leaders say these students have a huge impact on Lubbock’s economy. They make up a large part of the workforce and help drive revenue for many businesses.
KCBD
Lubbock remembers Buddy Holly and The Crickets drummer J.I. Allison
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jerry Ivan Allison, also known as J.I. was a drummer for Buddy Holly and The Crickets. He passed away on Monday at the age of 82. J.I. helped Buddy Holly and The Crickets write many smash hits. He started his legacy as a drummer, and helped write classic rock songs such as “That’ll Be The Day”, which became their debut single.
KCBD
South Plains College opening new campus in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - South Plains College has been working hard for nearly two years to get its newest downtown Lubbock campus location ready for students before Aug. 29. The new downtown campus is located in the heart of Lubbock in the old Lubbock City Hall building. Supply shortages set construction back multiple times but the Dean of South Plains Downtown Lubbock campus says it has been worth the wait and the staff are excited to see students enter the campus that they worked so hard on.
fox34.com
City of Lubbock announces remaining 2022 ‘Food Truck Alley’ event dates
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - In an effort to educate and build Lubbock’s growing food truck community, the City’s Fire Marshal’s Office and Environmental Health Department have partnered with the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center to bring Lubbock citizens ‘Food Truck Alley. The City first started ‘Food...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock’s unemployment rate held at 3.8% in July 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas — Job statistics released Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission showed the local unemployment rate in Lubbock held steady during the month of July 2022. The local unemployment rate was reported at 3.8 percent, unchanged from the reported 3.8 percent in June. An estimated 162,300 residents in...
More Texas customers say Aqua Kingz LLC stole thousands
LUBBOCK, Texas – For several months, a pool and hot tub service in Lubbock was accused of stealing thousands of dollars, and not completing a pool. Families across West Texas and beyond reached out to EverythingLubbock.com, saying since the original story aired back in March, they all shared similar experiences with Aqua Kingz LLC: Paying […]
Dallas Law Firm Concerned Students at Lubbock-Cooper ISD Face Racial Discrimination
On Thursday, August 18th, a Dallas law firm sent a letter to Lubbock-Cooper ISD Superintendent Keith Bryant saying that parents have concerns about their children being victims of racial discrimination at Laura Bush Middle School. KAMC News reports that the parents reached out to Ellwanger Law, LLLP in Dallas, Texas...
KCBD
West Texas experiencing emergency blood shortage
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A blood shortage emergency has been declared for the entire West Texas region. Vitalant Blood Donation in Lubbock has seen a 50% drop in their blood supply since the beginning of summer. The average supply has decreased from a four-day supply to a one-day supply. With local stock dwindling, our hospitals are feeling the shortage the most.
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
KCBD
Warming trend through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Afternoon temperatures returned to the low 80s over most of the South Plains on Tuesday. The next several days should result in a slight warming trend as the temps return to the mid to upper 80s through Friday. By Saturday and Sunday afternoon highs may edge to the 90+ degree mark.
