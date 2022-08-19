Read full article on original website
NECN
Problem Spots So Far on the MBTA Shuttle Route
A few days into the Orange Line shutdown, most of the MBTA's shuttle bus plan is running smoothly, but there are some problem spots cropping up on the route. NBC10 Boston visited a few of them on Tuesday, starting with the Stony Brook station in Jamaica Plain. The buses have to make a wide turn to get out of the station, so drivers have to stop well before the traffic light to make sure the buses have enough room.
NECN
2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far
Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
NECN
Interactive: See How Busy Each Station Closed on the Orange, Green Lines Is
The Orange and Green line closures are underway, and commuters are already feeling the pain. Shuttle buses and Commuter Rail trains have taken over for trains from Somerville and Malden down to Boston's Forest Hills neighborhoods, and the reconfigured roads are expected to affect drivers as well. While needed repair...
NECN
Tuesday Could Be Worse for Orange Line Shutdown Traffic, MassDOT Official Says
Things seemed like smooth sailing early Monday morning to the surprise of some -- though they were already picking up around 8 a.m. -- on what is considered the first real test of the Orange Line shutdown. While some commuters who spoke to NBC10 Boston said things were going better...
NECN
‘A Complex Mess': Orange, Green Line Shutdown Is Underway, and People Have Thoughts
Confusion. Frustration. Hostility. And on the flip side, some pleasant surprises. An unprecedented MBTA closure is underway and commuters are all over social media sharing their experiences, warnings and complaints as everyone tries to navigate the Boston area with what amounts to a temporarily redesigned transit system for hundreds of thousands of regular Orange and Green line riders.
NECN
How Late Were You Monday? Here's What Orange, Green Line Commuters Said
Officials have been warning people who work in Boston to expect longer commutes starting Monday, with the 30-day Orange Line shutdown and nearly as long partial Green Line shutdown in place. So how bad was it? No major issues were reported, but we talked to riders downtown, and their responses...
NECN
Baker to Ride Amtrak Across Mass. Amid Push to Expand East-West Rail
For the second time in as many days, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker will be riding the rails. After riding a commuter rail train Monday as the MBTA embarked upon a monthlong end-to-end shutdown of its Orange Line, Baker on Tuesday afternoon plans to hitch a ride with Amtrak between Boston and Springfield.
NECN
After Successful First Weekday Commute, Biggest Challenges of Orange Line Shutdown Still Ahead
While some commuters around Boston found it took them at least twice as long to get to work Monday, it appeared to be a successful first weekday for the most part as both the Orange Line and part of the Green Line were closed. The real challenges are still ahead, however, officials warned Monday.
NECN
MBTA Orange, Green Line Shutdown: Live Updates, Maps, Schedule and News
The first big test of the MBTA's 30-day closure of the Orange Line came Monday, when tens of thousands of people attempting to commute to work and school were forced to seek alternate routes, including the commuter rail, shuttle, buses and even bikes. Complicating matters is the fact that at...
NECN
Commuters Brace for Monday Morning Woes Amid MBTA Orange, Green Line Closure
Commuters taking any means of transportation around Boston on Monday are bracing for increased traffic and slower travel times as both the Orange Line and Green Line Extensions will be closed. Crews have been working as early as last Friday to repair parts of the transit system. The MBTA says...
NECN
‘So Far, So Good': No Major Issues on First Weekday Commute of Orange, Green Line Closures
Commuters taking any means of transportation around Boston on Monday have been bracing for increased traffic and slower travel times as both the Orange Line and part of the Green Line will be closed. On the third full day of the shutdown -- but the first weekday morning commute --...
NECN
WATCH: What the Roads Look Like on the First Weekday of the Orange Line Shutdown
Monday marks the first weekday commute since the shutdown of the Orange Line and parts of the Green Line. Watch the livestream above to see what the roads look like in and around Boston. The service closures leaves commuters to find alternate ways to get around the city, using shuttles,...
NECN
A T Shutdown, on Boston's Big Moving Day? ‘It's Going to Be a Mess'
Sept. 1 is never a fun day to drive in Boston. Many of the city’s apartment leases turn over on that date, putting hundreds of moving trucks onto the streets at the same time and, inevitably, a few onto Storrow Drive to meet a grisly fate. This year, the...
NECN
Flooding in Rhode Island Closes Part of I-195 in East Providence
Flooding was reported in the Providence area on Tuesday and part of a highway had to be shut down. The Rhode Island Department of Transportation said I-195 westbound in East Providence was closed near Exit 2. WJAR reports that the shutdown lasted about two hours. The flooding was under the Taunton Avenue overpass before the Washington Bridge.
NECN
Mailbox Fishing Scam: Mass. Authorities Urge Caution When Sending Checks
Before you mail out any bank checks — whether to pay your utility bill or to give as a birthday present — authorities are urging people to be cautious. Police departments across eastern Massachusetts are warning residents about mailbox fishing, the process of stealing mail from residential mailboxes or even from the blue postal service collection boxes in search of checks.
NECN
Van Trapped in Flood Waters as Torrential Rains Pass Through
A van became trapped in deep flood waters in Bourne, Massachusetts, during torrential rains Monday afternoon. Heavy rain moved through the area around 2 p.m., causing substantial flooding on Shore Road near Shipyard Lane. Video from the scene showed several vehicles attempting to make it through the knee-deep puddle, despite...
NECN
Man Wanted in MBTA Station Rape Is Arrested Weeks Later, Police Say
A man who'd been wanted on suspicion of a rape in an MBTA station earlier this month was arrested Monday, police said. Steven Wade Coffey, 27, had been sought since Sunday, Aug. 14, according to MBTA Transit Police. Coffey is believed to be unhoused but frequents downtown Boston. He was...
NECN
What Led to MBTA's Decline? Weld Defends Against Criticism of Administration
It's hard to imagine the MBTA of the 1980s as described by Fred Salvucci. "The service was really customer-oriented," said Salvucci, who served as secretary of transportation in both Dukakis administrations. "The infrastructure was in very good shape because we put a lot of money into rebuilding. It was in great shape."
NECN
Man Stopped at Logan Airport With 9 Throwing Stars, 2 Daggers in Carry-on
A man with a dozen sharp weapons in his bag at Boston's Logan International Airport this weekend was informed that he couldn't bring them in his carry-on bag, according to the TSA, in what the agency deemed a "#travelfail." An image of the weapons shared by TSA New England Monday...
NECN
Orange Line Shutdown Is Another Barrier for Black, Brown Entrepreneurs
As the first workweek of the Orange Line shutdown begins, Boston organizations are raising concerns about how the closure will impact entrepreneurs in already-underserved communities. Leaders from organizations including EforAll and the Roxbury Innovation Center told BostInno the shutdown will create yet another barrier for entrepreneurs and small-business owners in...
