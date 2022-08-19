ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Pwr^ South Bend holds video game convention at Century Center

The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the cause. South Bend Airport hosts annual Aviation Education Day. The event happens every year, but with over 500 people showing up in a just a few hours on Saturday, the airport may hold another Aviation Education Day in the near future as well.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Notre Dame's approach to replacing rushing production

Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton Harbor, and those kids will have new extracurricular activities to check out—like esports!. Benton Harbor returns to class with new interim superintendent. Updated: 5 hours ago. The proud tigers of Benton Harbor headed back to school Monday with an...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school

The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: moments ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
South Bend, IN
WNDU

Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride

Many local, as well as out of city and state vendors, came to the Century Center Saturday for the convention. South Bend Airport hosts annual Aviation Education Day. The event happens every year, but with over 500 people showing up in a just a few hours on Saturday, the airport may hold another Aviation Education Day in the near future as well.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Poe

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe. Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

One dead in Goshen crash

The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams. Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school. Updated: 5 hours ago. Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton...
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

South Bend church celebrates 150th anniversary

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Cricket

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Cricket!. Cricket is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Cricket or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can call them at 574-400-5633, or stop by the shelter at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Numerous projects underway in Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
WNDU

One-on-one with new South Bend Empowerment Zone CEO

The plant, expected to open in 2023, will employ 70 employees and produce 265 million pounds of recycled aluminum annually. Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Updated: 37 minutes ago. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Local gaming convention levels up local economy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual video game convention took over at the South Bend Century Center this weekend. Since the Century Center became home to the area’s only E-Sports arena, Pwr^ South Bend now has both amateurs and pros plugging into their gaming potential. It’s a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Niles Community Schools head back to the classroom

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Summer is officially over for many Michigan kids, as most schools in southwest Michigan are now back in session. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Niles High School on Monday before students arrived. There are some exciting changes at Niles Community Schools this year, like brand...
NILES, MI
WNDU

Back-to-School: Benton Harbor Area Schools

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The proud Tigers of Benton Harbor headed back to school Monday with an interim superintendent and a strong vision. Just a few years ago, there was talk of a state takeover and even threats of closing the high school after several years of low test scores and poor graduation rates.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to a home in the 200 block of North Drive at about 1:15 p.m. A man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN

