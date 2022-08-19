Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
Samaritan extends imaging center closing
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Once again, Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center will be closed. Samaritan announced Tuesday evening the facility on Coffeen Street, next to Watertown Urgent Care, will be closed Wednesday “as we continue to have a staffing shortage for this service.”. Samaritan originally closed the...
northcountrynow.com
Vaccinations at Massena 'Ready 4 School' event
Carter Manning receives a COVID vaccine booster from Mary Anne Healey, of Community Health Center, during Massena’s Ready 4 School event held Aug. 22. 22. Hundreds of students who attended were able to receive free school supplies, hygiene products, COVID test kits and vaccines, clothing and haircuts. NCNow photo.
informnny.com
Ogdensburg police limiting nightime hours at local parks
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Ogdensburg officials have limited hours at local public parks. According to a press release issued by the Ogdensburg Police Department, beginning August 22, the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. The Greenbelt Park includes Morrissette Park, Library Park, Crescent Park,...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg to seek grant to rehab former Hackett’s Hardware
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A regional business owner has plans to restore an older building in Ogdensburg, but he needs a state grant to do it. Rob Noble spoke to city councillors at a meeting Monday night. He wants to put a large hardware and sporting goods store in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsChannel 36
New York State Updates School Guidance for COVID-19
ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to "test to stay" in school if exposed.
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
wwnytv.com
Three towns set to end fire protection deals with Copenhagen FD
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Three Lewis County towns are set to not renew their deals with the Copenhagen fire department for fire protection. The move by the towns of Pinckney, Harrisburg and Denmark has prompted a special village board meeting tonight, at Copenhagen Central School. The fire department serves...
wwnytv.com
Samaritan Medical Center closing clinic for a couple days, cites staffing issues
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Staffing issues are causing Samaritan Medical Center to close one of its clinics for a couple of days. Hospital officials say Samaritan’s Imaging and Lab Center, which is on Coffeen Street in Watertown, will be closed on Monday and Tuesday this week due to staffing issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
informnny.com
Injured hiker rescued from Cranberry Lake
CLIFTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two hikers were recently rescued after one was injured in St. Lawrence County. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation, in the evening hours of August 19, two hikers called for assistance on the Cranberry Lake 50. The hikers reported that one of the hikers,...
wwnytv.com
Ogdensburg is establishing hours for several city parks
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg closes several parks in the city as a way to manage to homeless population and combat drug dealing. A news release from the City of Ogdensburg Police Chief says the Greenbelt Park will be closed from 11 PM - 5 AM. Greenbelt Park is...
4 Capital Region smoke shops lose tobacco licenses
Four Capital Region smoke shops have lost their licenses to sell cigarette and tobacco products after large amounts of untaxed tobacco and cannabis were reportedly found at each location. Two people were also arrested and charged in connection with the incidents.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mychamplainvalley.com
Ogdensburg mayor arrested on false statement charges
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — The mayor of Ogdensburg has been arrested following an incident last November. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Mayor Jeffrey M. Skelly was arrested on August 23 in the City of Ogdensburg. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it received a complaint pursuant...
wwnytv.com
Primary Day: 2 districts, 2 choices
(WWNY) - Tuesday is the second of two Primary Elections in New York state. Reporter Lexi Bruening was live during 7 News At Noon at the Life Church of the Nazarene in Watertown, where voters were choosing between three GOP candidates to represent the 24th congressional district in the House of Representatives.
wwnytv.com
New milk plant could help Lewis County dairy farmers?
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - For dairy farmers in Lewis County, a partnership with Kraft has been a staple of their business model and economic success. A combination of factors over the last several years has caused a concern about the future of the partnership for farmers in Lewis County.
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Ogdensburg, NY USA
I am vacationing from Massachusetts to the St Lawrence River and stopped at Price Chopper in Ogdensburg, NY. This gem was on the ground by the carts outside the building! My husband found a couple of these 2 years ago at Letchworth State Park in NY, so I already knew its story. Thank you so much to the kind and talented person who made and then shared this one!
What Are The Covid Restrictions At The 2022 New York State Fair?
What are some, if any, COVID restrictions at the 2022 Great New York State Fair?. In the 2022 Rules of Conduct for the Great New York State Fair, there are no COVID restrictions in place. This is a change from last years fair, or no fair at all in 2020.
informnny.com
Owners searching for horse missing from outside Clayton
CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Local residents are searching for their missing horse. According to a notice posted by the Chaumont Volunteer Fire Department, a horse has been reported missing from Macomb Settlement Road outside Clayton, New York. The notice stated that the horse is a 20-year-old Bay, Paint, mare...
North Country Public Radio
Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks
Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
wwnytv.com
Jellie to receive $50k, health insurance in buyout deal
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg city manager Steven Jellie will receive a $50,000 payment and health insurance through the end of 2023, under the terms of a buyout agreement agreed to Monday night. Jellie said the buyout agreement was reached during an executive session at Monday night’s council meeting....
Comments / 0