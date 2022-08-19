ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Nessa Diab Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Colin Kaepernick

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab are officially parents!. On Aug. 28, the MTV star announced the couple—who have been dating since 2015—recently welcomed their first child together. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life...
E! News

Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans Break Up After Nearly 5 Years of Marriage

Watch: Kelsea Ballerini Files for Divorce From Morgan Evans. Kelsea Ballerini is giving an unapologetic update on her relationship status. The "Yeah Boy" singer confirmed in a message to fans on Aug. 29 that she and husband Morgan Evans are going their separate ways after almost five years of marriage. "Friends, I've always tried my best to share my life with you in a real and vulnerable way, while also protecting layers of my personal life as they unfold," the country star wrote in her Instagram Story note. "This is now public record so I wanted you to hear from me directly that I am going through a divorce."
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
E! News

Shia LaBeouf Confirms the Name of His Newborn Child With Wife Mia Goth

Watch: Shia LaBeouf DENIES Being Fired by Olivia Wilde. Shia LaBeouf is giving a rare glimpse into his family life. The 36-year-old revealed the name of his daughter with wife Mia Goth in an email published by Variety on Aug. 26. According to the publication, the actor said he had sent the email to Olivia Wilde, who recently claimed that Shia had been fired from her movie Don't Worry Darling, before forwarding it to them.
E! News

Lindsey Vonn Mourns Mother Lindy's Death After ALS Battle

On Aug. 27, the Olympian took to social media to share the heartbreaking news that her mom, Linda Krohn, has "lost her battle with ALS." "She passed away peacefully as I held her hand, exactly one year after her diagnosis," she shared in an Instagram post, along with a series of throwback and recent photos of the two together. "I am so grateful for every moment I had with her but I am also thankful that she is no longer suffering and in peace. She was a shining light that will never fade and I will forever be inspired by her."
E! News

2022 MTV VMAs: Couples Take Over the Red Carpet

On Aug. 28, some of Hollywood's biggest celebrity couples stepped out on the red carpet for a date night at the 2022 MTV VMAs at New Jersey's Prudential Center—and they looked nothing short of amazing. Kane Brown and wife Katelyn Jae Brown were one of the first couples to...
E! News

Sydney Sweeney Responds to Controversy Over Mom's 60th Birthday "Hoedown" Party Pics

Watch: Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney "Won't Stop" Doing Nude Scenes. Sydney Sweeney wants you to know that sometimes a birthday party is just a birthday party. On Aug. 27, the Euphoria star drew controversy after posting images from their mother Lisa's Western-themed 60th birthday celebration on Instagram. She captioned her post, "No better way to celebrate my momma than a surprise hoedown."
E! News

Dove Cameron Reveals How She Reclaimed Her Power With Brunette Hair Transformation

Watch: Why Dove Cameron Re-Shot Breakfast Music Video After Roe v. Wade. Dove Cameron's empowering take on a hair change certainly provides some food for thought. The "Breakfast" singer, who was known for her platinum blonde hair, made waves for unveiling a dramatic brunette transformation last November. Now, Dove is sharing more insight as to why she felt powerful by making such a drastic change.
E! News

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Are Married: Relive Their Love Story

Watch: Nikki Bella MARRIES Artem Chigvintsev in Paris. Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's relationship has come a long way. From first meeting as partners on Dancing With the Stars to getting engaged to becoming parents to 2-year-old Matteo Atemovich Chigvintsev, the couple officially cemented their love during a romantic Paris wedding ceremony on August 26.
E! News

Lizzo Just Lit up the 2022 MTV VMAs Like a Crystal Ball

Watch: MTV VMAs 2022 Categories We're MOST Excited About. Lizzo just took a DNA test, turns out she's 100% well dressed. The "Tempo" singer arrived on the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Aug. 28 in a striking blue ensemble. Lizzo's head-turning look was made complete with a navy Jean Paul Gaultier gown, gold Jennifer Fisher jewelry and a matching blue lip.
