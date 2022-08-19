Authorities are investigating a crash involving media personality Scott Disick on Monday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported to have occurred on Sunday afternoon at around 3 p.m. on Prado De La Felicidad. Disick was the only one in the vehicle, and sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. He denied medical transport from the scene and had his car towed away. He was picked up at the scene by family members. "It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed," said LASD deputies in a statement on Monday. "Alcohol was not a factor."No arrests were made as a result of the crash. Scott Disick, 39, is perhaps best known for his relationship with fellow media personality Kourtney Kardashian, one of the fame Kardashian-Jenner clan who starred on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." He also starred in show called "Flip It With Disick." Disick founded Talentless, a clothing brand, and has invested in a number of nightclubs.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO