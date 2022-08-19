Read full article on original website
Former LA Fire Captain Walks Off Witness Stand 3 Times While Testifying During Kobe Bryant Crash Scene Trial
The lawsuit against the county of Los Angeles filed by Vanessa Bryant has finally gone to trial. At Monday’s hearing, according to CNN, a retired Los Angeles County fire captain left the witness stand several times while being questioned by Bryant’s attorney. Bryant sued the county in 2020,...
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says that only 'god knows' if Kobe Bryant crash photos were permanently deleted from first responders' devices
"The fact that it hasn't popped up on social media means that they did a good job," LA County Sheriff Villanueva said referring to crash photos.
hotnewhiphop.com
L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony
Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
The woman whose home was destroyed in Anne Heche's fatal car crash reacts to news of the actress' death: 'I'm sending love to everybody involved'
Lynne Mishele posted a video message reacting to the death of Anne Heche. Her Mar Vista home was destroyed by the car crash that killed the actress.
FireRescue1
Judge combines lawsuits from Vanessa Bryant, other victims' families
Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Her Silence Regarding Anne Heche’s Death
Ellen DeGeneres is honoring Anne Heche after the actress died Friday at age 53. Heche, who died after suffering burns and a severe brain injury when she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home Aug. 5, dated DeGeneres from 1997 to 2000. The Ellen Show host shared a tribute...
Ellen DeGeneres reacts to her ex Anne Heche’s car crash
Ellen DeGeneres sent her thoughts to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after she was involved in a horrific car crash that left the actor in a coma.Heche, 53, was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after she smashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which then caught fire.She later slipped into a coma and is in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she shared well wishes to her ex after the crash.“Sure,” she responded, “I...
Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Sobs In Court As Trial Over Photos From Kobe’s Crash Scene Begins
“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” said Luis Li, the lawyer for Kobe Bryant’s widow, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the first day of the trial stemming from Vanessa’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa, 40, quietly sobbed as Li described how the county’s sheriff and fire department took and shared photos of a dead Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of their fatal helicopter crash. “County employees exploited the accident,” said Li, according to Rolling Stone. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. …They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
TODAY.com
Coroner rules Anne Heche’s manner of death an accident, says she died from inhalation and thermal injuries
Anne Heche’s manner of death has been confirmed. The actor died from inhalation and thermal injuries, according to records from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner obtained by NBC News on Wednesday. It also notes that she suffered a sternal fracture due to blunt trauma. The manner...
musictimes.com
Jon Hill Dead: Drummer and Jaclyn's Husband Real Cause of Death 'Pitiful' and Tragic
Jon Hill's death is surrounded by mystery, still. It has already been almost a week since he died but the real cause of death is yet to be determined. Instead, what is clear is what his state was when he was found lifeless. A representative of the Los Angeles County...
LA Sheriff's deputies said sharing Kobe Bryant crash photos at a bar and over Call of Duty helped them 'alleviate stress'
The two deputies are among the first to publicly express remorse for their role in the spread of graphic photos from the helicopter crash.
'Purge' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause Of Death Revealed, Months After She Was Found Mysteriously Dead In Car
Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed six months after the former Empire actress was tragically found dead at 43, Radar can confirm. Following an autopsy, the coroner officially ruled her death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, noting there were "non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" in Pearlman's system at the time of her passing.RadarOnline.com previously revealed that Los Angeles Police Department officers had sought out the public's help after Pearlman went missing from the East Hollywood area back in February. "Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard...
Live updates in the Kobe Bryant plane crash photos trial: Vanessa Bryant's team kicks off closing arguments
Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant is suing LA County for emotional distress, alleging that county officials shared graphic photos of the crash site.
Scott Disick’s Scary Car Collision: Cause of Crash Revealed
On Sunday, Scott Disick was involved in a terrifying one-car collision. TMZ reports Disick was driving a Lamborghini SUV when it crashed into a stone mailbox near Calabasas, California, causing the car to roll over. The site also obtained a photo of the damaged car on its side. Fortunately, Disick...
Kobe Bryant: What we have learned so far in Vanessa Bryant’s crash photo trial
When Kobe Bryant’s helicopter smashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in bad weather in January 2020, killing the basketball great, his daughter and seven others it shattered families and shocked his fans worldwide.Now his wife Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County, who her lawyers have told a court “exploited the accident” and “poured salt in an unsealable wound.”The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Gianna Bryant and the other seven victims died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when the helicopter came down as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyers have told the...
Venice salon owner recalls seeing Anne Heche before crash: report
Richard Glass, the owner of Glass Hair, is believed to be the last person to have seen Heche alive on Aug. 5. He posted a photo of him with the 53-year-old actress on Instagram.
Scott Disick’s Lamborghini SUV flips over in terrifying single-car crash
Scott Disick’s Lamborghini SUV flipped over in a terrifying car crash Sunday. The Talentless founder sustained a minor cut to his head, TMZ reported, but refused medical attention at the scene of the accident in Los Angeles. The wreck involved only his car, with a source telling the site that speed appeared to have played a role in the flip. Photos obtained by TMZ show Disick’s Lambo lying on its side just a few feet away from a destroyed stone mailbox in a ritzy residential neighborhood. The single-car crash occurred around 3 p.m. PT in Calabasas, Calif., and no arrests were made as a...
Shaquille O’Neal Speaks Out About Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial
Vanessa Bryant, the wife of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, is in an ongoing battle in court over photos from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed her late husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Now, Kobe’s former teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’ Neal, is weighing in on the court case and sharing support for Vanessa.
NBA・
Death of actress Lindsay Pearlman, who was missing for days, is ruled a suicide
Lindsay Pearlman had been missing for five days in February before her body was found. Now coroners have ruled her death as a suicide.
Scott Disick involved in single-car crash in Calabasas; primary cause was speed, deputies say
Authorities are investigating a crash involving media personality Scott Disick on Monday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported to have occurred on Sunday afternoon at around 3 p.m. on Prado De La Felicidad. Disick was the only one in the vehicle, and sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. He denied medical transport from the scene and had his car towed away. He was picked up at the scene by family members. "It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed," said LASD deputies in a statement on Monday. "Alcohol was not a factor."No arrests were made as a result of the crash. Scott Disick, 39, is perhaps best known for his relationship with fellow media personality Kourtney Kardashian, one of the fame Kardashian-Jenner clan who starred on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." He also starred in show called "Flip It With Disick." Disick founded Talentless, a clothing brand, and has invested in a number of nightclubs.
