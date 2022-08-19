ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

DPS Announces Two Retirements and Two Promotions at Leadership Positions

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the retirement of Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder and Texas Ranger Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski. Todd Snyder has served DPS faithfully for the past 26 years. He began his career in law enforcement with the Nolan...
TEXAS STATE
United Family donates $500K through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic

LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29. Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the...
LUBBOCK, TX

