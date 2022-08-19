ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is LB Ty'Ron Hopper Key To Fixing Mizzou's Run Defense?

By Cole Thompson
 4 days ago

After finishing the 2021 season with 9.5 tackles for loss at Florida, Ty'Ron Hopper hopes to be the x-factor to Missouri's defense.

Missouri looks to rebound in the third year of the Eli Drinkwitz era. Most fans understand that there are two quarterbacks on the field at all times.

One takes control on offense under center. That would be quarterback Brady Cook for Mizzou entering Week 1 against Louisiana Tech. There’s also one on the defensive side, often handling the play calls from a coordinator.

For the Tigers, it would be hard to imagine transfer Ty’Ron Hopper not being the man flying around with the green dot on his helmet receiving the call.

Fans of Mizzou should know Hopper well even though it’s his first season in Columbia. Last year as a member of Florida’s defense , Hopper was the star of the Tigers’ 24-23 overtime win over Dan Mullen’s roster.

Most of the success from Missouri’s offense in 2021 came behind the legs of running back Tyler Badie. Once again, Baide was the x-factor on the ground, recording 27 carries for 146 yards and a touchdown.

Hopper, however, made sure the rep count for Badie remained high. He finished with career-high 15 tackles at Faurot Field — 12 of which came defending the run.

Missouri’s run defense is in for a make-or-break season. Last year, the Tigers allowed a conference-high 229.3 yards per game . The hope is the defensive line will be able to make initial contact with the additions of transfers Jayden Jurgen (Oklahoma State) and Josh Landry (Baylor).

At the second level of defense, the Tigers return two starters. Senior Chad Bailey started the final eight games and tallied 55 total tackles. Junior Devin Nicholson appeared in 13 games and recorded 49 tackles, plus two sacks.

The biggest loss comes up the middle with the departure of leading-tackler Blaze Alldredge. A transfer from Rice, the 6-2, 220-pounder did a bit of everything, recording 89 total tackles, 4.5 sacks while forcing a pair of fumbles.

Hopper elected to leave Gainesville following the hiring of Louisiana coach Billy Napier. He'll likely gets the first crack replacing Alldredge. The coaching staff has been pleased with the early results in practice, offering compliments left and right of his role with the program.

“He’s a contact player,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s kind of a contact player even when he’s not supposed to be.”

Hopper, who finished 2021 with 58 tackles, is still coming into his own as a member of new defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s system. The one thing Hopper has in his favor is consistent reps. During his three years at Florida, he started 16 games. He recorded 77 total tackles during that span and finished with three sacks.

Baker is looking for more consistency out of the younger players, but Hopper is about as stable as they come. He’s already been thrust into a starting role and might be the team's best option playing near the line of scrimmage.

Will it pay dividends by midseason for the Tigers’ run defense?

Want More Tigers News? Check Out The Latest In Mizzou Tigers News Here

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mizzou#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Run Defense#Louisiana Tech#Tigers
