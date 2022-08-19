Southwest Shakespeare announces 2022-23 season

Southwest Shakespeare’s 2022-23 season has six productions, with “King Lear,” “Cry ‘Havoc!’” and “Antony & Cleopatra” at Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St.; and “Love’s Labours Lost,” “The Alchemist” and “Much Ado About Nothing” at Taliesin West in Scottsdale.

“Bard Card” memberships are on sale and include six premium seats for any combination of performances and tickets, tickets to the Flachmann Lecture series and all special receptions for the season. Bard Cards are $400 and available at swshakespeare.org , according to a release.

Single tickets for all shows are on sale now through Mesa Arts Center. Go to swshakespeare.org or mesaartscenter.com to purchase.

The shows are: