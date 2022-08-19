Read full article on original website
Orange County students learn about science behind Artemis 1 launch
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Artemis 1 didn't get to launch today, kids at the Academic Center for Excellence were still able to get a one-of-a-kind science lesson. "Unfortunately, I have to start with some bad news. The launch is not going to happen today," Amy Foster, a professor at UCF said to a class.
Flood advisory issued for Marion County
Marion County has a flood advisory in effect until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A flood advisory issued for Lake County...
Ormond Beach police identify deceased woman named person of interest in double homicide
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Related video above. The Ormond Beach Police Department has identified the woman who was a person of interest in a Lake County double homicide. Lake County Sheriff's Office says two men were killed in a shooting in Altoona Thursday night. According to Lake County deputies,...
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
Deputies: Woman shot, killed in Orange County identified
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. At 7:10 a.m., deputies were on the scene located on Nashville Avenue and 42nd Street regarding the shooting. The victim, identified as Loleta Young, was found...
How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
Man injured in shooting at Orange County apartment complex, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Orlando police said they responded to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex. A man was found with gunshot wounds at the Fountains at Millenia apartment complex in Orlando around 12 a.m. According to the Orlando Police Department, he was transported...
WATCH: NASA gives update after scrubbing Artemis 1 launch due to technical issues
The NASA Artemis 1 launch was scrubbed Monday. Fuel leaks have forced NASA to scrub the launch of its new moon rocket on a no-crew test flight. Now NASA engineers need to determine how much of a fix the engine will need. Is it something that can be done at the pad, or does it have to come back to the VAB?
Launch Day: Artemis 1 launch set to lift off from Florida
Many have been excited about the Artemis 1 launch day Monday. The launch is expected to come early Monday morning and liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Brevard County in hopes of catching a great view. Anywhere from 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected...
Lightning strikes towers at Artemis 1 launch pad, NASA says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Over the past days, the countdown has continued for until people are hoping to catch a good view of the Artemis 1 launch on Monday. NASA says on Saturday, rain and thunderstorms were over the area of the launch pad. Three lightning strikes hit the...
Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday morning, NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The rocket will launch without astronauts, orbiting the moon before coming back to earth. And if all goes to plan, future launches will send astronauts to the moon...
Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida
Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
74-year-old Brevard County woman, dog die after being struck by vehicle
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Saturday, a pedestrian and her dog died following a Brevard County crash. Melbourne police responded to the crash on Lake Washington Road and North Wickham Road. A 74-year-old Melbourne woman was trying to cross the road in a motorized wheelchair on North Wickham when...
Scattered showers forecast Monday afternoon
As we look towards 8:30 a.m., there's a couple rain showers seen off of the coast of Brevard County, and even thunderstorms. Towards the end of the launch window for the Artemis 1 Monday launch, the probability that weather conditions will be favorable for lift off goes down to 60%.
Two people injured in Ocoee shooting, police say
OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon as a vehicle drove by them. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday on South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard, according to the Ocoee Police Department. The vehicle where the shots came from is being described as...
SpaceX preparing to launch 54 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Saturday night, SpaceX is aiming to launch 54 Starlink satellites from Cape Canaveral. The Falcon 9 launch will be taking off from Space Launch Complex 40 at the Cape Canaveral Space Station. According to SpaceX, the instantaneous launch window was set for 10:22 p.m., but...
