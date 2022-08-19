Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) announced that legislation to assist breweries with duplicative licensing requirements was signed by the Governor [on Friday]. “We are honored to have the support of Assemblymember Bennett's team to update the current Business and Professions Code (Sec 25607) as it pertains to alcoholic beverages. Updating these regulatory laws (AB 1734) allows small Californian producers of beer and wine like Draughtsmen Aleworks the ability to sell the beverages we make at our satellite locations. We are excited to be able to offer all of our craft beers, wines and ciders at our taprooms in Goleta, Santa Barbara and soon Solvang,” said Tami Snow, Partner at Draughtsman Aleworks, “We appreciate the time and attention from Assemblymember Bennett’s staff reviewing and revising these alcohol regulatory laws in order to make them more equitable and easier to understand and to navigate. We and many small businesses like us in California are fortunate to have this type of support from our representative and we are excited that it allows us to grow all our businesses.”

