ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is set to discuss several topics this evening, including public safety, cyber security and redistricting. On the agenda, the council is set to consider agreeing to purchase cloud-based software from the company Arctic Wolf as an added cyber security layer. This comes as the city is still dealing with a ransomware attack that occurred back in June, affecting networks across the city, including the utility department.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO