Mountain Xpress
Notice of Buncombe County TDA regular meeting Aug. 29
Press release from the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority:. Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | 9–11 a.m. WHAT: The regular monthly joint meeting of the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Public Authority, and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority, Nonprofit Corporation. WHEN: Wednesday, August 31, 9 –11 a.m. WHERE:
Mountain Xpress
Asheville For All backs housing bond; calls for municipal zoning reform
The pro-housing organization Asheville For All is endorsing a $40 million dollar housing bond up for a referendum vote this November in Buncombe County. Additionally, the group calls for cities and towns in Buncombe County to pass zoning reform so that the housing proposed in the bond package can be constructed where it makes the most sense for working families.
Mountain Xpress
Next formal Asheville City Council meeting – Sept. 13
The next formal meeting of the Asheville City Council will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 13, beginning at 5 p.m. in the Council Chamber – located on the 2nd Floor of City Hall. Persons wishing to speak live at the meeting will be required to attend in person and must sign-up at the door outside the Council Chamber. To accommodate those who do not yet feel secure attending in person, or those who have other barriers to participating in person, City Council will continue to accept remote comments via email or voicemail through the Engagement Hub until 9 a.m. the day of the City Council meeting. Additionally, comments can be directly emailed to Council at any time at ashevillenccouncil@ashevillenc.gov.
Mountain Xpress
New grant increases mental health services to local schools
Childhood is romanticized as the most carefree time of one’s life. But anyone who endured bullying by classmates, or was raised with an alcoholic parent, or struggled to afford basic necessities, knows childhood has never been easy. There is widespread agreement that children’s lives have become more difficult with...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
Mountain Xpress
Edwards, Republican panel talk ‘leftist agenda’ in schools
The N.C. Republican Party’s Aug. 17 panel discussion in Hendersonville was billed with the theme of “Family First.” For Chuck Edwards — the Republican state senator for District 48 and nominee for North Carolina’s 11th Congressional District — and other local GOP leaders, those words primarily meant driving conservative change in public education.
Mountain Xpress
Affordable Housing Advisory Committee meeting to be held virtually on 9/1
UPDATED NOTICE: the regularly scheduled Affordable Housing Advisory Committee (AHAC) meeting on September 1st at 9:30 a.m. will now be held remotely. Please visit the committee webpage for ways to view and participate in this meeting. The comments section is here to provide a platform for civil dialogue on the...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Smart growth involves tradeoffs
I feel sorry for Bill Branyon. First, Branyon, who considers himself an environmentalist, doesn’t get the endorsement of the local Sierra Club chapter when he challenges popular incumbent Al Whitesides for a seat on the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners. Ouch. Then, Whitesides wins the Democratic primary by a more than 2-to-1 majority. Double ouch. Then, Branyon gives the Sierra Club some friendly advice about how to avoid backing winners like that in the future, and people in the eco-community go ballistic.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Traffic engineers fail to tell the whole story
[Regarding “Counting Cars: How Do Traffic Impact Studies Shape Development Decisions?” Aug. 10, Xpress:] I come from a family of engineers, and I must say it’s a real head-scratcher to see the lack of wisdom aiding and abetting some of the larger housing projects getting greenlighted here.
