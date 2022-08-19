The first match of tonight's WWE NXT was a battle for the NXT UK Tag Team Championships, with Briggs and Jensen defending their Titles against Gallus, who would be represented by Mark Coffey and Wolfgang. Gallus previously held the NXT UK Tag Team Championships for an impressively long run, and they were hoping to add even more days to their overall reign tonight. Unfortunately, it didn't go their way, but not because they lost. At one point during the match Fallon Henley, Briggs, and Jensen were all attacked by Pretty Deadly and Lash Legend, and that brawl drove all of them towards the back and out of the ring. They would be counted out and Gallus would get the win, but the Titles can't be won with a count-out victory, so Briggs and Jensen are still the NXT UK Tag Team Champions.

11 HOURS AGO