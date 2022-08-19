Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Michael Grove is expected to start on the mound in Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. The team called Grove up as they scratched starter Tony Gonsolin from the starting lineup and placed him on the 15-day IL with a forearm injury. Gonsolin has appeared in two games for the Dodgers so far this season and posted a 5.79 ERA with a 2.357 WHIP across 4.2 total innings.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO