MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Regional Blood Center celebrated a donor Tuesday who has been giving blood for 40 years. Mark Johnson first visited the U.P. Regional Blood Center in 1982. Since then, he has returned to donate as often as he is allowed. Over the course of 40 years, Johnson has donated over 55 gallons of blood. He does not know exactly how many lives he has saved, but a single donation could save up to three lives.

17 HOURS AGO