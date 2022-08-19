Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon celebrates 3rd annual City Fest
There was a positive vibe in the air on Gramatan Avenue as people celebrated with live music.
News 12
Ridgefield barbecue restaurant ranked best in CT by Food and Wine Magazine
Hoodoo Brown's in Ridgefield has been rated the number one barbecue in Connecticut, according to Food and Wine Magazine. The barbecue joint serves up spare ribs, crispy pork belly, pastrami, and bacon as an appetizer. Hoodoo Brown's is also known for its brisket and sausages. According to the magazine which...
Authorities: 1 person dead, 2 people in critical condition after drowning in Catskills lake
They say the three victims were in the water for at least 15 minutes before they were rescued.
Part of New Jersey hiking trail closed after over 100 black vultures found dead in the area
Part of a hiking trail in Sussex County is closed after more than 100 black vultures were found dead in the area.
Opening of new Mount Vernon charter school marks first for Lower Hudson Valley in a decade
A new charter school is opening its doors in Mount Vernon next week.
Police: Long Island man found in car with fatal gunshot wound in the Bronx
The NYPD says it has identified the man found in a car with a gunshot wound in the Bronx over the weekend.
