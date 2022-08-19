Read full article on original website
Related
WLUC
UP City Fest to return to Marquette Township
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. City Fest is returning to the Westwood Mall on Saturday, Aug 27. The free event from 4:00-9:00 p.m. will feature live music performances, Stunt Dudes BMX, an illusionist and other family-friendly entertainment, all centered around the theme of hope. This is the second year...
WLUC
UP200 unveils new logo for 2023 designed by NMU student
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The UP 200 has a new partnership with Northern Michigan University and a student has designed this year’s logo. NMU graphic design student and volleyball player Ania Hyatt worked on the design for the new logo this summer. On Monday, it was unveiled on the NMU campus near the wildcat statue. Hyatt says, she’s thankful for the support she’s had while designing it.
WLUC
HarborFest to return to Marquette’s Mattson Lower Harbor Park this weekend
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Say “goodbye” to summer with HarborFest this weekend. HarborFest is a fundraising event for Marquette West Rotary Club and the Marquette West Rotary Foundation. The festival combines music, food, and beverages as a final salute to summer. Admission is free, but the club will raise money in the beer tent and with raffles.
WLUC
Third Street car show benefits Marquette Women’s Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette residents attended a large car show on third street Saturday. More than 100 cars stretched down the road for the sixth annual “Classic Cars on Third Street”. The car show commemorates Jessica Drummond, she was killed by her boyfriend on Thanksgiving in 2015.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLUC
Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson hosts employee appreciation picnic
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson hosted an employee appreciation picnic Tuesday. Around 800 people work for Marshfield Medical Center-Dickinson. “The Marshfield [Clinic Health System] Foundation has donated the funds for this outdoor event for our employees. It is really in recognition of the hard work they have...
WLUC
Bay College offices will be closed Wednesday
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - All Bay College offices on both the Escanaba, and Iron Mountain campuses will be closed on Wednesday, August 24. The closure is due to employee training; the Bay College bookstore will still be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The fall semester begins on Monday,...
WLUC
UP man donates 55 gallons of blood in 40 years
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center celebrated a donor Tuesday who has been giving blood for 40 years. Mark Johnson first visited the U.P. Regional Blood Center in 1982. Since then, he has returned to donate as often as he is allowed. Over the course of 40 years, Johnson has donated over 55 gallons of blood. He does not know exactly how many lives he has saved, but a single donation could save up to three lives.
WLUC
Marquette City Manager provides update on Lakeshore Blvd. property
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The city of Marquette providing an update on a Lakeshore Blvd. property it acquired in April 2021. The property at 702 Lakeshore Blvd. is more than 6,000 square feet and includes a former residence and garage between the road and the beach. The city paid $350,000 for the land and buildings.
WLUC
Veteran writes, illustrates children’s book about resilience
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the UP200 Powered By NMU got a facelift and you may be paying more for your tailgating goods this fall. Plus... a Quinnesec Air Force veteran published a children’s book about resiliency. Dylan Bolander shares the inspiration and message of Heathee...
WLUC
NMU to build new Health and Wellness Center
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Preparations were underway Tuesday for NMU to build a Health and Wellness Center along Lincoln Avenue in Marquette. It will combine physical and mental health services for students, faculty and staff. “Our health center, which is in the center of campus will relocate to this space,...
WLUC
Marquette County dirt bike crash sends 1 to the hospital
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette man is recovering after a dirt bike crash Monday night. Multiple emergency crews were dispatched to M-553 near Silver Creek Road in Sands Township at 8:30 p.m. Monday after reports of a crash. According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, a 60-year-old Marquette...
WLUC
Harvey residents enjoy both nature and art
HARVEY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette county nature preserve hosted an event where people could enjoy both nature and art on Sunday. The Chocolay Bayou Nature Preserve hosted its second annual Art Walk. Vendors were set up selling items like jewelry and photos. Even poets were there for entertainment. The...
WLUC
Marquette BLP talks rising energy concerns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Tuesday, the Marquette Board of Light & Power discussed concerns over rising energy costs. Executive Director Tom Carpenter explained how the cost of natural gas prices used to be between $2-$3 per dekatherm, and as of now, the price is $10. The increase in cost...
WLUC
Ore Dock Brewing Company and American Culinary Federation teaming up for Brew Feast 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Ore Dock Brewing Company is again partnering with the Upper Michigan chapter of the American Culinary Federation for Brew Feast and tickets are on sale now. This will be the second annual Brew Feast. It will include six local chefs preparing six unique dishes, all...
WLUC
Hancock Public Schools discusses removal of Pride Month book display, other topics at meeting
HANCOCK Mich. (WLUC) - The Hancock Public Schools Board held its monthly public meeting on Monday. The removal of a pride month book display was one of the focuses of public comment, with the board hearing arguments both for and against the display’s removal. “It’s important to remember that...
WLUC
Iron Mountain medical center receives funding for pharmacy residency program
Iron Mountain, Mich. (WLUC) - The Oscar G. Johnson VA Medical Center has been awarded funding for two residents as part of an inaugural pharmacy residency training program. “We are extremely excited to be the first ASHP (American Society of Health-System Pharmacists) pharmacy residency training program in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan,” said Ashley Lorenzen, associate chief of pharmacy. “This opportunity will bring learners to the rural areas of the state in hopes to train and retain excellent pharmacists in our area.”
WLUC
Bay College gets first Player of the Week in MCCAA Women’s Soccer
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - It didn’t take long for Bay College Athletics to earn conference honors in their first year in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association. Tori Jandt (FR, Peshtigo, WI) has been named as the Defensive Player of the Week for her efforts this past weekend. The...
WLUC
NMU nabs spot number six in GLIAC Preseason Volleyball Poll
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan Wildcats found themselves falling in at spot No. 6 following the release of the GLIAC Preseason Volleyball Poll. The Wildcats come off a 12-15 overall record last season which saw them finish seventh in the GLIAC with a 7-8 record. The team scored 1645 points on the campaign and claimed 1132 kills and 1225 digs. The Wildcats also outperformed their opponents in services aces, 199 to 178.
WLUC
Michigan Tech picked second in GLIAC Volleyball Preseason Poll
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team was the second pick in the GLIAC Volleyball Preseason Poll. The Huskies are two points behind first-place Grand Valley and garnered one fewer first-place vote getting three while Grand Valley had four.. The season will see the Huskies looking to defend...
Comments / 0