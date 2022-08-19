ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, AR

Comments / 0

Related
nwahomepage.com

Wash. Co. Fair shooter arrested

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured. Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree. Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. According to a Facebook post from FPD, the case is still ongoing.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end. Witnesses directed...
SPRINGDALE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elkins, AR
Washington County, AR
Crime & Safety
City
Elm Springs, AR
Springdale, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
City
Prairie Grove, AR
City
Tontitown, AR
State
Washington State
County
Washington County, AR
City
Springdale, AR
City
Lincoln, AR
City
Fayetteville, AR
City
Farmington, AR
City
Goshen, AR
City
Washington, AR
State
Arkansas State
5NEWS

Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to police, this took place in the 1200 block of N. 52nd Street at around 7:21 p.m. When police arrived, it...
FORT SMITH, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Smartphone
KHBS

One man killed in shooting at Springdale nightclub Sunday

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting at Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots at the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Associated Press

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy