Livingston Parish, LA

WAFB

LWC hosting resume writing workshop

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you need help writing a resume, there is an opportunity to get the assistance you need. The Louisiana Workforce Commission will host a resume writing workshop on Wednesday, Aug. 24 starting at 4 p.m. The workshop will take place at Fairwood Library located at...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Metal detectors to be placed in Assumption Parish schools

Assumption Parish, La. (WAFB) - Assumption Parish ordered 15 metal detectors as part of one initiative they are implementing to upgrade safety around schools. Around 900 students attend Assumption High School and on a large open campus, security and safety are important. “You just don’t know where your threat may...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
WAFB

Burger King looking to hire workers in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For anyone looking for a job, there’s a chance for you to get hired. Fast food giant, Burger King, is looking to hire employees to work at over 20 locations in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas including Baker, Denham Springs, Geismar, Gonzales, Port Allen, Prairieville, Walker and Plaquemine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Smalls Sliders opens doors to Prairieville location this week

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge based cheeseburger joint, Smalls Sliders, is opening its doors to a brand new location in Ascension Parish this week. Located at 17329 Airline Highway in Prairieville, the restaurant opens for business on Thursday, Aug. 25. The eatery focuses specifically on cheeseburger sliders and has...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

SULC, BRCC to sign partnership agreement between law departments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The law departments at Baton Rouge Community College (BRCC) and the Southern University Law Center (SULC) are joining forces to create more opportunities for students. The schools will sign a partnership agreement that focuses on removing barriers for BRCC students who want to enter the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

How to store and protect family treasures during hurricane season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When it comes to hurricane season, having a plan well before the storm is important. Ed Beniot is an Archival Expert at LSU and said you should also be thinking about gathering precious items and documents. He said paper-based materials and photographs prefer consistent temperatures...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

OLOL becomes first Level 1 trauma center in BR area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our Lady of the Lake has become the first level one trauma center in the Baton Rouge area and only the third medical facility to receive the distinction in Louisiana. The American College of Surgeons is responsible for awarding the distinction to medical facilities. “This...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

La. state rep. apologizes after arrest for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state Rep. Larry Selders was arrested by Louisiana State Police at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21. He was pulled over for allegedly doing burnouts and driving while intoxicated on East Boyd Drive near LSU. After several field tests, he was later taken to LSU Police Department for a breath test which troopers say he failed. He was taken to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison, issued a summons, and released.
WAFB

LPSO: man injured in Rosewood Street shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured one person Monday morning on Rosewood Street. According to LPSO, deputies responded to the shooting around 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22. “One male victim was transported to a local hospital for what...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WAFB

1 person hurt in Scenic Highway shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a late night shooting that sent one person to the hospital. According to police, the shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, near the intersection of Scenic Highway and 75th Avenue in Baton Rouge. The victim...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Heavy rain threat continues with flood watches for some

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No significant changes are expected today with rounds of showers and t-storms, some locally heavy, continuing to impact the area. A Flood Watch is in effect through 7 PM tonight for areas near and north of the state line. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) also...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

