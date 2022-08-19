The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber – located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up at the door outside the Council Chamber. To accommodate those who do not yet feel secure attending in person, or those who have other barriers to participating in person, City Council will continue to accept remote comments via email or voicemail through the Engagement Hub until 9 a.m. the day of the City Council meeting. Additionally, comments can be directly emailed to Council at any time at ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.gov.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 6 HOURS AGO