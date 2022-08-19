Read full article on original website
Donovan
4d ago
I've tried, but cannot for the life of me, understand or figure out, why ppl, knowingly ride around in a car with a bad tag or a vehicle without blinkers, lights and such. knowing they have active warrants or they'll be carrying weight and get pulled, busted and taken to jail for something like failure to use their turn signal or something so trivial.?
5
Officer won’t face any charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
MORROW, Ga. (AP) – A specially appointed prosecutor said he will not pursue any charges against the Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks more than two years ago. Pete Skandalakis announced Tuesday that he won’t pursue charges against Garrett Rolfe, the white officer who shot and killed the 27-year-old Black man in June […]
Midtown shooting suspect gets into tense exchange with judge during 1st appearance
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — New video showed a tense exchange with between a judge and the woman accused of killing two people and injuring a third person. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington watched the exchange during Raissa Kengne’s first appearance in court Tuesday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
12 Georgia residents face charges relating to suspected armed drug trafficking operation
MACON, Ga. (WRBL) — Ten Milledgeville, Georgia, residents and two Atlanta residents face federal drug and firearm charges in a 14-count indictment alleging an armed drug trafficking operation involving methamphetamine, fentanyl and other controlled substances, according to the United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Georgia. In April 2021 and Feb. 2022, agents seized around […]
Atlanta murder suspect arrested in Oconee Co
Atlanta murder suspect Muhammed Bilal El-Amin is awaiting his fate in Fulton County after his arrest by sheriff’s deputies in Oconee County. From the Oconee Co Sheriff’s Office Facebook page…. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office would like to state on August,16th at 14:45 Deputy Devan Blair was conducting...
Two killed, one hurt in Atlanta shooting
Atlanta police officers have taken a suspect into custody, and one person was fatally injured.
PHOTOS: Georgia suspects found with over 2k pounds of meth in large construction pipes
MERIWETHER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Three Georgia suspects were found with over 2,000 pounds of crystal methamphetamine stored in black corrugated construction pipes, according to the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office. On Aug. 12, Meriwether County deputies found a large delivery of pipes on the lawn of a local resident. Investigation revealed 2,480 pounds of meth […]
Family sues Georgia sheriff over drug raid that killed woman
WOODBINE, Ga. (AP) — The family of a woman killed by gunfire last year as Georgia sheriff’s deputies with a drug warrant raided her cousin’s home announced a federal lawsuit Monday against the sheriff and others. Attorneys for the family of 37-year-old Latoya James have argued her...
Federal lawsuit shows possible connection between alleged midtown shooter and victims
ATLANTA — A federal lawsuit shows a possible connection between the suspected shooter and the victims in Monday’s Midtown Atlanta shooting. The lawsuit also gives an indication of grievances she held that possibly point to a motive. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On...
nowhabersham.com
Gainesville man charged with child molestation, harboring teen runaway
An 18-year-old from Gainesville faces criminal charges after he concealed the whereabouts of a 14- year-old girl for more than 10 days, officials say. Anthony Rodriguez was arrested Friday, August 19, and charged with felony child molestation and interference with custody. Rodriguez also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Man sentenced to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting, killing Georgia police officer in 2015
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was sentenced on Friday to life in prison plus 375 years for shooting a Georgia police officer to death in 2015. According to WSB-TV, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane Barwick sentenced Amanuel Menghesha for the death of Detective Terrence Green on Friday. Green was a 22-year veteran of the Fulton County Police Department. Green was killed in the line of duty on March 15, 2015.
Home invasion, burglary suspects arrested in Miami
Three suspects in home invasions and burglaries in Sandy Springs and other parts of metro Atlanta, including those that targeted celebrity homes, were arrested on Aug. 18 in Miami, a Sandy Springs Police spokesperson said. The three suspects – Jeremy “J-Rock” Caldwell, Terryion Anderson and Jalen Huff – were indicted by a grand jury on […] The post Home invasion, burglary suspects arrested in Miami appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
nowhabersham.com
Police arrest driver who fled scene of fatal Athens wreck
A Northeast Georgia man is charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and hit and run in connection with a fatal accident Monday night in Athens. Police say Antonio Reyes Velazquez, 36, of Hull, was driving a Ford F150 that struck and killed another driver on US 29 North at Harve Mathis Road.
cbs17
3 officers suspended after beating South Carolina man arrested for ‘terroristic threats’
MULBERRY, Ark. (KNWA/WNCN) — A South Carolina man was arrested Sunday morning in Arkansas after a store clerk said he had spat in their face and made terroristic threats, according to police in Alma. The man, Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, fled the store and all law enforcement...
4 shot inside Georgia Walmart after man mishandles gun, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Four people were injured Sunday after a man mishandled his gun inside a Georgia Walmart, shooting himself and three others, officials with the Lovejoy Police Department confirmed to WSB-TV. Responding officers determined that Michael Walton, 29, had been negligent with his gun when it fired a round, striking him and three bystanders, the TV station reported.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
Teenager fatally shot in the Upstate
A fatal Sunday afternoon shooting in the Upstate. A Gaffney teenager was fatally shot Sunday afternoon at the Connecticut Village Apartment complex in Cherokee County.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Teen accidentally fatally shoots twin brother
Police investigated at a home on Young Knoll Street in DeKalb County. Police said the boys were playing with what they thought was an unloaded gun in their bedroom when it fired.
WJCL
Police: 4 people injured when gun goes off inside Georgia Walmart
LOVEJOY, Ga. — Above video: Footage from the scene. A gun went off inside a Georgia Walmart, injuring four people. It happened at a store in Lovejoy, in Clayton County. Police say Michael Walton, 29, mishandled a gun and it discharged inside the Tara Boulevard location. The bullet hit...
valdostatoday.com
Georgia officer impersonation scam warning
ATLANTA – Georgians are being warned about an officer impersonation scam being used by con artists to make schemes seem more creditable. Attorney General Chris Carr is warning consumers about an imposter scam where con artists pose as local law enforcement officials in an attempt to add credibility to their schemes. This alert follows recent reports of an officer impersonation scam targeting Georgians around the state.
Georgia murder suspect on run for 28 years nabbed during traffic stop
A man on the run for nearly three decades in connection with a 1994 murder just outside Atlanta was arrested Tuesday during a traffic stop. Muhammed Bilal El-Amin was taken into custody in Oconee County on driving a Mazda with a suspended license, having no insurance and having a suspended car registration, Fox Atlanta reported. Deputies were performing random registration checks when he was caught.
Comments / 4