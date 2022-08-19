Read full article on original website
DPS Announces Two Retirements and Two Promotions at Leadership Positions
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announces the retirement of Central Texas Regional Director Todd Snyder and Texas Ranger Assistant Chief Brian Burzynski. Todd Snyder has served DPS faithfully for the past 26 years. He began his career in law enforcement with the Nolan...
United Family donates $500K through Jacky Pierce Charity Classic
LUBBOCK, Texas — The United Family and its vendor partners have once again raised $500,000 for 27 non-profit organizations through its annual Jacky Pierce Charity Classic (JPCC) golf tournament, which takes place on August 28 and 29. Before the annual dinner on Sunday night, checks were presented to the...
Paxton’s Medicaid fraud control unit secures indictment in $6.9 million Medicaid scheme
AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - An investigation by the Texas Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the FBI, Department of Health and Human Services - Office of the Inspector General, and Customs and Border Protection has led to charges being brought against two Houstonians for their role in a nearly $6.9 million Medicaid fraud and kickback scheme.
