ComicBook
Another Core Member of Triple H's Team Returning to WWE
The Triple H era of World Wrestling Entertainment continues to take form. Following his takeover of WWE creative last month, Paul "Triple H" Levesque has been busy subtly molding the main roster to his vision. Recent episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown have featured a renewed focus on mid-card championships, the return of various fan-favorite NXT acts, and a relaxed vocabulary when it comes to promos. As that is unfolding on screen, multiple changes are happening backstage.
ComicBook
Ric Flair Challenged To Another Pro Wrestling Match
Ric Flair is less than a month removed from what was advertised as his final pro wrestling match, but "The Nature Boy" is already getting called out to do more. Six days after his tag team match with Andrade El Idolo, Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal in Nashville, Flair was back in the ring down in Puerto Rico and brawled with Carlos Colon while El Idolo took on Carlito (and apparently had to reject the WWC's offer for him to wrestle that night). He then admitted on his To Be The Man podcast that he regretted declaring the bout his last match, even though he passed out twice from dehydration.
ComicBook
Who Attacked AJ Styles During WWE Raw?
This week's Monday Night Raw saw Dexter Lumis once again invade the show, only this time it came with a couple of twists. After a few background hints that local security was trying to stop him from entering the building again, it appeared as if Lumis would finally get his hands on AJ Styles while wearing riot gear during a tag team match before getting hauled off by security. However, it was quickly revealed that Lumis had sent a decoy to get stopped by security, freeing him up to essentially kidnap The Miz and force a match involving "The A-Lister", Styles, Bobby Lashley and Ciampa to be thrown out.
ComicBook
WWE's Briggs and Jensen Retain NXT UK Tag Team Titles Thanks to Chaotic Brawl
The first match of tonight's WWE NXT was a battle for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, with Briggs and Jensen defending their Titles against Gallus, who would be represented by Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Gallus previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships for an impressively long run, and they were hoping to add even more days to their overall reign tonight. Unfortunately, it didn't go their way, but not because they lost. At one point during the match Fallon Henley, Briggs, and Jensen were all attacked by Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend, and that brawl drove all of them towards the back and out of the ring. They would be counted out and Gallus would get the win, but the Titles can't be won with a count-out victory, so Briggs and Jensen are still the NXT UK Tag Team Champions.
ComicBook
WWE Reveals Major NXT and NXT UK Women's Title Unification Match for Worlds Collide
Earlier in tonight's WWE NXT fans learned that there would be a NXT and NXT UK Championship Unification Match at Worlds Collide between Bron Breakker and Tyler Bate, but the episode was just getting started. Later on Blair Davenport would face Indi Hartwell, and after her win she would call her shot against NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose. Rose didn't have a chance to really answer though, as NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura made her NXT debut and came to the ring. A Title vs Title Unification match was then offered, but Davenport had issues with being left out, and that's when it was changed to a Triple Threat Unification match for Worlds Collide.
mmanews.com
Watch: Live Aerial View Of Edwards’ Head Kick KO Of Usman
A recently released perspective of new UFC Welterweight Champion Leon Edwards‘ fifth-round knockout of Kamaru Usman is a must-watch. With just under a minute left in the fight, Edwards landed a left head kick knockout on Usman to earn the welterweight title at UFC 278. He was losing on the scorecards before the knockout and appeared on the verge of another unanimous decision defeat to Usman.
UFC・
ComicBook
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Leaves Company
Another backstage official has left World Wrestling Entertainment. As reported by PWInsider, WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarretthas departed the company, leaving his position as WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events. Multiple sources have reported that Jarrett's duties concluded this past Friday. Jarrett's latest WWE stint ends at just around three months, as he only began his latest role in May. Upon his return, Jarrett held his aforementioned title while also working as a producer and member of the creative team. Jarrett's backstage departure comes after Pat Buck's exit, who notably left WWE immediately after WWE WrestleMania 38 and joined AEW.
ComicBook
WWE NXT Fans Losing Their Minds Over InDex Reunion and Possible Future on Raw
A few weeks ago WWE fans were shocked to learn that Dexter Lumis had been brought back to WWE after being previously released under the old Vince McMahon umbrella. These days it's Triple H leading Talent Relations and WWE creative, and we've seen a number of returns in the past few weeks in addition to Lumis. When he initially returned fans were excited to see him referenced on NXT by Indi Hartwell, which brought their romantic storyline InDex back into the limelight. That was just a prelude to what happened tonight though, as Lumis actually made his NXT return and reunited with Hartwell, and while it didn't end the way many were hoping, fans everywhere were beyond excited to see InDex return, and they were also excited about Hartwell possibly moving to Raw alongside Lumis.
ComicBook
AEW's Swerve Strickland Addresses Interest in WWE Return
The Triple H era of WWE creative has made a major splash so far, and the big returns keep on coming, as during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw Johnny Gargano surprised everyone with a return to WWE. The last few weeks have seen the returns of Dexter Lumis, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, and Hit Row, a group Swerve was a part of during his time in NXT and WWE. A fan recently took to Twitter and responded to Swerve's tweet about Gargano's WWE return, saying "You're next!". Swerve then addressed the chances of that happening, simply saying "nope" and leaving it at that.
ComicBook
Big Update on The Good Brothers' Pro Wrestling Futures
Since departing WWE in April 2020, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have made their presence felt in a handful of promotions. The Good Brothers have appeared for both All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling on numerous occasions, but the core Bullet Club members have called Impact Wrestling home for the majority of the past two years. Anderson and Gallows debuted for the promotion in July 2020 and would capture their tag titles just four months later. While that reign would last just under five months, the Good Brothers would reclaim the titles on two separate occasions, as they are currently in their third reign with the straps.
‘That’s My Jam’: Mo Gilligan’s BBC Remake Of Jimmy Fallon Format Will Shoot In LA; Universal Execs Urged Presenter To Be Himself During Pilot — Edinburgh TV Festival
The upcoming British version of Jimmy Fallon’s show That’s My Jam will shoot entirely in LA after a successful pilot, Universal Television Alternative Studio chiefs confirmed today here at the Edinburgh TV Festival. The show, which will see emerging British presenting talent Mo Gilligan in the Fallon role, filmed its pilot in the U.S. and success of the shoot emboldened the producers to take the entire BBC series to Hollywood. The format includes celebrity guests, trivia-based games and musical performances. Hosted by Fallon, the NBC original gameshow draws inspiration from musical segments on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, with signature games...
ComicBook
WWE Raw: Dexter Lumis Kidnaps The Miz in the Middle of Tag Team Match
Dexter Lumis just kidnapped The Miz in the middle of a Tag Team Match on WWE Monday Night Raw! Over the last few weeks, fans have seen a number of formerly released NXT and WWE talents making their return to television following Triple H headlining the creative duties for Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown. There have been some explosive returns, but one of the most interesting on the backburner has been Dexter Lumis' return to television. Sneaking through the backstage areas over the last few weeks before being caught trying to interfere with matches and causing other kinds of mayhem.
ComicBook
Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect
Gamescom's Opening Night Live event begins in just a couple of hours to officially kick off the Gamescom proceedings alongside a slew of trailers, reveals, and whatever else host Geoff Keighley brings to the stage. We'll see over 35 games featured there in some capacity over the course of two hours, so if you were expecting just a short welcoming ceremony before Gamescom, you might want to play on stick around a while longer.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Ends Granolah Arc With Emotional Father-Son Scene
Bardock and his son, Goku, have never met throughout the history of Dragon Ball, but that hasn't stopped the Saiyan warrior from having a big impact on his offspring. In the latest arc of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the Granolah The Survivor Arc, Goku was able to learn more about his father, granting him a deeper understanding of Ultra Instinct in turn. Before the next arc begins, the manga gave us one final touching moment between the two unlikely family members.
ComicBook
The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Footage
The first footage from HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived. After beginning production last year, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what this television series from PlayStation Studios will look like. And while we're still left waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown off some first-ever clips from the series.
ComicBook
Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game Announced
Gamescom's Opening Night Live show treated viewers to quite the surprise with the reveal of Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game. This new title based on the cult horror hit from 1988 will be feature an asymmetrical setup similar to how other horror franchises have been adapted in recent years. A release date for the game hasn't been set just yet, but we know it'll be out in early 2023 and know roughly how the flow of the game will work based on info shared alongside the trailer.
