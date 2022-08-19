ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tetê leads Lyon to 4-1 win over Troyes in French league

San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

Brazilian winger Tetê scored twice and set up another goal Friday to help Lyon defeat Troyes 4-1 for its second win from two French league games.

Corentin Tolisso and Alexandre Lacazette both started for Lyon, and the latter got the home team off to a flying start in the third minute when he took advantage of a botched backpass from Troyes defender Adil Rami. It was Lacazette’s second goal since his return from Arsenal.

Florian Tardieu equalized with a penalty in the 39th before Nicolas Tagliafico restored Lyon’s lead in the 47th. Both Tolisso and Tetê were involved in the buildup.

Tetê then scored two minutes later when he was well placed to head in a rebound and he wrapped up the win with his second goal in the 75th, when he eluded two defenders before cutting in to fire inside the right post.

Lyon won its opener against Ajaccio 2-1. Its game against Lorient last weekend was postponed because of the state of the pitch. Troyes has now lost all three games so far.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

