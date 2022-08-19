Courthouse polling site moves to new library

Camden voters who cast their ballots in Courthouse precinct will be voting at a new polling site in the Nov. 8 election.

The Camden County Board of Elections voted unanimously Aug. 1 to approve moving the Courthouse polling site from the former Camden Public Library on U.S. Highway 158 to the new Camden library at 118 N.C. Highway 343 North.

Voters who cast ballots in Courthouse precinct will receive a card in the mail notifying them of the change, Camden Elections Director Elaine Best said this week.

Best said the polling site is being moved from the former library because the building is no longer leased by the county.

She said election officials are “looking forward to having more space” in the new library facility, which opened in June.

According to Best, the last time a polling site in Camden was moved was in 2014 when Courthouse precinct moved into the former library from the Camden Fire Department. That same year, Shiloh precinct was moved from Shiloh Baptist Church to the new fire department station in Shiloh.

South Mills precinct’s polling site has been in the South Mills Ruritan Building at least since the mid-2000s, when Best arrived as elections director.