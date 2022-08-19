ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honoring World Honey Bee Day with a sweet dish

By Rebecca Brumfield
 4 days ago

Alaskan Salmon with Honey, Apple, and Peach Salsa

By A.C.F. Certified Executive Chef Mark Shoopman, CEC, CFBE of Lutheran Hillside Village

We celebrate honey on “World-Wide Honeybee Day”!

Ingredients

  • 4 each 7-ounce portions of wild-caught or farm-raised salmon, (prefer wild caught)
  • ¼ cup Extra virgin olive oil
  • Pinch Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • As desired Honey, Apple-peach salsa

Honey, Apple, and Peach Salsa

  • 1 1/2 cups Fresh peaches, finely diced
  • 1 1/2 cups Honeycrisp apples, finely diced
  • ½ cup Sweet red pepper, finely diced
  • ½ cup Sweet orange pepper, finely diced
  • ½ cup Sweet yellow pepper, finely diced
  • ½ cup Red onion, finely diced
  • 2 tablespoon Jalapeno pepper, seeded and finely diced
  • ¾ cup Cilantro, chopped
  • ¼ cup Raw, unfiltered honey
  • ¼ cup Raw, unfiltered apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Each Fresh Lime, hand-squeezed
  • To Taste Kosher salt
  • To Taste Freshly ground black pepper

Step 1 – Combine the peaches, apples, onion, jalapeno, and cilantro in a non-metallic bowl and set aside.

Step 2 – Whisk together the honey and cider vinegar and toss together with other ingredients. Finish by squeezing the fresh lime juice over the salsa and season to taste with salt and pepper. Cover and chill for 30 minutes for the flavors to get acquainted.

Grilled Salmon Procedure and Presentation

Step 1 – Brush the salmon with olive oil and gently sprinkle them with salt and pepper. Place onto a preheated grill and cook evenly to an internal temperature of 135 degrees F, or about 4-5 minutes on each side. You may also season and bake in a preheated oven at 350 degrees F for approximately 20 minutes or until reaching an internal temperature of 135 degrees F.

Step 2 – Place the salmon filets onto heated dinner plates. Lovingly spoon the salsa over the filet and garnish it with a sprig of fresh cilantro. Serve with your favorite sides and enjoy!



BRIMFIELD, IL
