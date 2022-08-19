ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

L.A. Firefighters Shared Images Of Kobe & Gianna's Bodies At An Award Ceremony

Yesterday (August 13), we reported that Deputy Doug Johnson testified in the case against Los Angeles Officials. Vanessa Bryant has sued the officers for taking and sharing photos of her loved one's dead bodies. During his testimony, Deputy Johnson claimed that he was ordered to take the images from a higher-up and didn't know whose bodies they were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
FireRescue1

Judge combines lawsuits from Vanessa Bryant, other victims' families

Both suits allege that the L.A. County sheriff's and fire departments violated the plaintiffs' 14th Amendment rights when employees shared photos of the scene — Gregory Yee. LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — A federal judge has ruled to combine similar lawsuits filed against Los Angeles County by Vanessa Bryant and an Orange County man whose wife and daughter were among nine people, including Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, killed in a January 2020 helicopter crash.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Ellen DeGeneres reacts to her ex Anne Heche’s car crash

Ellen DeGeneres sent her thoughts to her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche after she was involved in a horrific car crash that left the actor in a coma.Heche, 53, was taken to hospital last Friday (5 August) with severe burns after she smashed her car into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles, which then caught fire.She later slipped into a coma and is in a “critical condition”, her representatives told the media.In footage shared by Entertainment Tonight, DeGeneres was asked by a photographer if she shared well wishes to her ex after the crash.“Sure,” she responded, “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Vanessa Bryant Reportedly Sobs In Court As Trial Over Photos From Kobe’s Crash Scene Begins

“January 26, 2020, was and always will be the worst day of Vanessa Bryant’s life,” said Luis Li, the lawyer for Kobe Bryant’s widow, on Wednesday (Aug. 10), the first day of the trial stemming from Vanessa’s invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County. Vanessa, 40, quietly sobbed as Li described how the county’s sheriff and fire department took and shared photos of a dead Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the scene of their fatal helicopter crash. “County employees exploited the accident,” said Li, according to Rolling Stone. “They took and shared pictures of Kobe and Gianna as souvenirs. …They poured salt in an unhealable wound.”
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Vanessa Bryant
RadarOnline

'Purge' Actress Lindsey Pearlman's Cause Of Death Revealed, Months After She Was Found Mysteriously Dead In Car

Lindsey Pearlman's cause of death has been revealed six months after the former Empire actress was tragically found dead at 43, Radar can confirm. Following an autopsy, the coroner officially ruled her death as a suicide caused by sodium nitrite toxicity, noting there were "non-toxic levels of lorazepam, metoclopramide, and codeine" in Pearlman's system at the time of her passing.RadarOnline.com previously revealed that Los Angeles Police Department officers had sought out the public's help after Pearlman went missing from the East Hollywood area back in February. "Pearlman failed to return home and has not been seen or heard...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#The Los Angeles Times#La Times
extratv

Scott Disick’s Scary Car Collision: Cause of Crash Revealed

On Sunday, Scott Disick was involved in a terrifying one-car collision. TMZ reports Disick was driving a Lamborghini SUV when it crashed into a stone mailbox near Calabasas, California, causing the car to roll over. The site also obtained a photo of the damaged car on its side. Fortunately, Disick...
CALABASAS, CA
The Independent

Kobe Bryant: What we have learned so far in Vanessa Bryant’s crash photo trial

When Kobe Bryant’s helicopter smashed into a hillside outside Los Angeles in bad weather in January 2020, killing the basketball great, his daughter and seven others it shattered families and shocked his fans worldwide.Now his wife Vanessa Bryant is suing Los Angeles County, who her lawyers have told a court “exploited the accident” and “poured salt in an unsealable wound.”The Los Angeles Lakers legend, Gianna Bryant and the other seven victims died in the crash on 26 January 2020 when the helicopter came down as they flew from Orange County to a basketball tournament.Ms Bryant’s lawyers have told the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Page Six

Scott Disick’s Lamborghini SUV flips over in terrifying single-car crash

Scott Disick’s Lamborghini SUV flipped over in a terrifying car crash Sunday. The Talentless founder sustained a minor cut to his head, TMZ reported, but refused medical attention at the scene of the accident in Los Angeles. The wreck involved only his car, with a source telling the site that speed appeared to have played a role in the flip. Photos obtained by TMZ show Disick’s Lambo lying on its side just a few feet away from a destroyed stone mailbox in a ritzy residential neighborhood. The single-car crash occurred around 3 p.m. PT in Calabasas, Calif., and no arrests were made as a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Shaquille O’Neal Speaks Out About Kobe Bryant Crash Photos Trial

Vanessa Bryant, the wife of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, is in an ongoing battle in court over photos from the January 2020 helicopter crash that killed her late husband and 13-year-old daughter Gianna. Now, Kobe’s former teammate on the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’ Neal, is weighing in on the court case and sharing support for Vanessa.
NBA
CBS LA

Scott Disick involved in single-car crash in Calabasas; primary cause was speed, deputies say

Authorities are investigating a crash involving media personality Scott Disick on Monday. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, the crash was reported to have occurred on Sunday afternoon at around 3 p.m. on Prado De La Felicidad. Disick was the only one in the vehicle, and sustained minor, non-life-threatening injuries. He denied medical transport from the scene and had his car towed away. He was picked up at the scene by family members. "It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed," said LASD deputies in a statement on Monday. "Alcohol was not a factor."No arrests were made as a result of the crash. Scott Disick, 39, is perhaps best known for his relationship with fellow media personality Kourtney Kardashian, one of the fame Kardashian-Jenner clan who starred on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." He also starred in show called "Flip It With Disick." Disick founded Talentless, a clothing brand, and has invested in a number of nightclubs. 
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy