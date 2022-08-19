Read full article on original website
Pwr^ South Bend holds video game convention at Century Center
The fifth annual ride was hosted Saturday morning, and over 150 bikers came out to support the cause.
Notre Dame's approach to replacing rushing production
Around 1,600 students headed back to school Monday in Benton Harbor, and those kids will have new extracurricular activities to check out—like esports!.
2 people shot in pair of South Bend shootings
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police are investigating a pair of shootings Sunday. First responders were called to the area of Portage Road and King Street at about about 4 p.m. Not long after that, officers were called to the 1900 block of Lincoln Way West. In each...
Benton Harbor showcases esports space as students return to school
The plan hopes to lower development costs for individuals and developers who are interested in pursuing new construction infill projects within the city. Hearing held for teen suspect in murder of St. Joseph Co. corrections officer. Updated: moments ago. A teen arrested in connection with the Mishawaka murder of a...
Bikers gather to support A Rosie Place in annual ride
2nd Chance Pet: Poe
(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Poe. Poe is nearly two years old. Myers says...
One dead in Goshen crash
The Irish are undergoing well-documented changes at the head coach and quarterback spots, but they're also looking to replace a back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher in Kyren Williams.
South Bend church celebrates 150th anniversary
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A local South Bend church celebrated its 150th anniversary since it was first founded. Olivet African Methodist Episcopal Church has been open since 1870. It’s 150th anniversary celebration was two years in the making after being delayed in back-to-back years because of the COVID pandemic....
2nd Chance Pet: Cricket
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - This Saturday, Zae Munn from Heartland Small Animal Rescue joined 16 News Now Saturday morning with a dog named Cricket!. Cricket is an active dog looking for a home, and if you are interested in adopting Cricket or any other animal from Heartland Small Animal Rescue you can call them at 574-400-5633, or stop by the shelter at 4540 Grape Road in Mishawaka.
10th Annual Michiana Renaissance Festival takes over St. Joe County Fairgrounds
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a renaissance in South Bend! The 10th annual Michiana Renaissance Festival gave people of all ages a chance to enjoy the past and see different re-enactments. Whether it be the medieval and renaissance, golden age of piracy, the times of the Vikings, or...
Numerous projects underway in Michigan City
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Marquette Mall in Michigan City, like most indoor malls, has a lot of unused space, and it appears that its glory days are behind it. The plan is to redevelop the 62-acre space into a mixed-use entertainment and multifamily town center, which means it will have new stores and apartments, all at one location.
One-on-one with new South Bend Empowerment Zone CEO
The plant, expected to open in 2023, will employ 70 employees and produce 265 million pounds of recycled aluminum annually. Active shooter response training to be held at Claypool Elementary School. Updated: 37 minutes ago. Police from Claypool and Silver Lake—along with the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office and several area...
Local gaming convention levels up local economy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The second annual video game convention took over at the South Bend Century Center this weekend. Since the Century Center became home to the area’s only E-Sports arena, Pwr^ South Bend now has both amateurs and pros plugging into their gaming potential. It’s a...
Niles Community Schools head back to the classroom
NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - Summer is officially over for many Michigan kids, as most schools in southwest Michigan are now back in session. 16 Morning News Now stopped by Niles High School on Monday before students arrived. There are some exciting changes at Niles Community Schools this year, like brand...
Back-to-School: Benton Harbor Area Schools
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - The proud Tigers of Benton Harbor headed back to school Monday with an interim superintendent and a strong vision. Just a few years ago, there was talk of a state takeover and even threats of closing the high school after several years of low test scores and poor graduation rates.
Police investigating after 2 found dead in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after two people were found dead Sunday afternoon. Officials were called to a home in the 200 block of North Drive at about 1:15 p.m. A man and woman were found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. They were both...
4th Biennial Gala celebrating Mamas Against Violence brings community together
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 4th Biennial Gala celebrating Mamas Against Violence and raised money for all the organization does in the community. Mamas Against Violence have helped the community heal from violent crimes for nearly two decades. “We’re here tonight to celebrate Mamas Against Violence 4th Biennial Gala....
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating death of baby
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating the death of a 4-month-old baby. Goshen Police and paramedics were called the 4300 block of Conifer Lane just after 12:35 p.m. Friday on a report that the child was unconscious and not breathing. According to police, this...
Work to install roundabout at Kosciusko County intersection underway
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Work to install a roundabout is underway at the intersection of Winona Avenue, Kings Highway, Argonne Road, and Park Avenue in Kosciusko County. The first phase of sewer work has already affected travel lanes on Winona Avenue. Weather and work schedules may affect lane closures....
