Read full article on original website
Related
Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
NFL・
Addison Rae's Dad Monty Lopez Reacts to Ex Sheri Easterling's VMAs Date Night With Yung Gravy
Watch: 2022 MTV VMAs Best Red Carpet Fashion: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK & More. Monty Lopez is ready to live in his truth. The 46-year-old father to TikToker Addison Rae had a lot to say after his estranged wife Sheri Easterling, 42, appeared at the 2022 MTV Music Video Awards with rapper Yung Gravy, 26.
Olivia Munn and Baby Malcolm Surprise John Mulaney on Stage for His 40th Birthday
Watch: Olivia Munn & John Mulaney's CUTEST Photos of Son Malcolm. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney's son Malcolm Hiệp gave his father the ultimate 40th birthday gift by crashing the comedian's recent performance at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. "Malcolm surprised John on stage last night to sing...
Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Break Up After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage
Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans. Kelsea Ballerini is giving an unapologetic update on her relationship status. The "Yeah Boy" singer confirmed in a message to fans on Aug. 29 that she and husband Morgan Evans are going their separate ways after almost five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the country star wrote in her Instagram Story note. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."
RELATED PEOPLE
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
One of Arnold Schwarzenegger's Sons Is Hitting the Dance Floor for DWTS Season 31
Watch: Arnold Schwarzenegger's Special Birthday Post to Youngest Son. Joseph Baena is bringing his muscles to the mamba. The 24-year-old son of Arnold Schwarzenegger has joined the 31st season of Dancing with the Stars, E! News can confirm. Baena joins Charli D'Amelio and her mom Heidi D'Amelio as the only...
Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth
Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Richard Simmons Makes Rare Statement Days After Documentary on His Disappearance Airs
Richard Simmons is briefly returning to the spotlight to share a sweet message. Days after the premiere of a TMZ documentary about his sudden departure from the public eye, the fitness icon resurfaced on social media to show his appreciation to his fans. "Thank you, everyone, for your kindness and...
Sugar Bear From "Honey Boo Boo" Got A Big Makeover, And He's Legit Glowing Slash Smiling For The First Time
You probably remember Sugar Bear as Honey Boo Boo's father, and his new smile is truly something to celebrate — like, thank God he got that taken care of, because that before picture looks straight-up painful.
Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle
On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
American Idol Winner Just Sam Posts From a Hospital: "I Seriously Need Help"
Watch: "American Idol" Winner Just Sam Reacts to "Life Changing" Win. Just Sam is on the road to healing after a harrowing week. The former American Idol winner, whose real name is Samantha Diaz, recently documented what appeared to be at least one hospital stay this week on her Instagram Story. The 23-year-old singer did not disclose her ailment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet
On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
Sydney Sweeney Responds to Controversy Over Mom's 60th Birthday "Hoedown" Party Pics
Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney wants you to know that sometimes a birthday party is just a birthday party. On Aug. 27, the Euphoria star drew controversy after posting images from their mother Lisa's Western-themed 60th birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned her post, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
Does Meghan Markle Foresee a Relationship With Royal Family in the Future? She Says...
Watch: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Set to Return to U.K. Very Soon. Meghan Markle might be ready to let bygones be bygones. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, shared that she is "still healing" from everything she and husband, Prince Harry, went through with the royal family, however, she hopes that they can one day move on.
Why Demi Lovato Regrets the 3 Documentaries on Her Sobriety Journey
Watch: Demi Lovato Says She Was Prescribed Opiates at Age 13. Sorry, but Demi Lovato is not sorry about putting her documentary days behind her. While promoting her new studio album Holy Fvck, the "Substance" singer made it clear that they was done putting their life story on screen. "Honestly,...
Dove Cameron Reveals How She Reclaimed Her Power With Brunette Hair Transformation
Watch: Why Dove Cameron Re-Shot Breakfast Music Video After Roe v. Wade. Dove Cameron's empowering take on a hair change certainly provides some food for thought. The "Breakfast" singer, who was known for her platinum blonde hair, made waves for unveiling a dramatic brunette transformation last November. Now, Dove is sharing more insight as to why she felt powerful by making such a drastic change.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: Relive Their Love Story
Watch: Nikki Bella MARRIES Artem Chigvintsev in Paris. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's relationship has come a long way. From first meeting as partners on Dancing With the Stars to getting engaged to becoming parents to 2-year-old Matteo Atemovich Chigvintsev, the couple officially cemented their love during a romantic Paris wedding ceremony on August 26.
Khloe Kardashian Calls Out Kim for Controversial Variety Interview in Kardashians Trailer
Watch: Kim Kardashian Beats Hillary Clinton in Legal Quiz. Khloe Kardashian understands the backlash. In the new trailer for The Kardashians released Aug. 29, Khloe calls out her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial Variety interview in which she advised people to "get your f--king ass up and work." "No...
Lizzo Just Lit up the 2022 MTV VMAs Like a Crystal Ball
Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. Lizzo just took a DNA test, turns out she's 100% well dressed. The "Tempo" singer arrived on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Aug. 28 in a striking blue ensemble. Lizzo's head-turning look was made complete with a navy Jean Paul Gaultier gown, gold Jennifer Fisher jewelry and a matching blue lip.
E! News
207K+
Followers
50K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0