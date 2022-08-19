ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Former torture suspects sue county, DA’s office over alleged civil rights deprivations

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 10 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KvApb_0hNyDztp00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people who spent years in jail before they were acquitted on charges including kidnapping and torture are suing the county, sheriff’s department and District Attorney’s office, alleging evidence was fabricated and withheld.

Norik Ter-galstanyan, Ingo Gonzalez and Alexis Pule filed suit last week seeking damages in an amount to be proven at trial for multiple alleged civil rights deprivations. A hearing is scheduled Oct. 6 in federal court in Fresno.

They were charged in connection with the alleged 2015 kidnapping of a couple who owed Ter-Galstanyan money. Investigators said the couple was tortured and sodomized.

The three were acquitted of all charges in 2020, in part due to video evidence — which the DA’s office had in its possession — “that clearly displayed that the alleged victims were not held captive, but rather were free to leave premises and engage in any activity they wished,” according to the suit. Videos showed the alleged victims came and went as they pleased, used cellphones and talked with others, the suit says.

According to the suit, 25,000 pages of discovery were withheld “for unreasonable amounts of time,” leading to lengthy delays, and the credibility of the lead investigator was called into question after the prosecutor who first handled the case said he attributed false statements to her.

Prosecutor Courtney Lewis was removed from the case. Lewis has since left the Kern County District Attorney’s office.

“Due to blatant violations by defendants, plaintiffs were held in pre-trial detention for approximately five years,” the suit says.

According to a memorandum written by Lewis which she kept from defense counsel for 2 1/2 years, investigators told her then-Detective Dustin Contreras said not to execute a warrant against a person known as “Chino” in connection with the case.

A deputy said Contreras implied Lewis was not interested in apprehending “Chino,” according to the memo. He said Contreras told him, “The DA doesn’t want to know about it,” and “The DA is concerned for her safety.”

Lewis said in the memo she never told Contreras not to execute the warrant and she never made those statements.

A judge in 2019 removed Lewis from the case after finding it likely she would be called as a witness by the defense in an attempt to impeach Contreras. The defense had said they planned to call her.

“Due to blatant violations of discovery rules by defendant Lewis, the judge removed defendant Lewis as prosecutor after determining she could be called as a witness at trial due to her evidence tampering,” the suit says.

Judge Kenneth C. Twisselman II said it would be improper for Lewis to prosecute the case if called as a witness.

A second prosecutor was appointed but recused herself for medical reasons and a third prosecutor who worked on the same floor as Lewis was appointed, “thus creating a great threat of conflict and prejudice to plaintiffs,” according to the suit.

Ter-Galstanyan and Gonzalez had each faced life terms in prison if convicted.

“Plaintiffs were arrested, subject to improper police investigation, prosecutorial misconduct, and subsequently subject to prosecution for crimes they did not commit,” according to the suit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Wendy Howard murder trial postponed to mid-September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The trial of a Tehachapi woman facing a murder charge for fatally shooting her ex has been postponed to mid-September. Wendy Howard’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, said Monday he was not ready and Judge Colette M. Humphrey set the next hearing for Sept. 12, the earliest date on which the case will […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Vigil held for slain CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The community remembered CDCR corrections counselor Benny Alcala at a vigil Sunday evening in southwest Bakersfield. Dozens of people gathered in a parking lot at the Shops at River Walk, where Alcala was shot to death on Aug. 24. No information about a possible shooter or motive has been revealed. Family […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Family holds vigil for victim of fatal DUI on I-5 in Lebec

FORT TEJON, Calif. (KGET) – One person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in the northbound lanes of I-5 north of Lebec Service road around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s incident report. Authorities arriving at the scene said […]
LEBEC, CA
KGET

Family of Benny Alcala releases statement on his death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The family of Benny Alcala, who was killed Wednesday in a shooting at a southwest Bakersfield shopping center, released a statement regarding his death. Alcala, 43, was declared dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office. Alacala was an active member in his community and worked at Wasco State Prison. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bakersfield, CA
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
KGET

Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made. A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield doctor accused of negligence in treatment of 2 patients

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield doctor is accused of failing to properly document care he provided to two patients he treated for a variety of ailments, including not documenting informed consent discussions about the risks of taking multiple prescription drugs, according to medical board documents. One of the patients, a woman in her 70s, […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#District Attorney#Videos
KGET

Kern Public Health reports 977 new COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Health Services Department reported no new COVID-19 deaths and 977 cases Friday. This brings the county’s totals to 278,574 total cases of COVID-19 among residents, 2,518 deaths and 268,746 people have recovered from COVID-19. The county has had 699,884 negative COVID-19 tests and 278,574 positive tests, while […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Union voices their opinion after Newsom would not sign bill

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — News that the governor would not sign the United Farm Workers sponsored bill in its current form was clearly disappointing to the union’s leadership.  It was not the kind of news UFW Union president Teresa Romero wanted to share. Former UFW president Arturo Rodriguez has been through similar disappointments. “You know we’ve […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield Sikh community kicks off first day of Sunday school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Sikh community is celebrating the start of its own school.  Sunday marks its launch and the success that is coming with it.   This is also the first Sikh school to be built in Kern County and with that the registration has been over the max with more than 40 […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

At least 1 dead in crash along I-5 in Lebec

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person has died Saturday night after a vehicle rolled over off Interstate 5 in Lebec, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported in northbound lanes of I-5 near Exit 207 in Lebec at around 7:11 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page. A vehicle […]
LEBEC, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

Mossman’s serving its millionth fish and chips order any day now

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Most Americans, if they’re paying attention to anything in the news, are following the FBI affidavit story, or off-year election politics, or the fortunes of their favorite football team. Me, I am fascinated by the story of the Mossman’s fish and chips countdown. Any day now — any minute, perhaps  – […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Community members discuss charter school at BCSD meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Teachers, parents, students and other community members packed Tuesday’s school board meeting, most voicing opposition to a charter school. According to the Dolores Huerta Foundation, the Bakersfield City School District received a petition on June 1 to establish a charter school within its boundaries. Those against the petition say it was […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

County, broadband company seek contract to install fiber-optic network in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Negotiations are moving forward on an ambitious plan to provide greater access to low-cost broadband internet service throughout the greater Bakersfield area. The County of Kern and the City of Bakersfield are in talks with SiFi Networks to install fiber-optic infrastructure for underserved communities. Under the proposal, SiFi Networks would build […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Pet of the Week: Bruce

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s Pet of the Week, Bruce! Bruce is a full-grown Shar-Pei Chihuahua mix who came into the shelter with his sibling, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at 661-832-7387 or […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

FFX Week 2: Xpanded Edition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Catch highlights from Week 2 of 2022 high school football season in Kern County. 17’s Taylor Schaub and BC head football coach R. Todd Littlejohn break down the action of the week’s top games.
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

KGET

24K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy