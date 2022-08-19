Read full article on original website
Free entertainment fun galore at the Allen County Fair
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Fair is no stranger to tradition year after year, and regular attendees will know that there are always fun shows and activities to take part in while they spend their time at the fair. One mainstay of the free entertainment at the...
It's a food extravaganza at the Allen County Fair!
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - What is the one thing on your mind when it comes to the fair? For me, it is the delicious fair food and its sweet aromas that fill the air. With the Allen County Fair going on right now, I thought it would be a good time to stop by and go around to taste the delicious treats that are here at the Allen County Fairgrounds.
4-H Spotlight: Showmanship demonstrates bond between horse and competitor
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - When you think about showing horses at the fair, the first thing that comes to mind is riding events, but in tonight's 4-H Spotlight, we see how the showmanship category can present its own rewards at the fair. It was a full class of youth...
Lima Model Railroad Club hopes to get kids interested in model trains
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - It's all aboard for the kids at the Allen County Fair, as a local organization is trying to get them hooked on model trains. Down at the Merchants Building, the Lima Model Railroad Club has a display set up for kids to play with. The hopes are to get kids interested in exploring the world of model railroads and if they run the trains at the fair, they get entered into a drawing where they could win their own train set. Thanks to sponsors, the club is giving away two train sets daily.
Allen County Fair Hosts Youth Day Activities
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Festivities continued in Allen County with the fair hosting youth day activities. All day on Monday, kids were treated to a wide variety of fun. Activities included COSI-on-the-road performing science experiments and the Kiddie Tractor Pull hosted by the Ohio Buckeye State Pedal Pullers with 35 kids participating. For those seeking a thrill, amusement rides were discounted today for kids at a rate of $17 versus the regular $30 fee. Each year, the fair provides an opportunity for the younger crowd to come together, and fair officials say they strive to promote youth development.
4-H Spotight: Mentoring a future champion
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Showing animals at the Allen County Fair comes with practice, but it also helps if you get some good advice from someone that has gone through it. When you get into the arena you need to know what to do to impress the judges. Just ask Nate Buell who won Champion of Champions for showmanship with his meat goat.
Maybe it’s Simply Better in Findlay, Ohio
Our eldest, Jimmy, recently attended the first official show choir camp for kids through Findlay City Schools choral department. As a former FFE member and Findlay High School graduate, I could not have been prouder of him. The smiles he kept throwing our way while on stage made it all worthwhile! It also reminded me of why we chose the Findlay area as the place to raise our children. After all, my husband and I could choose to work from anywhere with our jobs, and there are loads of places we love to visit over and over again! But there’s just something about Findlay, Ohio when it comes to raising families.
Dante Tate makes appearance in Hancock County for pre-trial
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A man who is accused of being part of a Bluffton police officer's death appeared in Hancock County court today(8/23/22). 19-year-old Dante Tate appeared for a pre-trial. He's accused of being in the car that struck and killed Bluffton Officer Dominic Francis back in March of 2022. Tate is facing two counts each of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm, and grand theft of a motor vehicle, as well as one count of complicity to receiving stolen property.
The number of special interest and FFA projects is higher than normal at Allen Co. Fair
The number of special interest and FFA projects is higher than normal at Allen Co. Fair. The Allen County Junior fair has some growth this year and more students are seeing positive effects of taking a project to the fair. If you head down to the Junior Fair building, the one thing you are going to notice is that there are a lot of students doing a wide range of project in Allen County. Between the Junior Fair special interest and the FFA, there are 1,300 projects that went through the judging process which is higher than normal.
Pulling through the weekend
Gary Schyvinch, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, drives the International 1466 New Attitude tractor during the National Tractor Pulling Championships 9,300 lb. Super Farm Tractors division on Saturday at the Wood County Fairgrounds during the National Tractor Pulling Championships. Schyvinch finished in sixth place with a pull of 338.350 feet.
