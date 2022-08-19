ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haysville, KS

Kansas man accused of PPP loan fraud totaling over 145K

By David Medina
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10289i_0hNyGJNI00

A Haysville, Kansas, man is accused of fraudulently obtaining Paycheck Protection Programs (PPP) loans totaling over $145,000.

Dale Warren, 58, is charged with four counts of bank fraud, two counts of money laundering and four counts of false statements.

Court documents state Warren allegedly obtained the loans through two separate banks. He then tried to cover them up using a third bank.

Warren, a chiropractor, is accused as the owner of Titan Medical Center LLC.

PPP loans were meant to provide financial relief for small businesses struggling during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Haysville is about three hours south of Kansas City, Missouri.

