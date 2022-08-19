ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Brewery and Winery Legislation Signed by Governor

Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) announced that legislation to assist breweries with duplicative licensing requirements was signed by the Governor [on Friday]. “We are honored to have the support of Assemblymember Bennett's team to update the current Business and Professions Code (Sec 25607) as it pertains to alcoholic beverages. Updating these regulatory laws (AB 1734) allows small Californian producers of beer and wine like Draughtsmen Aleworks the ability to sell the beverages we make at our satellite locations. We are excited to be able to offer all of our craft beers, wines and ciders at our taprooms in Goleta, Santa Barbara and soon Solvang,” said Tami Snow, Partner at Draughtsman Aleworks, “We appreciate the time and attention from Assemblymember Bennett’s staff reviewing and revising these alcohol regulatory laws in order to make them more equitable and easier to understand and to navigate. We and many small businesses like us in California are fortunate to have this type of support from our representative and we are excited that it allows us to grow all our businesses.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Santa Barbara Edhat

Op-Ed: Surfliner "Out"

Caution: August 25th Coastal View News article word choice shenanigans in quotes:. “The whole idea is to have a connection with the community,” states developer Hollis, not a Carp resident. The whole idea is money. “The plans ‘would ideally’ include a local event space for art & music features.”...
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Small Brush Fire Threatens Buellton Building

A small spot fire threatened a structure in Buellton on Friday evening. At 6:57 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the intersection of Central and Jonata and discovered a 20 x 50 foot brush fire right next to a storage facility. Crews quickly stopped the forward progress and protected...
BUELLTON, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Watch Out for Cliff Erosion at the Beach

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding beachgoers to be mindful of cliff erosion when enjoying the view. "Always use best judgement along coastal beach bluffs," wrote Captain Scott Safechuck on social media. "Coastal elements/sand stone cliffs/rodents cause unexpected erosion & slides" He reminded locals and visitors that even...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Traffic
State
California State
City
Goleta, CA
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Traffic
Santa Barbara County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
Santa Barbara Edhat

Semi-Truck Crashes Over Side of Highway 154

Santa Barbara County Firefighters responded to a semi-truck that crashed over the side of Highway 154 on Saturday afternoon. At 3:53 p.m., crews responded to the 6200 block of Highway 154 and discovered the truck had crashed 100-feet over the roadway. The driver was assisted by firefighter paramedics and transported...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Lompoc Police Department Announces Update to Concealed Carry Weapon Policy

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen that New York’s equivalent to California’s “good cause” requirement to obtain public carry license was unconstitutional and unenforeceable. However, the court also stated that it is constitutional for states to require a license to carry a firearm in public. Aside from the good cause requirement, all other requirements to obtain a carry license remain constitutional and enforceable.
LOMPOC, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy