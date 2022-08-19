ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WESH

Orange County students learn about science behind Artemis 1 launch

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Even though Artemis 1 didn't get to launch today, kids at the Academic Center for Excellence were still able to get a one-of-a-kind science lesson. "Unfortunately, I have to start with some bad news. The launch is not going to happen today," Amy Foster, a professor at UCF said to a class.
WESH

Flood advisory issued for Marion County

Marion County has a flood advisory in effect until 8:30 p.m. Saturday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. A flood advisory issued for Lake County...
WESH

Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
WESH

Deputies: Woman shot, killed in Orange County identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. At 7:10 a.m., deputies were on the scene located on Nashville Avenue and 42nd Street regarding the shooting. The victim, identified as Loleta Young, was found...
WESH

How to prepare for traffic on Artemis 1 launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The highly anticipated Artemis 1 launch could cause a traffic headache near Cape Canaveral. An estimated 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected to come out and watch the rocket lift off from pad 39-B. The Titusville Police Department wants to remind drivers to slow down...
WESH

Man injured in shooting at Orange County apartment complex, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday, Orlando police said they responded to the scene of a shooting at an apartment complex. A man was found with gunshot wounds at the Fountains at Millenia apartment complex in Orlando around 12 a.m. According to the Orlando Police Department, he was transported...
WESH

Launch Day: Artemis 1 launch set to lift off from Florida

Many have been excited about the Artemis 1 launch day Monday. The launch is expected to come early Monday morning and liftoff from Launch Pad 39-B. Hundreds of thousands of people are visiting Brevard County in hopes of catching a great view. Anywhere from 100,000 to 500,000 people are expected...
WESH

Artemis 1: Everything you need to know for launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — On Monday morning, NASA's Artemis 1 rocket launch will begin our long journey back to the moon. The rocket will launch without astronauts, orbiting the moon before coming back to earth. And if all goes to plan, future launches will send astronauts to the moon...
WESH

Artemis 1 launch to bring big business to Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Hundreds of thousands of people will descend on our Space Coast Monday to see the rocket take off and launch us into a new era of space travel. And that's going to mean lots of extra business for local restaurants opening their doors to all those spectators.
WESH

Officials: 3 people injured from turbulence on flight from Florida

Delta Airlines says three passengers on a flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence. Delta spokesman Anthony Black says Flight 394 had 143 passengers and six crew members aboard when it experienced what he described as mild turbulence Friday afternoon. The Airbus A321...
WESH

Scattered showers forecast Monday afternoon

As we look towards 8:30 a.m., there's a couple rain showers seen off of the coast of Brevard County, and even thunderstorms. Towards the end of the launch window for the Artemis 1 Monday launch, the probability that weather conditions will be favorable for lift off goes down to 60%.
WESH

Two people injured in Ocoee shooting, police say

OCOEE, Fla. — Ocoee police say two people were shot Saturday afternoon as a vehicle drove by them. The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Saturday on South Maguire Road and Highbrooke Boulevard, according to the Ocoee Police Department. The vehicle where the shots came from is being described as...
OCOEE, FL

