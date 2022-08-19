Read full article on original website
Wash. Co. Fair shooter arrested
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) —- Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured. Endangering the welfare of a minor in the 2nd degree. Criminal mischief in the 2nd degree. According to a Facebook post from FPD, the case is still ongoing.
Suspected shooter in Arkansas fair shooting arrested, police say
Fayetteville Police have arrested the suspected shooter of the Washington County Fair that left one boy injured.
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
Springdale police respond to gunshots at WoodSpring Suites
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Springdale Police Department (SPD) responded to WoodSpring Suites for a report of gunshots on Sunday, Aug. 28 at around 12:23 a.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a white Chevy pickup truck with approximately 15 bullet holes on the front end. Witnesses directed...
Fort Smith police identify man killed in N. 52nd Street shooting
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to police, this took place in the 1200 block of N. 52nd Street at around 7:21 p.m. When police arrived, it...
Shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Fort Smith Police Department (FSPD) is investigating a domestic-related shooting that left one person dead and another injured on Sunday, Aug. 28. According to police, this took place in the 1200 block of N. 52nd Street at around 7:21 p.m. When police arrived, it...
Man who lived in Marion Co. cave with female teen makes court appearance
A 40 year-old man found living in a cave with a 14-year-old girl listed as a runaway appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Isaac James Melder has listed addresses in Farmington and Yellville on documents in his case file. Because part of the incident involving Medler and the girl...
One injured after shooting at Washington County Fair, suspect not located
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville police are investigating after a reported shooting at the Washington County Fair Friday night. According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 26, police responded to the fairgrounds for reports of a shooting. Once police were on the...
One man killed in shooting at Springdale nightclub Sunday
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — One man is dead after a shooting at Zabana Nightclub Sunday morning in Springdale. Capt. Jeff Taylor said police responded to reports of gun shots at the nightclub on S Old Missouri Road around 2:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the...
Fairgoers react to shooting that left one boy injured
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Friday’s “midnight madness” event at the Washington County fair turned into chaos quickly. “You don’t think it's going to happen to you and then it does, and now you’re stuck thinking will it happen again,” said Maddi McMillian.
Demonstrators gather outside Crawford Co. Courthouse in response to violent arrest
VAN BUREN, Ark. — A demonstration on the Crawford County Courthouse lawn in Van Buren is happening Saturday, Aug. 27 afternoon. Organizers say they are holding the peaceful demonstration to shed light on the excessive force investigation of to Crawford county officers someone mulberry police officer. Van Buren police...
Washington County Fair underway in Fayetteville
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Washington County Fair is here! Many people have been preparing for the week for quite some time, especially kids competing in livestock competitions. “We obviously feed them twice a day there are no weekends in the farming business. Just like we have to...
Force used in Crawford County arrest labeled 'excessive' by experts
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The attorney for a man seen on video being punched and kneed by Arkansas officers said Tuesday that the violent arrest is part of an alleged pattern of excessive force by a sheriff's deputy, and policing experts said some of the blows appeared to be unjustified or even criminal.
Human remains found floating in Beaver Lake, Washington County sheriff says
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies found human remains floating in Beaver Lake under the Highway 412 Bridge on Monday, Aug. 22. Sheriff Tim Helder said in a press release on Wednesday, Aug. 24, that at 1:45 p.m., a caller reported they...
Multi-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a four-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 2300 Rogers Ave.
Couple leave underwear behind after luring trucker out of casino and robbing him
MIAMI, Okla. – A Kansas couple who allegedly teamed up to lure a truck driver to a casino parking lot where he told authorities he was robbed are being held in the Ottawa County jail, said Drug Task Force Director Mike Eason on Sunday. Kalen Ray McRay, 35, of Independence, Kan., and Karla Joan […]
Attorneys for man beaten during violent arrest in Arkansas speak out about his health
MULBERRY, Ark. — Attorneys for Randal Worcester's speak on their hopes for his future and his health. Two Crawford County deputies were suspended and a Mulberry police officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the...
Investigation into Arkansas officers after video shows violent arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County deputies were suspended and a Mulberry police officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of a man, allegedly using excessive...
Video of violent arrest in Arkansas sparks outrage, investigation into use of force underway
MULBERRY, Ark. — Two Crawford County Deputies were suspended and a Mulberry Police Officer is on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing a violent arrest, causing outrage on social media. In the video, the three law enforcement officers are seen on top of the suspect, allegedly using excessive...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers were responding to a report of a man making threats outside a convenience store Sunday in the small town of Mulberry, about 140 miles (220 kilometers) northwest of Little Rock, near the border with Oklahoma, authorities said. Arkansas State Police said the agency would investigate the use of force. State police identified the suspect as Randal Worcester, 27, of Goose Creek, South Carolina. The attorney for the two deputies said Monday that Worcester attacked one of the deputies, giving him a concussion.