Lima Towers residents get a health check-up thanks to Lima Memorial Health System
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System reached out to area residents to help them find the resources for a healthier life. Residents were able to go table to table to keep their health on track. They could get blood pressure checks along with nutritional information and other health-related services. Representatives from Lima Memorial Health System say it is important for them to reach out to the community.
New statue at Sts. Peter and Paul School brings a sense of continuity
OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - It was back to school for Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic in Ottawa and the unveiling of a brand new statue!. Driving along Locust Street in the village of Ottawa you will find a beautiful new statue of the holy family sitting in front of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic School. A goal was set up to raise $25,000 to fund the statue and make it a reality, and what was expected to take two to three years to raise money for was all raised in one school year thanks to determined students!
Here Comes “the Boom” Night Flying Over Southern Ohio
SOUTHERN OHIO – The 180th fighter wing has reported that they will be performing night flying until the 25th. The F-16 can travel at more than 1,500 mph, and more than 2 times the speed of sound. At that speed, you could travel from Toledo to Washington D.C. in about 15 minutes. The 180th fighter wing is located in Swanton Ohio which is around 150 miles away from Southern Ohio, but only takes minutes to get around Ohio during training missions.
Drivers being asked to keep school zones safe by local law enforcement
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Local law enforcement is asking drivers to be careful as school is back in session. Drivers can keep an eye out for flashing signs around school zones that begin blinking half an hour before school starts and half an hour after classes let out for the day. During these restricted hours, school zones have a speed limit of 20 miles per hour. Officers and others are keeping a close watch of these areas to help keep students safe as they head to and leave school every day.
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Lima News
Deb and Dale Metzger
BLUFFTON — Mr. and Mrs. Dale Metzger are celebrating 50 years of marriage with their children and grandchildren. Metzger and the former Deb Huffer were married August 19, 1972 at Gomer United Church of Christ by Rev. Robert Quillen. They are the parents of three children, Kristi (Matt) Lora,...
Time capsule found in Mercy Health-St. Rita's 718 building during demolition
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It was a step back into time for Mercy Health St. Rita's as a surprise was found in the demolition of the 718 building. Thursday, crews found a time capsule in the cornerstone of the building. No one knew it was there and plans went into motion to open it in special way. Three nursing students from the last graduating class in 1971 were able to attend and help open the box. It was somewhat small and made of metal and inside there was an array of objects. Newspapers dating back to 1959, a picture of the beginning of construction of the building, multiple medals and medallions, and a rosary. The ladies said it was exciting to be part of the opening.
WILLIAMS COUNTY PORT AUTHORITY: Plans To Move Forward With Montpelier House
“GRASS ROOTS 1”… This projection is of the home to be located on the corner of 503 Ohio St. in Montpelier, being put up by the Williams County Port Authority as part of their efforts to bring more housing to Williams County. In the words of WCPA clerk, Dawn Fitzcharles, “We are excited to st...
Defendants arraigned in Allen County court
LIMA — The following people have entered pleas of not guilty in Allen County Common Pleas Court to charges returned against them by a recent session of the grand jury. Benjamin Hardy, 40, homeless, was arraigned on one count of vandalism to a police cruiser, a fifth-degree felony. A reduction sought by Hardy to his $100,000 bond was denied by Judge Jeffrey Reed.
Two Separate Metcalf Street Crashes on Tuesday
ALLEN COUNTY, OHIO (WLIO) - Two separate car crashes occurred Tuesday afternoon and evening with a separating distance of approximately 1,500 feet on Metcalf Street. The first crash occurred around 3 PM on the Metcalf Street railway bridge. Officials say a car and a motorcycle collided with one person being taken to the hospital for non life-threatening injuries. A second crash occurred around 8:30 PM just south of the Paul Street and Metcalf Street intersection. A semi was traveling northbound on Metcalf and collided head-on with an SUV traveling southbound. Significant damage occurred to the SUV, and there was fuel leak on the road. No one was taken to the hospital. The cause of the second crash is unknown and remains under investigation.
