I am vacationing from Massachusetts to the St Lawrence River and stopped at Price Chopper in Ogdensburg, NY. This gem was on the ground by the carts outside the building! My husband found a couple of these 2 years ago at Letchworth State Park in NY, so I already knew its story. Thank you so much to the kind and talented person who made and then shared this one!

OGDENSBURG, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO